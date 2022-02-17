 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's 2-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Divinyls, Cocteau Twins, Spear of Destiny, and Danielle Dax. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #315. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
56
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
cheers you beautiful lot.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi everybody.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sziasztok.
Itt vagyok.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Standing by...
I hadn't especially given it a lot of thought until yesterday, but today works out to be the anniversary of the day I got out of the hospital. I should celebrate.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Howdy farquers!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see Shonen Knife are live streaming their show from Tokyo on Saturday
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"zot zot zot..."
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good windy evening everybody!

Present, not ready.
Just came home after terribly boring and completely wasted day at work spent at the mostly useless training. I'm in the mood of bored child in the sandbox so I might be fussy and whiny.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: "zot zot zot..."


How's your head feeling today?
 
drewogatory
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Man, I appreciate your love for Divinyls, they were woefully underexposed in the US before I Touch Myself.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Lioness7: Good windy evening everybody!


You too?
It's getting a bit fierce outside here
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: NeoMoxie: "zot zot zot..."

How's your head feeling today?


Much better, thank you! Last night I had hot chinese mustard with my char siu and after I felt like my head had drained... so relieved.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I can't help but think this health & wealth podcast has gone a wee bit off topic
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I are here. Happy Friday everyone!!

Also, Cocteau Twins and Danielle Dax?!! Fark yes
 
El Rich-o
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This sounds great but in what universe are the Divinyls 'alt/post punk/new wave.?
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

El Rich-o: This sounds great but in what universe are the Divinyls 'alt/post punk/new wave.?


Hello there.
They were certainly a part of the new wave scene
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Wrap it up,  boys.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

El Rich-o: This sounds great but in what universe are the Divinyls 'alt/post punk/new wave.?


LOL my lame world. In the US they def weren't considered mainstream in the 80s...

/especially with the lyrics
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

El Rich-o: This sounds great but in what universe are the Divinyls 'alt/post punk/new wave.?


Minus I Touch Myself, the Divinyls were alt
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
And away we go!!
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Uncle Peter too! Today's show is gonna kick ass.

Intern?? I disbelieve.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Yay!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Release the Penguins!!
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Already off to a great #fullpenguinmode start!
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
monophy.comView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Pista: Lioness7: Good windy evening everybody!

You too?
It's getting a bit fierce outside here


It's just gray and dreary here in Seattle. Which NEVER happens :p
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Ahhh Liz <3  We're definitely in Full Penguin Mode* !!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
*melts*
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Pista: *melts*


That Siouxsie song hasn't been played yet.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

djslowdive: Release the Penguins!!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

El Rich-o: This sounds great but in what universe are the Divinyls 'alt/post punk/new wave.?


all universes.
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
*screeching rubber*

Hola denizens! Duty kept me away....did I miss Spear of Destiny?
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Uranus: *screeching rubber*

Hola denizens! Duty kept me away....did I miss Spear of Destiny?


Yep. The whole SoD hour in fact
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Whew! I've finally sat on my arse. A good feeling it is.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Lioness7: Whew! I've finally sat on my arse. A good feeling it is.


Pretty confident that your arse is delightful, lol
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Pista: Uranus: *screeching rubber*

Hola denizens! Duty kept me away....did I miss Spear of Destiny?

Yep. The whole SoD hour in fact


Am I at least in time for the L&R hour?

and Violator in it's entirity...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Farking loving the filthy guitars
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Uranus: Pista: Uranus: *screeching rubber*

Hola denizens! Duty kept me away....did I miss Spear of Destiny?

Yep. The whole SoD hour in fact

Am I at least in time for the L&R hour?

and Violator in it's entirity...


Hope springs eternal!

/and if you leave
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Uranus: Pista: Uranus: *screeching rubber*

Hola denizens! Duty kept me away....did I miss Spear of Destiny?

Yep. The whole SoD hour in fact

Am I at least in time for the L&R hour?

and Violator in it's entirity...


Sorry, L&R hour was at work on Tuesday. You missed it.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
socalnewwaver is on FIRE today. Half hour in and I already out of breath (time for a smoke break)

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Uranus: Pista: Uranus: *screeching rubber*

Hola denizens! Duty kept me away....did I miss Spear of Destiny?

Yep. The whole SoD hour in fact

Am I at least in time for the L&R hour?

and Violator in it's entirity...

Hope springs eternal!

/and if you leave


Well, don' leave now ;)
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Pista: Farking loving the filthy guitars


i love a feedback ending
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

pc_gator: Lioness7: Whew! I've finally sat on my arse. A good feeling it is.

Pretty confident that your arse is delightful, lol


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Oh shiat. Intern is actually there!!! Hello Amanda!!
 
