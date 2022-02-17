 Skip to content
(Twitter)   We're about to find out if Vin Diesel can drive on water
56
    News, shot  
•       •       •

56 Comments
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone must have slipped a Tesla on there.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"finders keepers."

I don't think that's an actual term in maritime law.  Also good luck with that.
 
Kronnyj
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ship is now "finders keepers"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better hope the judge has a gold fringed flag for your court hearing or else maritime law doesn't apply.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Under maritime law the ship is now "finders keepers."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those cars may be 2 fast, but now they're 2 fire-ous.
 
Spice Must Flow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Technically, it should be Finders v Losers, or Keepers v Weepers.
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Cougar Ace nearly sank near Dutch Harbor some years ago, seems like the Ace family is a tad unlucky.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
So how many Volkswagen all-electric ID.4 EVs were on board? It's really gonna do a number on consumer acceptance if it turns out one of those spontaneously started this fire during transport.
 
Clutch2013
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
For sale - one barely-used 992 GT3. Very low mileage. Minor smoke damage.
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

wax_on: "finders keepers."

I don't think that's an actual term in maritime law.  Also good luck with that.


img-9gag-fun.9cache.comView Full Size


Also, there are rules around maritime salvage. IANAML, but it's quite possible that poster is actually correct, even if the phrase "finders keepers" is merely a vernacular one.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Law_of_salvage

But I don't know if it matters that much... I mean, it's a cargo ship on FIRE. For one thing, it would be suicidal to try and yoink a car off of there. For another, it's probably slag by now, and what isn't will end up at the bottom of the ocean - not exactly great for your vehicle's reliability.
 
MyrtleT [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Deine scheiße brennt, yo.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: wax_on: "finders keepers."

I don't think that's an actual term in maritime law.  Also good luck with that.

[img-9gag-fun.9cache.com image 460x335]

Also, there are rules around maritime salvage. IANAML, but it's quite possible that poster is actually correct, even if the phrase "finders keepers" is merely a vernacular one.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Law_of_salvage

But I don't know if it matters that much... I mean, it's a cargo ship on FIRE. For one thing, it would be suicidal to try and yoink a car off of there. For another, it's probably slag by now, and what isn't will end up at the bottom of the ocean - not exactly great for your vehicle's reliability.


  Martime law always seemed to be a law thay only applies to those with the desire to enforce their military and lawyerly might on private citizens.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: But I don't know if it matters that much... I mean, it's a cargo ship on FIRE. For one thing, it would be suicidal to try and yoink a car off of there. For another, it's probably slag by now, and what isn't will end up at the bottom of the ocean - not exactly great for your vehicle's reliability.


This is actually a valid worry. That and getting it from the middle of the ocean back to a port. Also you aren't going to have the connections to get it unloaded. Then you're going to have to inspect every single car. Those cars will have no (ZERO) factory warranty, no factory support, no titles, no import duties paid, and more.

I mean, it's great in theory, but all of that is going to impact the value. The insurance company is just going to write it off, and they're not going to care about cars that are technically junk if you think about it.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Kronnyj: Ship is now "finders keepers"

[Fark user image 486x342]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
txwebguy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
And 189 Bentleys are on board.

https://www.thedrive.com/news/44340/189-bentleys-lots-of-audis-are-on-that-burning-cargo-ship-adrift-in-the-atlantic
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: wax_on: "finders keepers."

I don't think that's an actual term in maritime law.  Also good luck with that.

[img-9gag-fun.9cache.com image 460x335]

Also, there are rules around maritime salvage. IANAML, but it's quite possible that poster is actually correct, even if the phrase "finders keepers" is merely a vernacular one.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Law_of_salvage

But I don't know if it matters that much... I mean, it's a cargo ship on FIRE. For one thing, it would be suicidal to try and yoink a car off of there. For another, it's probably slag by now, and what isn't will end up at the bottom of the ocean - not exactly great for your vehicle's reliability.


Yeah. some of these old laws are weird... Kinda like the ones that dictate squatting rights, access rights to land, etc... There have been cases where buildings have had to allow non-tenants/clients to access their lobby if they have been using that route (Cutting across the lot) to get to where they are going for a certain amount of time. And then there's the shiat these people get away with when they squat in someone's house. It doesn't surprise me when we come across something like this.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: wax_on: "finders keepers."

I don't think that's an actual term in maritime law.  Also good luck with that.

[img-9gag-fun.9cache.com image 460x335]

Also, there are rules around maritime salvage. IANAML, but it's quite possible that poster is actually correct, even if the phrase "finders keepers" is merely a vernacular one.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Law_of_salvage

But I don't know if it matters that much... I mean, it's a cargo ship on FIRE. For one thing, it would be suicidal to try and yoink a car off of there. For another, it's probably slag by now, and what isn't will end up at the bottom of the ocean - not exactly great for your vehicle's reliability.


