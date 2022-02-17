 Skip to content
(NBC Washington)   Education Department announces that it will forgive $415 million in student debt* [*for students who went to for-profit colleges]   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
greentea1985 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Still really cool and would help a lot of people. So many got tricked into predatory loans by for-profit colleges that can't pay them back.
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good start!
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I don't have any student loan debt.  How 'bout y'all forgive my mortgage, instead?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
religious schools?
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dr_blasto: Good start!


2nd.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's it, I'm never voting for Biden ever again
 
Mr.Uncle.Bill
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: I don't have any student loan debt.  How 'bout y'all forgive my mortgage, instead?


fark you
 
Barnhawk72
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, there are colleges in the US which are not for-profit?
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As opposed to not-for-profit schools who are the paupers of edumuhcation.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And to think I just finished paying off my own school debt a few months ago. Gen-X, F'ed over again.
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, I had student loans. How about you give me my two hundred dollars back.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
scontent-sjc3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kmgenesis23: And to think I just finished paying off my own school debt a few months ago. Gen-X, F'ed over again.


OK, Boomer.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: I don't have any student loan debt.  How 'bout y'all forgive my mortgage, instead?


   I too, get upset when those lucky duckies who make under 20,000 a year get food stamps. LUCKY DUCKY!!!
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh wow, another fraction of a percentage point of the $1.6T.
 
Stratohead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lots of talk about DeVry.... but still waiting on my student loan forgiveness from The Art Institutes international...

they promised "job placement programs" from "people with deep design industry connections"

the "Job Placement Program" was some asshole looking in the help wanted listings , then retyping them onto index cards and tacking them to a cork board in the administration office.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AppleOptionEsc: Sin_City_Superhero: I don't have any student loan debt.  How 'bout y'all forgive my mortgage, instead?

  I too, get upset when those lucky duckies who make under 20,000 a year get food stamps. LUCKY DUCKY!!!


Must be nice to be poor and have people just give you free food.

/yes, this is sarcasm
 
rudemix [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Unfortunately we are not a for-profit school. We are among the noble institutions that feel providing quality education to growing minds at about $1200.00 for 3-4 CEUs is among the higher callings there can be. Now hold our sheepskins while we drop $50m on a football gym and pay our chancellor more per month than many employees make in a year' - Noble Institutions
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rudemix: 'Unfortunately we are not a for-profit school. We are among the noble institutions that feel providing quality education to growing minds at about $1200.00 for 3-4 CEUs is among the higher callings there can be. Now hold our sheepskins while we drop $50m on a football gym and pay our chancellor more per month than many employees make in a year' - Noble Institutions

pay our football coach more than any other public employee in the state.


fixed
 
Famous Thamas
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rudemix: 'Unfortunately we are not a for-profit school. We are among the noble institutions that feel providing quality education to growing minds at about $1200.00 for 3-4 CEUs is among the higher callings there can be. Now hold our sheepskins while we drop $50m on a football gym and pay our chancellor more per month than many employees make in a year' - Noble Institutions


Chancellor pay is garbage.  It's the football coach pay that you wanna get.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark those morons.  Only maga chuds went to for profit chud schools.  Make them pay and suffer forever.

Good job Biden, Bailout the maga chuds.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So does that cover the costs of attending Trump University?
 
odinsposse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AppleOptionEsc: Sin_City_Superhero: I don't have any student loan debt.  How 'bout y'all forgive my mortgage, instead?

   I too, get upset when those lucky duckies who make under 20,000 a year get food stamps. LUCKY DUCKY!!!


At least in the Lucky Ducky comics it was some out of touch rich guy getting mad. This is more like being furious simply because your neighbor got a windfall.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And still no $2,000 check!
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They never should have allowed subsidized loans to for profit scam schools.

This is all Betsy DeVos fault by the way
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: And still no $2,000 check!


Classic troll is classic
 
fireside68
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GenX: Mad about potential student loan forgiveness
Also GenX: "giant douche vs turd sandwich"

We sat on our asses watching South Park. This generation getting out in the streets, affecting change.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: I don't have any student loan debt.  How 'bout y'all forgive my mortgage, instead?


Only if you got it from a for-profit mortgage company.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did the government loan the money?

Or did the loans come from the schools?

Can they forgive a loan from a bank or private financial institution and by forgiveness are they paying off private lenders?
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$415M?  Nationwide?

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: Sin_City_Superhero: I don't have any student loan debt.  How 'bout y'all forgive my mortgage, instead?

Only if you got it from a for-profit mortgage company.


Which would be pretty much all mortgage companies
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Government:  We're loaning businesses a trillion dollars to help them get through this pandemic.
Government whispering to businesses:  You don't to pay that back
Government to students: If you don't pay back your predatory student loans, our entire economic system will collapse.

It's good to see some progress has been made on the student loan scam.  Now do the rest.  Then start taxing the crap out of the universities with more net worth than most nations.  And that includes so-called non-profit universities.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: I don't have any student loan debt.  How 'bout y'all forgive my mortgage, instead?


