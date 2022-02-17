 Skip to content
(Independent)   Elementary school in the Donbas region of Ukraine hit by artillery in an attack that was in no way orchestrated by Russia as a pretext for invasion, according to Russia anyhow   (independent.co.uk) divider line
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My bad. Sorry about that.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's possible that for now this just "ends" with Russia annexing the Sudetenland in order to protect the Russians who are living there.
 
Lexx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here we go.  Everybody hold onto your butts.
 
mcreadyblue
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure as hell not getting on a Malaysian Air flight today.
 
NEDM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is clearly the fault of NATO's aggression.  If only America would stop supporting Ukraine against poor blameless Russia, none of this would happen.

/s
//People who unironically believe the above should be thrown out of the country
///preferably out the door of a 747
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm still not sure why this is American's problem. There are like 40 countries between here and there and plenty of them are in NATO. Let them figure it out. Yeah, it's a shiatty attitude to have. But I'm sick of America saying it's too broke to do anything positive when there is endless money to kill and blow shiat up.
 
alice_600
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lexx: Here we go.  Everybody hold onto your butts.


Holding on. Hope no one was hurt.
 
006andahalf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: It's possible that for now this just "ends" with Russia annexing the Sudetenland in order to protect the Russians who are living there.


Probably what they're going for.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lexx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

006andahalf: Rapmaster2000: It's possible that for now this just "ends" with Russia annexing the Sudetenland in order to protect the Russians who are living there.

Probably what they're going for.


Pretty sure you missed the obvious reference to Nazi Germany doing that exact thing with that exact pretense.
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: I'm still not sure why this is American's problem. There are like 40 countries between here and there and plenty of them are in NATO. Let them figure it out. Yeah, it's a shiatty attitude to have. But I'm sick of America saying it's too broke to do anything positive when there is endless money to kill and blow shiat up.


I understand that sentiment but this area is where the majority of Europe's natural gas comes from. Ukraine and Crimea are important oil and gas producer and infrastructure areas. Russia would gain a very significant amount of influence with this area.

Natural resources are very important.
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"Ukraine stole several of our artillery shells this morning, we are now invading to get them back," Russian Spokesman
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: I'm still not sure why this is American's problem. There are like 40 countries between here and there and plenty of them are in NATO. Let them figure it out. Yeah, it's a shiatty attitude to have. But I'm sick of America saying it's too broke to do anything positive when there is endless money to kill and blow shiat up.


Because NATO is a mutual defense pact, not a "Ima let you guys over there be a firewall. Good luck." pact.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
More like: We'll kill your kids if you don't give us what we want.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: I'm still not sure why this is American's problem. There are like 40 countries between here and there and plenty of them are in NATO. Let them figure it out. Yeah, it's a shiatty attitude to have. But I'm sick of America saying it's too broke to do anything positive when there is endless money to kill and blow shiat up.


I'm kind of on the fence about this, too. I'm all for the US giving support to NATO, of course, but I'm not so sure we need to go across the world and send actual troops.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Karma Chameleon: I'm still not sure why this is American's problem. There are like 40 countries between here and there and plenty of them are in NATO. Let them figure it out. Yeah, it's a shiatty attitude to have. But I'm sick of America saying it's too broke to do anything positive when there is endless money to kill and blow shiat up.

Because NATO is a mutual defense pact, not a "Ima let you guys over there be a firewall. Good luck." pact.


Yeah but that guy doesn't want to deal with it so I guess we can just break 50 year old treaties now
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
This time tomorrow

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Lexx: 006andahalf: Rapmaster2000: It's possible that for now this just "ends" with Russia annexing the Sudetenland in order to protect the Russians who are living there.

Probably what they're going for.

Pretty sure you missed the obvious reference to Nazi Germany doing that exact thing with that exact pretense.


Nah, I think he got it.  That's why I put ends in quotes.