It's not finders keepers as people think either. When the guys running off the keys salvaged wrecks they got a portion not all of it.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

txwebguy: And 189 Bentleys are on board.

https://www.thedrive.com/news/44340/189-bentleys-lots-of-audis-are-on-that-burning-cargo-ship-adrift-in-the-atlantic


This is going to affect the Hip-Hop industry.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Kronnyj: Ship is now "finders keepers"

[Fark user image 486x342]



Those pictures are clearly from the episode where Marge becomes a real estate agent and Lionel Hutz is explaining the difference between "the truth >:-|" and "the truth :-)". THANK YOU

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KB202
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Were there any VW sausages on board?
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
No, when insurance is involved it's never "finders keepr"
 
DaAlien
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: mongbiohazard: But I don't know if it matters that much... I mean, it's a cargo ship on FIRE. For one thing, it would be suicidal to try and yoink a car off of there. For another, it's probably slag by now, and what isn't will end up at the bottom of the ocean - not exactly great for your vehicle's reliability.

This is actually a valid worry. That and getting it from the middle of the ocean back to a port. Also you aren't going to have the connections to get it unloaded. Then you're going to have to inspect every single car. Those cars will have no (ZERO) factory warranty, no factory support, no titles, no import duties paid, and more.

I mean, it's great in theory, but all of that is going to impact the value. The insurance company is just going to write it off, and they're not going to care about cars that are technically junk if you think about it.


IOW, perfect candidates for turning into race cars.

/A new SCCA, PCA or NASA class?
//"Spec Salvage"!
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

Remember your finders keepers isn't official in maritime law unless you're flying the right flag
 
Man On Pink Corner
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I sense a great disturbance in the Porsche, as if hundreds of lithium-ion Taycans caught fire at once and were delivered to Davy Jones's Garage. :(
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Vin Diesel?  Probably not.

However, I think some YouTubers like Tyler Hoover, Ed Bolian, and Freddy Hernandez wouldn't be afraid to pick up some these cars.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
If it's on fire, you gotta put out the fire first. I don't know how much of a ship is actually flammable, but you certainly can't do much with it if it's still burning.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

wax_on: "finders keepers."

I don't think that's an actual term in maritime law.  Also good luck with that.


Well there is precedent:

external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Lord Bear [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: Vin Diesel?  Probably not.

However, I think some YouTubers like Tyler Hoover, Ed Bolian, and Freddy Hernandez wouldn't be afraid to pick up some these cars.


"We just salvaged these cars from the bottom of the ocean!"  Lets see who's is best!"
 
WithinReason
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Does Vin Diesel even know how to drive?? I'm not joking.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
well simpsons has been covered so here's some from a superior show

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
X-Geek
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

wax_on: "finders keepers."

I don't think that's an actual term in maritime law.  Also good luck with that.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I was just thinking that current inventory of new passenger vehicles for sale is way too high and it's time we pared it down a bit.
 
VigoDeCarpathia
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Man On Pink Corner: I sense a great disturbance in the Porsche, as if hundreds of lithium-ion Taycans caught fire at once and were delivered to Davy Jones's Garage. :(


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: So how many Volkswagen all-electric ID.4 EVs were on board? It's really gonna do a number on consumer acceptance if it turns out one of those spontaneously started this fire during transport.


So I can get one cheap? I want to get an EV for my next auto
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: The Cougar Ace nearly sank near Dutch Harbor some years ago, seems like the Ace family is a tad unlucky.


What about the Stroker Ace?
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: If it's on fire, you gotta put out the fire first. I don't know how much of a ship is actually flammable, but you certainly can't do much with it if it's still burning.


You could go to the local tavern, and get a bunch of other smelly pirate hookers to take over the ship.

mobygames.comView Full Size
 
TheYeti
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Good thing that there is no shortage of automobiles.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
On the bright side, it isn't loaded with anything anyone actually needs or will die without.
 
Oysterman
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

wax_on: "finders keepers."

I don't think that's an actual term in maritime law.  Also good luck with that.


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: If it's on fire, you gotta put out the fire first. I don't know how much of a ship is actually flammable, but you certainly can't do much with it if it's still burning.


It's on the ocean, made of water. Just sink it up to the waterline and it will stop burning.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Al Roker's Forecast: Someone must have slipped a Tesla on there.


A boat load of Taycans and ID4s.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Ha ha.  Dumb idea.  Get a container filled with smoke bombs.  Have it put on massive container ship with the manifest listing hazardous stuff.  Just off shore, set off the smoke bombs.  Watch crew bail.  Take over ship and contents.  Free container ship and stuff.
 
GatorHater
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
There is a problem with these ships....or possibly the crews.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/MV_Cougar_Ace
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: The Cougar Ace nearly sank near Dutch Harbor some years ago, seems like the Ace family is a tad unlucky.


Except for Stroker Ace.  He won the big race, then took Loni Anderson home.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I guess the new Canyoneros are built overseas!

The Simpsons - Canyonero
Youtube PI_Jl5WFQkA
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

KodosZardoz: State_College_Arsonist: The Cougar Ace nearly sank near Dutch Harbor some years ago, seems like the Ace family is a tad unlucky.

What about the Stroker Ace?


Dammit.  Well, at least I answered your question.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

GatorHater: There is a problem with these ships....or possibly the crews.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/MV_Cougar_Ace


From my limited understanding of maritime ship registrations, it seems that these companies often list ships in regulation-free countries and thus avoid regulations and hence maintenance
 
