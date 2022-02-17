 Skip to content
(News 10 Albany)   Today's criminal mastermind who figured the best way to be discreet about $700k in unemployment fraud would be to buy a Maserati and a pile of jewelry is brought to you by New York   (news10.com) divider line
KY Jerry [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It's better to go to court guilty and rich than to go to court poor and innocent
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
You could say his maserati...
<puts on sunglasses>
Need to do a 180


//YEEEAAAAHHHHHHHH
 
what the cat dragged in
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Silicon Valley: Russ - These are not the doors of a billionaire!
Youtube IJIAOosI6js
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Maseratti, where other fine  Dodge/Ram/Chrysler products are sold.
 
EJ25T
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Didn't I tell you not to buy anything?"
 
Candygram for Mongo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Lawyer: "Unemployment fraud? If my client was unemployed then how can he afford this Maserati?"

Judge: "Case dismissed."
 
stuffy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Will do less time than someone who stole $70.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The conviction carries up to 22 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and three years of parole

Pay back a third of what she stole?  She sounds white.
 
xalres
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Maserati, or as we in Orange County call them, Irvine Corollas. Fugly things are everywhere. If you're looking to buy an expensive car, the Aston Martin DB11 is right frickin' there.
 
Jclark666
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
DaAlien
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Superman III - Richard Pryor - half cents and Ferrari scenes
Youtube N7JBXGkBoFc
 
DaAlien
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Jclark666: [1.bp.blogspot.com image 850x355]


Shakes tiny fist
 
X-Geek
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

stuffy: Will do less time than someone who stole $70.


Makes sense - the $70 person is probably a repeat offender.

/sarc
 
alltim
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
my Maserati does 185.
 
lefty248
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I lost my license, and now I don't drive.
 
proteus_b
‘’ 1 minute ago  

NephilimNexus: Pay back a third of what she stole?  She sounds white.


Well, they also seized the money and assets. So the fine is in addition, at least, according to the article.
 
