(NPR)   So who you gonna trust when it comes to accurate information on COVID? Some guy on TikTok eating horse paste in a MAGA hat, or some so-called "Surgeon General" whose own daughter just caught it? Pfft. Like surgeries even *have* generals   (npr.org) divider line
    Parent, Surgeon General of the United States, Vaccine, U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy  
posted to Main » on 17 Feb 2022 at 2:05 PM



mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is exactly what I ask the doubters I come across - do you believe medical professionals and scientists or do you trust randoms on Facebook?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Praise Vivek
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Headso
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
My hope is coming out of this that we can also do more as a society to support parents.

I was with you until this part, but I am a farker who unironically uses the term 'crotch fruit' to describe children, I also say 'sportsball' when describing a sporting event for the record.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

mjjt: This is exactly what I ask the doubters I come across - do you believe medical professionals and scientists or do you trust randoms on Facebook?


They trust randoms on Facebook, because they don't like the implications that you're calling them morons, and because if they had any doubts, they'll listen to those who reinforce them.

So, you should only do it to mock them. Like me.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I think the real question here is if Vice Admiral Murphy's wife Dr. Chen has a sister and if said sister has a thing for primates with a penchant for posting on fark.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tdyak [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure the Russian surgeries on the Ukraine border have generals, generalski's... whatever the Russians call generals.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: mjjt: This is exactly what I ask the doubters I come across - do you believe medical professionals and scientists or do you trust randoms on Facebook?

They trust randoms on Facebook, because they don't like the implications that you're calling them morons, and because if they had any doubts, they'll listen to those who reinforce them.

So, you should only do it to mock them. Like me.


And because all scientists are brain washed in school then are employed by big organizations that are out to get the common folk.  Illuminati, Big Brother, deep pocket, that kind of thing.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

mjjt: This is exactly what I ask the doubters I come across - do you believe medical professionals and scientists or do you trust randoms on Facebook?


Why would I completely trust either one? I'd lean toward the medical professionals, but given the track record so far, I'd want to verify and cross check anything they said. Professionals are as subject to fads, errors, venality, incompetence, stupidity, herd mentality, and blind spots as the rest of us.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

mjjt: This is exactly what I ask the doubters I come across - do you believe medical professionals and scientists or do you trust randoms on Facebook?


They don't trust those randos, they just look for consensus from others to validate their preconceived ideas.  They already know they don't like vaccines, so it is irrelevant whether or not the people agreeing with them are doctors or high school dropouts.
 
The Brains
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: mjjt: This is exactly what I ask the doubters I come across - do you believe medical professionals and scientists or do you trust randoms on Facebook?

They trust randoms on Facebook, because they don't like the implications that you're calling them morons, and because if they had any doubts, they'll listen to those who reinforce them.

So, you should only do it to mock them. Like me.


Very common among social groups, whether MAGA Fakebook, Black Twitter, etc.

People trust those they consider their own over science-talking dweebs. That's where Astroturfing comes in.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Most surgeries require general anesthesia, subbs
 
Trocadero
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Remember when we fired the Surgeon General b/c she said maybe we should teach kids about masturbation?
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: They don't trust those randos, they just look for consensus from others to validate their preconceived ideas.


Groupthink is a time-honored tradition of the human race!
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
That tiky tok guy.  Does he have a hawt wife that does sexy things in the background?

Why do you need horse paste?  Do horses have pieces break off from time to time?

Do horses go to the glue factory to make horse paste?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Trocadero: Remember when we fired the Surgeon General b/c she said maybe we should teach kids about masturbation?


And now in Florida they make them spout antivax and antigay nonsense to even flirt the job
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Surgeon 'general'? What, just cutting stuff up at random?

I prefer my surgeons specific, thanks.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Trocadero: Remember when we fired the Surgeon General b/c she said maybe we should teach kids about masturbation?


We?
 
Emerson Biguns
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"We have her wearing a mask in school"

Well there you go. I'm guessing all her classmates were muzzled as well. Keep wearing those masks, they're clearly working.
 
