(The British Library)   Are you a medievalist who specializes in the manuscripts of Renaissance women? THIS IS YOUR MOMENT, BUT HURRY offer expires March 18   (blogs.bl.uk) divider line
dyhchong
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Absolutely, but just a question, which part is the manuscript?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Personuscripts!

/no, not serious
//nor a specialist in any sort of Renaissance writings
///this being Fark - I'll bet you we actually do have a some around though
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Dammit, I study manuscripts of Late Classical and Early Medieval women. Just my luck.
 
Geralt
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
daffy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I can't even handle the century I'm in. What ever it is.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Geralt: [Fark user image 391x750]


Of course there are memes about this. Of course.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PunGent
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Personuscripts!

/no, not serious
//nor a specialist in any sort of Renaissance writings
///this being Fark - I'll bet you we actually do have a some around though


I know one!  She introduced me to my wife.

/thanks subby, sending her the link right now
 
talkertopc
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Sorry, I specialized in manuscripts of women who could not afford clothes.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

daffy: I can't even handle the century I'm in. What ever it is.


It's still the 68th* Century just like yesterday.

*Assyrian
 
robodog
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'd go all medieval on that:
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


/Finding a Rubens that would be safe for Fark was very difficult
//Shows how much the Puritans screwed up this country
///English and Dutch were right to say nope
 
freakay
‘’ less than a minute ago  
A bit of a fail.

Medieval does not equal renaissance.  One could be a medievalist who also does renaissance manuscripts, but thats like saying "im a colonial American historian who studies the War on Terror..."
 
