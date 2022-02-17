 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Scottish Sun)   Terrifying moment Storm Dudley sends a monster wave smashing through ferry window in Germany   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
32
    More: Scary, The Sun, Deutsche Bahn, Germany, Hamburg, News of the World, Newspaper, The Times, News Corporation  
•       •       •

883 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Feb 2022 at 12:50 PM (45 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Massive storm?  I know, let's put to sea.
 
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It seems to me there is a marked lack of leaping up. "Oh. The water is inside with us, now. I guess we should calmly take hold of our belongings and leave the area."
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
No moore.  Please.  No moore
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Why in fark would you get on a boat in those kind of seas unless you worked for the coast guard?
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
This guy.
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Did a massive wave just obliterate the windows on this ship?  That's remarkable.  And, to top it all, it looks like a huge amount of water is flooding into this room.  I'll tell 'ya!  Just when you think you've seen everything.  I wonder if I shouldn't get up and move to some other part of the ship?  It looks like that's what other people are doing.  I guess I might as well..."
 
I'm an excellent driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Storm Dudley? How very British.  Not exactly designed to strike fear into the heart of the populace with a name like that is it?

Better storm names:

Lucifer
Diablo
Banshee
Hades
Maleficent
Poppy
 
X-Geek
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The wave was so powerful, you can hear the window break under its G-force.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Dude sitting right up front is sure wishing he'd opted for the brown pants that day.
 
wxboy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: Massive storm?  I know, let's put to sea.


Well, "Elbe River" more than sea. This is apparently what it looked like from shore.
 
Zipf
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: No moore.  Please.  No moore


Why am I not surprised to this you here, Mr. Freakstorm?
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: This guy.
[Fark user image 425x207]
"Did a massive wave just obliterate the windows on this ship?  That's remarkable.  And, to top it all, it looks like a huge amount of water is flooding into this room.  I'll tell 'ya!  Just when you think you've seen everything.  I wonder if I shouldn't get up and move to some other part of the ship?  It looks like that's what other people are doing.  I guess I might as well..."


New poster boy for "Zero farks given".
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

'Sorry, Horse. Taco-Tuesday is cancelled until you learn how to control your "wind tunnel".'
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Authorities have advised people to stay indoors and to stay away from buildings

wot?
 
SuburbanCowboy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Storm Dudley? Never heard of him/ I only know Bubba, D-Von, Little Spike, Big Dick, Chief Dances With Dudleys and Sign Guy Dudley.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trevt
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: This guy.
[Fark user image 425x207]
"Did a massive wave just obliterate the windows on this ship?  That's remarkable.  And, to top it all, it looks like a huge amount of water is flooding into this room.  I'll tell 'ya!  Just when you think you've seen everything.  I wonder if I shouldn't get up and move to some other part of the ship?  It looks like that's what other people are doing.  I guess I might as well..."


Possibly there was a moment of -- does not compute -- involved there, you know? something so hard to process the fellas took a moment to register it.
I saw that for the first time and had a hey great special FX! moment, myself, there.
 
MBooda
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
He's a right bastard when he's sloshed.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Faster way to see the video without waiting for the Sun to show the goddamn thing:
A shocking recording in Germany, huge waves break the windows and flood the ferry! ⚠
Youtube gzDfdnz2Kdo
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"...she's not going to let us out."
 
aperson
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Everyone else: Time to go somewhere else.
Camera man: I'm going to stay here and record other people leaving.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Maureen McGovern - "The Morning After" from The Poseidon Adventure 1973
Youtube bcLazPauA1c
 
4seasons85! [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Trevt: Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: This guy.
[Fark user image 425x207]
"Did a massive wave just obliterate the windows on this ship?  That's remarkable.  And, to top it all, it looks like a huge amount of water is flooding into this room.  I'll tell 'ya!  Just when you think you've seen everything.  I wonder if I shouldn't get up and move to some other part of the ship?  It looks like that's what other people are doing.  I guess I might as well..."

Possibly there was a moment of -- does not compute -- involved there, you know? something so hard to process the fellas took a moment to register it.
I saw that for the first time and had a hey great special FX! moment, myself, there.


I've been there. Something shocking happened and I just froze and stared at it. It took a moment to register what had happened.  Probably what happened here.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

wxboy: OdradekRex: Massive storm?  I know, let's put to sea.

Well, "Elbe River" more than sea. This is apparently what it looked like from shore.


This is the point I came in to make, Hamburg is inland
 
whidbey
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
That's a good one.  I've had waves crash over the windshield on the Mukilteo ferry, but never this shiat.
 
fsufan
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Biscuit Tin: It seems to me there is a marked lack of leaping up. "Oh. The water is inside with us, now. I guess we should calmly take hold of our belongings and leave the area."


Whot's all this then!

What are you playing at?

Look mate, you've got the wrong end of the stick.
 
stuffy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Beerguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Why in fark would you get on a boat in those kind of seas unless you worked for the coast guard?


FTFY

/Landlubber
 
chitownmike
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

MBooda: He's a right bastard when he's sloshed.
[Fark user image image 850x477]


I think it's just a name the brits use instead of asshole
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: This guy.


Fark user imageView Full Size


It looks more like, "I want to see how this is going to play out".
 
chitownmike
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

chitownmike: wxboy: OdradekRex: Massive storm?  I know, let's put to sea.

Well, "Elbe River" more than sea. This is apparently what it looked like from shore.

This is the point I came in to make, Hamburg is inland


shiat, quoted the wrong darker, sorry
 
wxboy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

chitownmike: wxboy: OdradekRex: Massive storm?  I know, let's put to sea.

Well, "Elbe River" more than sea. This is apparently what it looked like from shore.

This is the point I came in to make, Hamburg is inland


I should point out that I'm also not dismissing the criticism of the choice to sail across the river in these conditions. It looks like a fairly small boat, and it doesn't take too much to really make things go bad.

See:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Table_Rock_Lake_duck_boat_accident
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Nothing they're not used to...

DAS BOOT face the storm scene HD
Youtube xDqcNd55Hcc
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.