Blue Skies and Tail Winds for you, Berlin Candy Bomber
    Berlin Blockade, Gail Halvorsen, Berlin airlift, young U.S. Air Force pilot, legend of the Berlin Candy Bomber  
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Damn, it got dusty real quick.  I'd known the story of the Berlin Airlift, and of the candy drops, but hadn't ever heard the details of how it started or realized he was still alive.  We should all be so lucky to live a life as full as his.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Waiting for candy....

Fark user imageView Full Size


/salute to you, candyman
 
Markus5
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The candyman can.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I cried.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I lived in Berlin for a few years and used to see the Candy Bomber airplane at Tempelhof airport. This story always warms my heart, sad to hear the man responsible for it has passed.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Candy Man
Youtube o5vFvt3fJpw
 
Hallows_Eve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Onward to the Big Rock Candy Mountain, Sir.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure, this guy gets a hero tag, but when I try to hand out free candy from my van I become the subject of mockery and restraining orders.
 
jclaggett [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got to briefly meet him around 1985 when Rhein-Main Elementary was renamed in his honor.

And we were there when the Berlin Airlift Memorial opened at RMAB as well. Dad got me into the hanger and I got to climb all over the C-47 that's on static display there.

And one of these days I'll find the damned VHS tape with footage of the plane being put into place.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No need for band jokes.
https://candybomberberlin.bandcamp.com/
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
aka "Uncle Wiggly-Wings"

we salute you
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A better way to "win hearts and minds" than pallets of cash for tinpot dictators.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As god is my witness, I thought Hersey Bars could fly.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a bit dusty in here. R.I.P., Sir. And thank you.
 
Headso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
you read these ww2 bomber memoirs and you realize these guys were kids themselves, the idea of dropping candy out of a plane to their fellow kids is a no brainer.
 
mercator_psi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I met this guy. What a kind-hearted and beautiful human being.

RIP Uncle Wiggly-Wings.
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: A better way to "win hearts and minds" than pallets of cash for tinpot dictators.


Yup. The airdropped food fed the bellies of Berlin residents. The airdropped candy and the joy on the faces of the children of Berlin fed their souls.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Somebody airdropped onions on me just now.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Candy Bomber is my flatulent stipper's name
 
rancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Nice story. Wonderful man. Everyone sort of stepped up back then.
Wonder what it would be like today?
Actually, I prefer not to think about that.
 
Candygram for Mongo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Candybomb for Mongo?
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
*salutes*

Taps (Long Version)
Youtube g-q4-wAl_ls
 
HairBolus
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
training for wellfare dependency

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gail_Halvorsen

Fark user imageView Full Size

Douglas C-54 Skymaster landing at Berlin Tempelhof Airport, 1948.
 
