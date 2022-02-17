 Skip to content
(CNN)   New Victoria's Secret campaign becomes first to feature woman with Down Syndrome, further normalizing people with disabilities as well as those who fap to pictures of them (SFW)   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: Cool, Down syndrome, Plus-size model, Human skin color, 24-year-old model Sofia Jirau, Model, Modeling, 2009 albums, Dream  
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Article also features a pregnant Asian model, and a trans Hispanic model.  There should be something in here for almost everyone.
 
yanceylebeef [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eh, I'd go Downs on her.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Warthog: Article also features a pregnant Asian model, and a trans Hispanic model.  There should be something in here for almost everyone.


Sorry it's a got to be a tall blue eyed Japanese woman with blonde hair in a schoolgirl costume with a backpack roller skating or I am just no that in to it.

/ I think maybe the internet has ruined me.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: Warthog: Article also features a pregnant Asian model, and a trans Hispanic model.  There should be something in here for almost everyone.

Sorry it's a got to be a tall blue eyed Japanese woman with blonde hair in a schoolgirl costume with a backpack roller skating or I am just no that in to it.

/ I think maybe the internet has ruined me.


Dead Milkmen - Lesbian Eskimo Midget Left-Handed Ninja Albino.flv
Youtube FB9DSWxtsgU
 
mike_d85
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think anyone's jerked off to Victoria's Secret in 20 years.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mike_d85: I don't think anyone's jerked off to Victoria's Secret in 20 years.


You're thinking of the Sears catalog.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So I CAN fap this?
 
Headso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
here's a link to buy a pole that expands to 11 feet if you want to touch this thread.

https://www.amazon.com/Unger-Aluminum-Telescopic-Removable-Universal/dp/B000P0KQPO
 
nucal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: mike_d85: I don't think anyone's jerked off to Victoria's Secret in 20 years.

You're thinking of the Sears catalog.


National Geographic
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn she almost got a 6 pack
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mike_d85: I don't think anyone's jerked off to Victoria's Secret in 20 years.


A number of model's/"spokemodels" or whatever they were called from The Price Is Right also modeled in various sexy catalogs like Frederiks of Hollywood, etc.

/indeed, I have done the research
 
Malenfant
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: Warthog: Article also features a pregnant Asian model, and a trans Hispanic model.  There should be something in here for almost everyone.

Sorry it's a got to be a tall blue eyed Japanese woman with blonde hair in a schoolgirl costume with a backpack roller skating or I am just no that in to it.

/ I think maybe the internet has ruined me.


I think being into anime ruined you. If the Internet did it, you'd be a lot weirder than that.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yanceylebeef: Eh, I'd go Downs on her.


You're an assole for making me laugh at that.

:-p
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only Down that matters is DTF
 
Two16
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This model clearly has a very mild case, but how does Down Syndrome, or any other mental disability factor into consent and that kind of thing?
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pastramithemosterotic: So I CAN fap this?


So long as it isn't in public, yes.

/It is good that you are doing it in private.
//that it feels good.
///someday you and a family member will have to talk about it.
////no way am I posting the YouTube like here due to the drawings.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm posting this pic for INSPIRATION
Lets do everything wrong, people!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pastramithemosterotic: So I CAN fap this?


Yes you can, I know I will when I get home from work.
 
Malenfant
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pastramithemosterotic: So I CAN fap this?


Are you into "who farted" face?
 
Moose out front
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Warthog: Article also features a pregnant Asian model, and a trans Hispanic model.  There should be something in here for almost everyone.


I see no tentacle models.
 
Dave2042
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh.  Show me some normal
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pastramithemosterotic: So I CAN fap this?


Yes. You can even flap to this.

/going to hell
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Magnanimous_J: This model clearly has a very mild case, but how does Down Syndrome, or any other mental disability factor into consent and that kind of thing?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aungen: I'm posting this pic for INSPIRATION
Lets do everything wrong, people!

[Fark user image 850x372]


Good try but FARK is way to sensitive to even joke about threads like this. Bunch of liberal snowflakes.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Two16: [Fark user image 480x360] [View Full Size image _x_]


thank you for taking the responsibility of posting this gif. Now I wont have to explain to the firewall guys why "hot downs syndrome sister from drawn together" was in my search history.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: pastramithemosterotic: So I CAN fap this?

Yes you can, I know I will when I get home from work.


Why wait? You work at Taco Bell, no one will notice
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Magnanimous_J: This model clearly has a very mild case, but how does Down Syndrome, or any other mental disability factor into consent and that kind of thing?


I was wondering the same thing.  Seems like a pretty fine line to be going down.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pastramithemosterotic: So I CAN fap this?


Fantasizing about her is kinda fu*king r tarded.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yanceylebeef: Eh, I'd go Downs on her.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
atomic-age
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Warthog: SpectroBoy: Warthog: Article also features a pregnant Asian model, and a trans Hispanic model.  There should be something in here for almost everyone.

Sorry it's a got to be a tall blue eyed Japanese woman with blonde hair in a schoolgirl costume with a backpack roller skating or I am just no that in to it.

/ I think maybe the internet has ruined me.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/FB9DSWxtsgU]


Albino Sunburned Girl (by Ween)
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I'm from the generation that made do with what we had:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I guess equal objectification is a kind of equality.