Russia takes Donbas to protect ethnic Russians with the threat that it might take more later.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Karma Chameleon: I'm still not sure why this is American's problem. There are like 40 countries between here and there and plenty of them are in NATO. Let them figure it out. Yeah, it's a shiatty attitude to have. But I'm sick of America saying it's too broke to do anything positive when there is endless money to kill and blow shiat up.

Because NATO is a mutual defense pact, not a "Ima let you guys over there be a firewall. Good luck." pact.


Right and if we ever get invaded, Lithuania is coming to the rescue. lol
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Shakin_Haitian: Karma Chameleon: I'm still not sure why this is American's problem. There are like 40 countries between here and there and plenty of them are in NATO. Let them figure it out. Yeah, it's a shiatty attitude to have. But I'm sick of America saying it's too broke to do anything positive when there is endless money to kill and blow shiat up.

I understand that sentiment but this area is where the majority of Europe's natural gas comes from. Ukraine and Crimea are important oil and gas producer and infrastructure areas. Russia would gain a very significant amount of influence with this area.

Natural resources are very important.


If the people who owned the United States weren't so greedy (yes I said owned, meaning the billionaires and the companies they run, in this case oil producers), we would of already had electric cars/trucks/buses everywhere from multiple manufacturers with rapid recharge stations where gas stations used to be and wouldn't have to worry so much about keeping fossil fuel resources under our control.
 
NEDM
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Oh look, the Russian-backed isolationist contingent is here.  How much does being a traitor pay, guys?  I just wanna know how much your souls are worth in the face of naked Russian aggression.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: GardenWeasel: Karma Chameleon: I'm still not sure why this is American's problem. There are like 40 countries between here and there and plenty of them are in NATO. Let them figure it out. Yeah, it's a shiatty attitude to have. But I'm sick of America saying it's too broke to do anything positive when there is endless money to kill and blow shiat up.

Because NATO is a mutual defense pact, not a "Ima let you guys over there be a firewall. Good luck." pact.

Right and if we ever get invaded, Lithuania is coming to the rescue. lol


Yes only 1 of 30 countries is supposed to respond.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Dutch communist agitators.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: GardenWeasel: Karma Chameleon: I'm still not sure why this is American's problem. There are like 40 countries between here and there and plenty of them are in NATO. Let them figure it out. Yeah, it's a shiatty attitude to have. But I'm sick of America saying it's too broke to do anything positive when there is endless money to kill and blow shiat up.

Because NATO is a mutual defense pact, not a "Ima let you guys over there be a firewall. Good luck." pact.

Yeah but that guy doesn't want to deal with it so I guess we can just break 50 year old treaties now


America has a proud history of ignoring treaties it doesn't want to acknowledge
 
Jesterling
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Shakin_Haitian: Karma Chameleon: I'm still not sure why this is American's problem. There are like 40 countries between here and there and plenty of them are in NATO. Let them figure it out. Yeah, it's a shiatty attitude to have. But I'm sick of America saying it's too broke to do anything positive when there is endless money to kill and blow shiat up.

I understand that sentiment but this area is where the majority of Europe's natural gas comes from. Ukraine and Crimea are important oil and gas producer and infrastructure areas. Russia would gain a very significant amount of influence with this area.

Natural resources are very important.


So then let Europe deal with it
 
Peach_Fuz
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Really getting the crave to play some command and conquer red alert with all this Russian war talk.
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Got it, I'm resetting the clock...

wait, it's not that kind of school shooting, and not in the US... does the clock apply?
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I've been assured Russia is far too weak to attack Ukraine.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

disaster bastard: This time tomorrow

[c.tenor.com image 498x373]


As if the GQP would be willing to work with Democrats long enough to pass a declaration of war.
 
Peach_Fuz
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Opacity: Got it, I'm resetting the clock...

wait, it's not that kind of school shooting, and not in the US... does the clock apply?


Illegal use of clock. 5 yard penalty.
 