Hand over your title & pension, and I'll give you an avocado toast every morning. This is a reasonable deal.
 
vilesithknight [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: I don't have any student loan debt.  How 'bout y'all forgive my mortgage, instead?


Were you tricked into your mortgage by a predatory loan officer?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Can I get a $415 million student loan, please?
 
rudemix [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Famous Thamas: rudemix: 'Unfortunately we are not a for-profit school. We are among the noble institutions that feel providing quality education to growing minds at about $1200.00 for 3-4 CEUs is among the higher callings there can be. Now hold our sheepskins while we drop $50m on a football gym and pay our chancellor more per month than many employees make in a year' - Noble Institutions

Chancellor pay is garbage.  It's the football coach pay that you wanna get.


Not at the University of New Mexico. Rick Pitino - Men's Basketball and Danny Gonzales - Men's Football both make less than the President (formerly titled Chancellor) and the Executive Vice President for Health Sciences (formerly HSC Chancellor). The EVP of Health Sciences makes more than 260K more than both those coaches.

New Mexico has a thing called the Sunshine Transparency Portal and all state employees must be listed there with salary. Up where it says 'Salary Book' you can search by name, job title, grade.  UNM Transparency Portal
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Speaking as someone with student loan debt that isn't being discharged by this. I'm okay with that.

Many of the for profit colleges were diploma mills selling knowledge of the week. It is/was predatory, and completely unfair to those who were duped.
 
Podna
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: Government:  We're loaning businesses a trillion dollars to help them get through this pandemic.
Government whispering to businesses:  You don't to pay that back
Government to students: If you don't pay back your predatory student loans, our entire economic system will collapse.

It's good to see some progress has been made on the student loan scam.  Now do the rest.  Then start taxing the crap out of the universities with more net worth than most nations.  And that includes so-called non-profit universities.


there are securities that you can invest in that bundle student loan debt into neat little packages. Loans guaranteed to be paid back, I can't lose!
 
covfefe
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Back in my day that was a lot of money!
 
peterquince
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Good.

I actually like that they're doing it incrementally like this. My law school loans shouldn't be treated/forgiven the same way as people hoodwinked by Rasmussen College.
 
Headso
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It's good for the people who randomly qualify for this money in this small window in time.
 
KB202
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

greentea1985: Still really cool and would help a lot of people. So many got tricked into predatory loans by for-profit colleges that can't pay them back.


But is the DoE getting that money back from the for-profit predators?
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Well it is another good start and hope it spreads out more to more of the young people that got sucked into loans they will be paying off into their 40s.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
All colleges are for-profit.

Having said that, this is obviously good.

Are we -- the taxpayers -- getting any of that back from the fraudulent "schools" or are we just calling it even now?

Yes, I know, we're probably not.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It's a start.
 
KB202
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: And to think I just finished paying off my own school debt a few months ago. Gen-X, F'ed over again.


We're the last generation that had it pretty good. I know people just a few years behind me who are farmed, while I graduated debt-free in the 90s and joined a world begging me to take all the jobs. I don't begrudge the next gens a break or two.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Ridiculous. Absolutely ridiculous.

My wife and I saved for 17 years to send my daughter to college and at the end of those 17 years we had enough for a state college. So that's where she went so that she didn't have burdensome loans at graduation. We didn't send her to the schools where she was accepted and she really wanted to go because we couldn't afford it.

Turns out all we had to do was take out loans we/she couldn't afford and wait for the government to pay them off.
 
MBooda
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Serious question. Where is this $415 million coming from? Settlements of lawsuits against FPU's? If so, great deal. My tax dollars? If so, Let's Go, Brandon. Out of rainbows and unicorn farts? If so, I want some of the drugs the dept. of education people are taking.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: Did the government loan the money?

Or did the loans come from the schools?

Can they forgive a loan from a bank or private financial institution and by forgiveness are they paying off private lenders?


The loans mostly from government student loans, and the predatory for-profit schools targeted groups that were eligible for those loan programs: people leaving the armed forces, people that had lost their jobs and were give money for retraining. Little, if any, money came from the schools.

- school targets a group eligible for a loan program, and promises top level training and job placements in high paying careers
- students sign on and are encouraged to take as many classes as their loan eligibility will allow them, and more if they can get credit elsewhere
- classes are crap taught by unqualified instructors, and even if the students complete the program, the "degree" isn't worth the paper it's printed on
- job placements are non-existent beyond minimum wage, or are in call centres or other location without any ties to the students' courses.
- the student debt is sold off in bulk to debt collectors that start aggressively pursuing the students.
- and if enough students scrape together enough money to try to get relief in court, the for-profit school closes down, and reopens later under a different name.
 
You're Not Special
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

cowsaregoodeating: Ridiculous. Absolutely ridiculous.

My wife and I saved for 17 years to send my daughter to college and at the end of those 17 years we had enough for a state college. So that's where she went so that she didn't have burdensome loans at graduation. We didn't send her to the schools where she was accepted and she really wanted to go because we couldn't afford it.

Turns out all we had to do was take out loans we/she couldn't afford and wait for the government to pay them off.


Ok boomer.
 
