Pope Francis says celibacy is "a gift"; adds that he didn't save the receipt and thinks that it can't be returned anyway
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Given the financial and reputational costs to the Church of the thousands of 'celibate' priests who turned out to be kiddie-diddlers, the gift might have come from Lucifer
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Keep telling yourself that.
 
12349876
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
You hear that incels, it's a gift!
 
El_Dan
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"When priestly fraternity thrives and bonds of true friendship exist"

For example, a friendly but rousing game of hide the sausage really takes the edge off.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Chomo pope off in his own fantasy world again.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
You know what else is a gift?  Physical expression of love between two people, or three, whatever floats your boat.  Seriously, good sex is a gift from god.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
And who doesn't love a good bout of Orthodox-Catholic wrestling?
 
palelizard
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
You know what would be a gift? Not covering for people trying to fark children. Wait, did I say gift? I meant moral obligation.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'm asexual and I don't even agree with this.
 
Two16
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Don't think I need sex advice from a elderly male virgin in a dress.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: You know what else is a gift?  Physical expression of love between two people, or three, whatever floats your boat.  Seriously, good sex is a gift from god.


But not the Catholic God.
NSFW
 
The Red Zone [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
saying friendship and prayer can make challenges such as living the vow of celibacy easier.

Walking over 10 feet of broken glass may be easier than 20 feet but that doesn't make it any more enjoyable.
 
SoberCannibal
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
That vow of chastity can be seen by the sexually damaged or immature potential priests as a feature, not a bug as it presents a way to never have to engage that part of your personality.  We know how well that has worked out.

This was told to me by an ex priest in an adult survivors therapy group many years ago.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
So... is he trying to re-gift it then?

Not cool, my dude.
 
TappingTheVein
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Just like many things related to religion, it's anachronistic bullshiat which maybe made sense in the Middle-Ages when they feared priests will have heirs and the church will lose wealth and power.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

SoberCannibal: That vow of chastity can be seen by the sexually damaged or immature potential priests as a feature, not a bug as it presents a way to never have to engage that part of your personality.  We know how well that has worked out.

This was told to me by an ex priest in an adult survivors therapy group many years ago.


Have you considered being a Protestant?

They even let women become priests, and get married!
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
These men have taken a supreme vow of celibacy, like their fathers, and their fathers before them.
-- Some Hot Shot
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: SoberCannibal: That vow of chastity can be seen by the sexually damaged or immature potential priests as a feature, not a bug as it presents a way to never have to engage that part of your personality.  We know how well that has worked out.

This was told to me by an ex priest in an adult survivors therapy group many years ago.

Have you considered being a Protestant?

They even let women become priests, and get married!


Sorry Sober Cannibal I was not trying to make this comment to your specific post.

You made a good point.

/username checks out?
 
pounddawg
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
A new monk arrived at the monastery. He was assigned to help the other monks in copying the old texts by hand. He noticed, however, that they were copying copies, not the original books. The new monk went to the head monk to ask him about this. He pointed out that if there were an error in the first copy, that error would be continued in all of the other copies.
The head monk said, 'We have been copying from the copies for centuries, but you make a good point, my son.' The head monk went down into the cellar with one of the copies to check it against the original.
Hours later, nobody had seen him, so one of the monks went downstairs to look for him. He heard a sobbing coming from the back of the cellar and found the old monk leaning over one of the original books, crying.
He asked what was wrong.
'The word is 'celebrate, sobbed the head monk.
 
Two16
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

TappingTheVein: Just like many things related to religion, it's anachronistic bullshiat which maybe made sense in the Middle-Ages when they feared priests will have heirs and the church will lose wealth and power.


So close...
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Forcing celibacy on me would also make me think all the time about being deeply rooted in Christ.

/thoseabsandlonghairtho
 
Nimbull
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Celibacy is a gift that can be returned? That explains after 25+ years of nothing I got re-invited to the Virgin Club. Damn you Pat Robertson!
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
February, 2015: Choosing not having children is "selfish."
January, 2022: Opting for pets instead of having children is selfish - "diminishes us, it takes away our humanity."
February, 2022: Not having sex is a "gift."

Fark you, Pope Francis.
 
SoberCannibal
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: AlgaeRancher: SoberCannibal: That vow of chastity can be seen by the sexually damaged or immature potential priests as a feature, not a bug as it presents a way to never have to engage that part of your personality.  We know how well that has worked out.

This was told to me by an ex priest in an adult survivors therapy group many years ago.

Have you considered being a Protestant?

They even let women become priests, and get married!

Sorry Sober Cannibal I was not trying to make this comment to your specific post.

You made a good point.

/username checks out?


I went to a catholic college.  There was an associated seminary, so I knew many seminarians from class.  The church was figuring out that sexually ignorant seminarians was a festering problem, so they were required to take a human sexuality course taught by a zaftig psychology prof.

You never saw such terror on the faces of these seminarians as on the first day of class.  Some were barely able to sit in their chairs. As a sex crazed 19 year old it was an eye opener to see some of my peers literally shaking in their boots at the prospect of learning 'penis goes where?'
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The thing that pisses me off here is the message that you're lazy if you don't breed - I mean, as priests are too holy to breed, how else will the Church get more priests if you don't breed for them? How else will the Church retain its brand presence if you won't make more influencers, click that "like" button, and subscribe to the Lord?

If you remain celibate, you're "selfish." If a priest remains celibate, he's somehow "gifted?"

I detest any CEO that gives one message to consumers & another message to salespeople.
 
Sweet Bucky
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Meh, I no longer have my celibacy but I have the box it came in.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Celibacy is hardship you endure for your calling.   Man up and tell your priests the truth, you coward.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: February, 2015: Choosing not having children is "selfish."
January, 2022: Opting for pets instead of having children is selfish - "diminishes us, it takes away our humanity."
February, 2022: Not having sex is a "gift."

Fark you, Pope Francis.


Why? They're a religion that believes a woman had a child without having sex.
 
Uncontrolled_Jibe
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: February, 2015: Choosing not having children is "selfish."
January, 2022: Opting for pets instead of having children is selfish - "diminishes us, it takes away our humanity."
February, 2022: Not having sex is a "gift."

Fark you, Pope Francis.


Not trying to rebuke or even enhance that statement.   Just wanted to leave a note about how ironic that sentiment is in light of the subject.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Funny, I don't say "Oh Thank God!" when I'm not getting any
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Celibacy is a gift?
/i imagine an empty box gift wrapped in newsprint tied with twine.
 
TWX
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

dbaggins: Celibacy is hardship you endure for your calling.   Man up and tell your priests the truth, you coward.


Same religion in a pre-marriage class tried to tell us that children are never a burden.
 