Fissile
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
You can not believe anyone in this conflict.  Don't think the Ukrainian government wouldn't have their own kids murdered to save their own asses.    Don't believe me?  Go have a look at a very good documentary on YouTube about the Bosnian War.   The film documents the experiences of Canadian peace keeping troops.   In the video the Canadian commanders state outright that the Bosnian Muslim government repeatedly killed their own people, including children, in front of the news TV cameras in an attempt to get the West to attack the Serbs.   I'm sure it wasn't true and the Canadian military was just shilling for the Serbs.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: cameroncrazy1984: GardenWeasel: Karma Chameleon: I'm still not sure why this is American's problem. There are like 40 countries between here and there and plenty of them are in NATO. Let them figure it out. Yeah, it's a shiatty attitude to have. But I'm sick of America saying it's too broke to do anything positive when there is endless money to kill and blow shiat up.

Because NATO is a mutual defense pact, not a "Ima let you guys over there be a firewall. Good luck." pact.

Yeah but that guy doesn't want to deal with it so I guess we can just break 50 year old treaties now

America has a proud history of ignoring treaties it doesn't want to acknowledge


Yeah, but you think that's a good thing.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: I'm still not sure why this is American's problem. There are like 40 countries between here and there and plenty of them are in NATO. Let them figure it out. Yeah, it's a shiatty attitude to have. But I'm sick of America saying it's too broke to do anything positive when there is endless money to kill and blow shiat up.


This is known as the "whatabout homeless veterans" defense.  It's a bad-faith argument because the proponent does not actually want to spend money on homeless veterans.  They only want to justify not doing something by using money as a vehicle.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

NEDM: Oh look, the Russian-backed isolationist contingent is here.  How much does being a traitor pay, guys?  I just wanna know how much your souls are worth in the face of naked Russian aggression.


Oh look the hyperbolic if you question this you are a Putin stooge contingent is here. I'm just a person who is tired of watching their country engage in pointless wars, wasting money we allegedly don't have, killing the wrong people, and constantly failing to invest in itself because it's too busy trying to play world police so rich people can get richer.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
In America, the students would have enough artillery to repel an attack.

/sarcasm
//and sadness
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Good.  Those 5 year olds should to get introduced to the horrors of the real world at some point.

Like the day I was...I think I was 37 at the time and locked my keys in my car.
 
Troy McClure
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: GardenWeasel: Karma Chameleon: I'm still not sure why this is American's problem. There are like 40 countries between here and there and plenty of them are in NATO. Let them figure it out. Yeah, it's a shiatty attitude to have. But I'm sick of America saying it's too broke to do anything positive when there is endless money to kill and blow shiat up.

Because NATO is a mutual defense pact, not a "Ima let you guys over there be a firewall. Good luck." pact.

Right and if we ever get invaded, Lithuania is coming to the rescue. lol


When we called for help after 9/11, Lithuania sent troops to Afghanistan.  They had 96 soldiers die there.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Fissile: Go have a look at a very good documentary on YouTube about the Bosnian War.


This sounds air-tight already.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: cameroncrazy1984: GardenWeasel: Karma Chameleon: I'm still not sure why this is American's problem. There are like 40 countries between here and there and plenty of them are in NATO. Let them figure it out. Yeah, it's a shiatty attitude to have. But I'm sick of America saying it's too broke to do anything positive when there is endless money to kill and blow shiat up.

Because NATO is a mutual defense pact, not a "Ima let you guys over there be a firewall. Good luck." pact.

Yeah but that guy doesn't want to deal with it so I guess we can just break 50 year old treaties now

America has a proud history of ignoring treaties it doesn't want to acknowledge


When was the last time we ignored a foreign treaty?
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Karma Chameleon: I'm still not sure why this is American's problem. There are like 40 countries between here and there and plenty of them are in NATO. Let them figure it out. Yeah, it's a shiatty attitude to have. But I'm sick of America saying it's too broke to do anything positive when there is endless money to kill and blow shiat up.

