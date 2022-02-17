 Skip to content
(Lehigh Valley Live)   Sitting in your house minding your own business and your dad comes in and asks you to run his ladder over to the neighbors, next thing you know you're in a burning building saving two women, a baby, and their family dog   (lehighvalleylive.com) divider line
27
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And that's why you don't have to put away the dishes tonight
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Babby.

Moran.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
musicaememoria.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now that guy is a real hero. To go back for the dog is really going above and beyond.
 
sje1978
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.linkedin.com/in/ben-steidinger-bb2054191/

I wonder if his employer knows what he did on his day off.
 
Lillya
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't have the words for it. God was with him. He saved that baby and that younger lady.

Wait till you hear who started the fire
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A headline that starts, "Sitting in your house minding your own business" and doesn't end with, "It's a hard job" is a good day
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wouldn't take the ladder over there.  I'm a climate denier
 
Girldrowning
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a firefighter I am very impressed by the intestinal fortitude that guy had AND how during the interview he seems humble and matter-of-fact about it. Noice.
 
BenjaminGrimm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Usually I don't call 9-1-1, but today was the day I did the right thing."

Hmm... Kind of curious about those other days.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lillya: I don't have the words for it. God was with him. He saved that baby and that younger lady.

Wait till you hear who started the fire


The dog?
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks subby.  I feel a bit better now.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lillya: I don't have the words for it. God was with him. He saved that baby and that younger lady.

Wait till you hear who started the fire


it was always burning since the worlds been turning.
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God helped? If thats true, why didn't he stop the burning in the first place.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fabric_Man: A headline that starts, "Sitting in your house minding your own business" and doesn't end with, "It's a hard job" is a good day


Sitting in your house minding your own business is a hard job.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He saved that baby and that younger lady.


Wait, so the lady was younger than the baby?? Damn.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
chinasprout.comView Full Size

At least his dream of youth wasn't interrupted
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did he bring his own wheelbarrow too. For his massive brass balls.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

kpaxoid: Thanks subby.  I feel a bit better now.


Yeah, homeless babies always cheer me up, too
 
Salmon
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
DID HE GET THE DOG
 
chitownmike
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

erewhon the opinionated: God helped? If thats true, why didn't he stop the burning in the first place.


Why did he give us fire in the first place?
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

chitownmike: erewhon the opinionated: God helped? If thats true, why didn't he stop the burning in the first place.

Why did he give us fire in the first place?


Because grilled food is delicious.

Not dying from poisoning by uncooked food is also a nice bonus.
 
ToastmasterGeneral
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

erewhon the opinionated: God helped? If thats true, why didn't he stop the burning in the first place.


Cause He's bored.  It's ETERNITY, man!
 
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Salmon: DID HE GET THE DOG


YES
 
Wrongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

daffy: Now that guy is a real hero. To go back for the dog is really going above and beyond.


I'd start with the dog.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
That'd be just like my dad. Asking me to bring him the ladder. God forbid he asks my siblings to get off their lazy asses.
 