We've still never had a female president, but yeah, this is a real "I am woman, hear me roar" moment.

(wanking motion)
 
Headso
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

BeotchPudding: aungen: I'm posting this pic for INSPIRATION
Lets do everything wrong, people!

[Fark user image 850x372]

Good try but FARK is way to sensitive to even joke about threads like this. Bunch of liberal snowflakes.


you could have made a joke instead of crying.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

BeotchPudding: aungen: I'm posting this pic for INSPIRATION
Lets do everything wrong, people!

[Fark user image 850x372]

Good try but FARK is way to sensitive to even joke about threads like this. Bunch of liberal snowflakes.


Said the clueless simp in the thread full of jokes
 
Headso
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: We've still never had a female president, but yeah, this is a real "I am woman, hear me roar" moment.

(wanking motion)


We did briefly when Biden was getting colonoscopy or whatever it was, Harris was president for that window in time.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Sorry, I only jerk it to ethically sourced vegan porn produced by nonprofits on recycled paper distributed locally.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

BeotchPudding: aungen: I'm posting this pic for INSPIRATION
Lets do everything wrong, people!

[Fark user image 850x372]

Good try but FARK is way to sensitive to even joke about threads like this. Bunch of liberal snowflakes.


Well I'm a staunch liberal...and I agree with you.

I do t like the censorship aspect against the "r-word" as it were. The word has legitimate meaning. If I'm adjusting the ignition timing on my car, I'm not *intellectually challenging" it.

I know that the argument is going to be about how the word is used to disparage some people, and that the gross reference hurts people with categorized learning disabilities.

However, the "r-word" was originally chosen as a compromise. Due to the facial structure of Down's syndrome giving a somewhat Asian appearance, we had the term "mongoloid" to associate them with mongols. Then to counter the disability aspect to empower others, we chose "trainable". But since that too was offensive, we switched to "R".

But we had to change it AGAIN because it was disparaging and "hurt feelings". But to make such a claim to to disregard both the past of how those old terms were used in the same manner, as well as the future fur when "intellectually disabled" too will fall into a slang use with a negative context. Which will result in not only people scoffing at the term the currently are proud of, but choosing a new term to repeat the cycle all over again.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

libranoelrose: [preview.redd.it image 850x956]


Lady, I have this here hammer.
I can be as dumb as I need to be.
You just tell me when I get there.
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

BeotchPudding: Good try but FARK is way to sensitive to even joke about threads like this. Bunch of liberal snowflakes.


That would be "too sensitive."

But thanks for taking the time from your busy pudding eating schedule to give us an insider's perspective on developmental disabilities.
 
SoupJohnB [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I guess kids today hide their laptops under the mattress.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: This model clearly has a very mild case, but how does Down Syndrome, or any other mental disability factor into consent and that kind of thing?


That's my thought.   I have a severely autistic son.   In his class is a severely developmentally delayed young woman who is also blind, and they are kind of sweet on each other in that they like to hang out with each other.  They're both of age, but I don't know at what point either would be able to consent.

We (as in both kids support community) think its cute, but we aren't about to let them go to prom or anything.
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I read a piece on the parents of Downs Syndrome children getting plastic surgery for their kids to disguise the facial markers. It was more complicated than I expected. Two big points in the discussion:

* Parents who didn't want their kids to face discrimination for obviously having Downs, especially if they were high-functioning
* Parents who wanted their kids to have the obvious Downs markers because it would encourage others to be more patient and understanding of them

(All that on top of the ethical questions about plastic surgery on children, of course.) It was something I hadn't even realized was happening.
 
Saborlas [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: This model clearly has a very mild case, but how does Down Syndrome, or any other mental disability factor into consent and that kind of thing?


People with severe intellectual disabilities are considered incapable of consenting to sex with someone not on an equal intellectual level.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Alright VS going full rule 34. I will be in my bunk
 
anuran
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Warthog: Article also features a pregnant Asian model, and a trans Hispanic model.  There should be something in here for almost everyone.


It's like the Sears catalog was for early 20th century boys!
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: BeotchPudding: aungen: I'm posting this pic for INSPIRATION
Lets do everything wrong, people!

[Fark user image 850x372]

Good try but FARK is way to sensitive to even joke about threads like this. Bunch of liberal snowflakes.

Well I'm a staunch liberal...and I agree with you.

I do t like the censorship aspect against the "r-word" as it were. The word has legitimate meaning. If I'm adjusting the ignition timing on my car, I'm not *intellectually challenging" it.

I know that the argument is going to be about how the word is used to disparage some people, and that the gross reference hurts people with categorized learning disabilities.

However, the "r-word" was originally chosen as a compromise. Due to the facial structure of Down's syndrome giving a somewhat Asian appearance, we had the term "mongoloid" to associate them with mongols. Then to counter the disability aspect to empower others, we chose "trainable". But since that too was offensive, we switched to "R".

But we had to change it AGAIN because it was disparaging and "hurt feelings". But to make such a claim to to disregard both the past of how those old terms were used in the same manner, as well as the future fur when "intellectually disabled" too will fall into a slang use with a negative context. Which will result in not only people scoffing at the term the currently are proud of, but choosing a new term to repeat the cycle all over again.


Imbecile like typing detected.  Get a brain, moran.
 