Do you know the way to Mordor
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Huh, in the old days generals who were fatally shot in battle didn't NEED surgeons! They were tough back then, not like the namby pamby generals we have these days!
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Godscrack: [Fark user image 818x566]


Religion (easily the biggest source of misinformation) isn't one of the horsemen.  He's the LEADER of the horsemen (not the Antichrist, like Sir PTerry  and Neil Gaiman might have told you).
 
doremifaq
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Most surgeries require general anesthesia, subbs


Yeah, but he's so farking boring that I usually fall asleep while he's 97 or 96 steps away from entering the room.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
(she might have said)

i got it from watching you, alright, i got it from watching you....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

doremifaq: chitownmike: Most surgeries require general anesthesia, subbs

Yeah, but he's so farking boring that I usually fall asleep while he's 97 or 96 steps away from entering the room.


He?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

mjjt: This is exactly what I ask the doubters I come across - do you believe medical professionals and scientists or do you trust randoms on Facebook?


And a lot of the time the answer from many is,something like, "Facebook, X Rando knows the REAL information the scientists are hiding/distorting/being forced to distort by shadowy figures (for some reason that's equally insane/unclear)"
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

mjjt: This is exactly what I ask the doubters I come across - do you believe medical professionals and scientists or do you trust randoms on Facebook?


Did this cartoon not sum it up succinctly enough?

gannett-cdn.comView Full Size
 
severedtoe
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
good luck kiddo.  its a terrible disease.
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Trocadero: Remember when we fired the Surgeon General b/c she said maybe we should teach kids about masturbation?


I'm pretty sure they have it figured out already....
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

zeroflight222: Ketchuponsteak: mjjt: This is exactly what I ask the doubters I come across - do you believe medical professionals and scientists or do you trust randoms on Facebook?

They trust randoms on Facebook, because they don't like the implications that you're calling them morons, and because if they had any doubts, they'll listen to those who reinforce them.

So, you should only do it to mock them. Like me.

And because all scientists are brain washed in school then are employed by big organizations that are out to get the common folk.  Illuminati, Big Brother, deep pocket, that kind of thing.


I think those reasons come after they "do their own research".

The stupid conspiracy theories are presented in a manner that appeals to idiots, and also validates their unfounded doubts.

Which is why some psychologists recommend that you act in an understanding manner, when people air their doubts. Rather than mocking them, and calling them plaque rats.

As I said, I to the latter.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Republicans want their kids to die so that people feel sorry for them.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

The Brains: Ketchuponsteak: mjjt: This is exactly what I ask the doubters I come across - do you believe medical professionals and scientists or do you trust randoms on Facebook?

They trust randoms on Facebook, because they don't like the implications that you're calling them morons, and because if they had any doubts, they'll listen to those who reinforce them.

So, you should only do it to mock them. Like me.

Very common among social groups, whether MAGA Fakebook, Black Twitter, etc.

People trust those they consider their own over science-talking dweebs. That's where Astroturfing comes in.


Yes. Also reality doesn't offer simple answers, where as conspiracy theories can explain everything in a few simple sentences, making everything black or white.
 
patrick767
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

The Brains: Very common among social groups, whether MAGA Fakebook, Black Twitter, etc.

People trust those they consider their own over science-talking dweebs.


But that's just dumb. On topics that require a significant level of expertise, even if my closest friends and family are saying something, I want to know where that information came from so I can decide for myself how valid it may be.

That's what "do your own research" should mean for the pandemic and so many other topics. People who aren't experts on the topic shouldn't be digging through academic journals trying to interpret study results for themselves. They don't have the necessary knowledge. They should see what the source of the information is and if that source has the relevant expertise or is just some horse paste eating dipshiat.

But fark, this is a country where a book called Natural Cures They Don't Want You to Know It, written by a scamming TV infomercial jackass and claiming that Big Medicine was hiding the cheap, easy, effective cures for your illnesses, was a bestseller for literally years.
 
luckyeddie
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: That tiky tok guy.  Does he have a hawt wife that does sexy things in the background?

Why do you need horse paste?  Do horses have pieces break off from time to time?

Do horses go to the glue factory to make horse paste?


Horses are glue, given a bit of boiling.
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
But who doesn't love Horse Paste?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
FTA: We have her wearing a mask in school, we take as many precautions as we can, but you know, my wife and I did feel some guilt, wondering if we maybe did something wrong that may have created more exposure for her.

Hey, bub. Maybe don't have your unvaccinated crotchfruit in a germ ridden Petri dish. That's a start.
 