This is known as the "whatabout homeless veterans" defense.  It's a bad-faith argument because the proponent does not actually want to spend money on homeless veterans.  They only want to justify not doing something by using money as a vehicle.


wrong
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Shakin_Haitian: Karma Chameleon: I'm still not sure why this is American's problem. There are like 40 countries between here and there and plenty of them are in NATO. Let them figure it out. Yeah, it's a shiatty attitude to have. But I'm sick of America saying it's too broke to do anything positive when there is endless money to kill and blow shiat up.

I understand that sentiment but this area is where the majority of Europe's natural gas comes from. Ukraine and Crimea are important oil and gas producer and infrastructure areas. Russia would gain a very significant amount of influence with this area.

Natural resources are very important.

So then let Europe deal with it


Hmm what countries might be in Europe and also part of NATO?
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Troy McClure: Karma Chameleon: GardenWeasel: Karma Chameleon: I'm still not sure why this is American's problem. There are like 40 countries between here and there and plenty of them are in NATO. Let them figure it out. Yeah, it's a shiatty attitude to have. But I'm sick of America saying it's too broke to do anything positive when there is endless money to kill and blow shiat up.

Because NATO is a mutual defense pact, not a "Ima let you guys over there be a firewall. Good luck." pact.

Right and if we ever get invaded, Lithuania is coming to the rescue. lol

When we called for help after 9/11, Lithuania sent troops to Afghanistan.  They had 96 soldiers die there.


And despite their sacrifice we still lost, killed how many innocent people and wasted how many trillions of dollars?
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Peach_Fuz: Really getting the crave to play some command and conquer red alert with all this Russian war talk.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Soon people will hear Russian "hardbass" in the Donbas.
 
NEDM
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: NEDM: Oh look, the Russian-backed isolationist contingent is here.  How much does being a traitor pay, guys?  I just wanna know how much your souls are worth in the face of naked Russian aggression.

Oh look the hyperbolic if you question this you are a Putin stooge contingent is here. I'm just a person who is tired of watching their country engage in pointless wars, wasting money we allegedly don't have, killing the wrong people, and constantly failing to invest in itself because it's too busy trying to play world police so rich people can get richer.


"Killing the wrong people"?

KILLING THE WRONG PEOPLE?!

PRAY TELL, WHO ARE THE RIGHT PEOPLE IN THIS CASE OF RUSSIA TRYING TO INVADE UKRAINE, IVAN?!  THE F*CKING UKRAINIANS?!

/oh wait, I know, the banksers.  They're who should be killing!
//I have never met a person who didn't use that stupid word to mean "Jews".
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Rapmaster2000: Karma Chameleon: I'm still not sure why this is American's problem. There are like 40 countries between here and there and plenty of them are in NATO. Let them figure it out. Yeah, it's a shiatty attitude to have. But I'm sick of America saying it's too broke to do anything positive when there is endless money to kill and blow shiat up.

This is known as the "whatabout homeless veterans" defense.  It's a bad-faith argument because the proponent does not actually want to spend money on homeless veterans.  They only want to justify not doing something by using money as a vehicle.

wrong


Strong defense.

And WHATBOUT TREATIES!?  Whatabout that?
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Fissile: You can not believe anyone in this conflict.  Don't think the Ukrainian government wouldn't have their own kids murdered to save their own asses.    Don't believe me?  Go have a look at a very good documentary on YouTube about the Bosnian War.   The film documents the experiences of Canadian peace keeping troops.   In the video the Canadian commanders state outright that the Bosnian Muslim government repeatedly killed their own people, including children, in front of the news TV cameras in an attempt to get the West to attack the Serbs.   I'm sure it wasn't true and the Canadian military was just shilling for the Serbs.


What does Bosnia and Canada have to do with Ukraine?
 
