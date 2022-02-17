 Skip to content
(Courthouse News Service)   Coca-Cola bottling heir unleashes inscrutable conspiracy theory, refers to courthouse as: "the most corrupt farking meat house you've ever seen in your farking life"   (courthousenews.com) divider line
sitesmithscott
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone is afraid they are going to take his "hard earned" money.

Do it.
 
New Rising Sun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alki David, the eccentric Greek Coca-Cola bottling heir, appeared in Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday, flanked by three hangers on and a large Doberman named Vader, clad in a "service dog" vest.


I guess biting people you don't like is a kind of service.
 
HeartBurnKid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you or I said or did half of what he did, we'd be held in contempt.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder what is like sitting at the bench listing to lunatics ramble on and insult you while you have to sit there and look proper.  I'm guessing about 10 words in the judge already knows how the rest is going down but they have to have a valid legal reason to stop the idiot.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, what the hell did you expect. His name is Alki  David.  We used to have a guy in town whose name is Bob Booze and he would come up with some weird shiat for sure.
 
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: Alki David, the eccentric Greek Coca-Cola bottling heir, appeared in Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday, flanked by three hangers on and a large Doberman named Vader, clad in a "service dog" vest.


I guess biting people you don't like is a kind of service.


What is the protocol for police?

Do they shoot the dog first, even if it's a rich guy's dog?
 
toast28
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Schmerd1948: Well, what the hell did you expect. His name is Alki  David.  We used to have a guy in town whose name is Bob Booze and he would come up with some weird shiat for sure.


Wait until you meet Mikey Meth
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alki David, the eccentric Greek Coca-Cola bottling heir, appeared in Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday, flanked by three hangers on and a large Doberman named Vader, clad in a "service dog" vest.

This "service dog" sh*t is getting out of hand. Anybody can put their pet in a service dog vest now and you can't even question them or ask them to show documentation or it violates the ADA.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bold move, etc etc
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey he is rich why should he have to show up to court like a poor person?
 
SMB2811 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DON.MAC: I wonder what is like sitting at the bench listing to lunatics ramble on and insult you while you have to sit there and look proper.  I'm guessing about 10 words in the judge already knows how the rest is going down but they have to have a valid legal reason to stop the idiot.


Well when it's not a rich person their rants are pretty quickly ended.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Maker_of_Roads: New Rising Sun: Alki David, the eccentric Greek Coca-Cola bottling heir, appeared in Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday, flanked by three hangers on and a large Doberman named Vader, clad in a "service dog" vest.


I guess biting people you don't like is a kind of service.

What is the protocol for police?

Do they shoot the dog first, even if it's a rich guy's dog?


Yes.

All cops are dog killers.
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rich. White. Entitled. Misogynist.
Of course the rules don't apply to him.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

toast28: Schmerd1948: Well, what the hell did you expect. His name is Alki  David.  We used to have a guy in town whose name is Bob Booze and he would come up with some weird shiat for sure.

Wait until you meet Mikey Meth


Is his wife's name Crystal?
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alkis aren't known to be the most rational people.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

erewhon the opinionated: Rich. White. Entitled. Misogynist.
Of course the rules don't apply to him.


You mean I can't call the judge a moron in court? Maybe he's right, maybe there is no justice in this world.
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HeartBurnKid: If you or I said or did half of what he did, we'd be held in contempt.

Alki David, the eccentric Greek Coca-Cola bottling heir


When you're that rich you're not a crazy asshole
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's amazing how ultra rich people are always simultaneously awash in money and completely broke.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"a large Doberman named Vader, clad in a "service dog" vest."


Wow I hate this guy
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wtf is an antenna farm?
 
WonderDave1
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: toast28: Schmerd1948: Well, what the hell did you expect. His name is Alki  David.  We used to have a guy in town whose name is Bob Booze and he would come up with some weird shiat for sure.

Wait until you meet Mikey Meth

Is his wife's name Crystal?


Yes, but she didn't want to give up her surname, "Pepsi".

(Just to get back on topic)
 
Artist
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

toast28: Schmerd1948: Well, what the hell did you expect. His name is Alki  David.  We used to have a guy in town whose name is Bob Booze and he would come up with some weird shiat for sure.

Wait until you meet Mikey Meth


Drunk Tom at the Punk shows was a riot. Johnny the Junkie....hide everything if he ever came over to visit......
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Salmon: Wtf is an antenna farm?


It's like the farm upstate your dog Spot went to live, only for old TVs and radios.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Walker: Alki David, the eccentric Greek Coca-Cola bottling heir, appeared in Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday, flanked by three hangers on and a large Doberman named Vader, clad in a "service dog" vest.

This "service dog" sh*t is getting out of hand. Anybody can put their pet in a service dog vest now and you can't even question them or ask them to show documentation or it violates the ADA.


at least with this one it's a dog and not a service tiny giraffe.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"this sanctimonious biatch is going to preside over why I won't pay up these criminal thugs."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Geotpf
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Salmon: Wtf is an antenna farm?


Looking at his T shirt, I got this:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/FilmOn

IE, he owns (or owned) an Aereo clone, which is what I guessed it was.

Next question: WTF is Aereo?

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Aereo

The logic here was to allow people to watch broadcast TV (with DVR features) over the internet without an actual television.  Each subscriber would have his or her own antenna (hence the antenna farm) and doing that way supposedly made it not legally not a cable company (because if it was the company would have to pay the TV station a fee).  The courts ruled this didn't work and they went bankrupt and the remains was sold to Tivo.

Looks like FilmOn is now a bunch of low-rent streaming video channels and has dropped the broadcast TV antenna farm gimmick (due to said court orders).
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
He's right, ya know.

But that's only because I have never seen a "meat house" let alone one that was corrupt.
 
Salmon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Salmon: Wtf is an antenna farm?

Looking at his T shirt, I got this:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/FilmOn

IE, he owns (or owned) an Aereo clone, which is what I guessed it was.

Next question: WTF is Aereo?

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Aereo

The logic here was to allow people to watch broadcast TV (with DVR features) over the internet without an actual television.  Each subscriber would have his or her own antenna (hence the antenna farm) and doing that way supposedly made it not legally not a cable company (because if it was the company would have to pay the TV station a fee).  The courts ruled this didn't work and they went bankrupt and the remains was sold to Tivo.

Looks like FilmOn is now a bunch of low-rent streaming video channels and has dropped the broadcast TV antenna farm gimmick (due to said court orders).


thanks!
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
He seems nice.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

HeartBurnKid: If you or I said or did half of what he did, we'd be held in contempt.


Must be nice to be rich and exempt from the law.
 
CFitzsimmons [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Walker: Alki David, the eccentric Greek Coca-Cola bottling heir, appeared in Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday, flanked by three hangers on and a large Doberman named Vader, clad in a "service dog" vest.

This "service dog" sh*t is getting out of hand. Anybody can put their pet in a service dog vest now and you can't even question them or ask them to show documentation or it violates the ADA.


Well, it depends on who you are. If I, as a customer, question someone in a grocery store it isn't a problem. If I were the store manager it would be a different story.

Likewise, it isn't a problem if I, as a customer, tell someone to get their animal away from me (the fact that it's sniffing my ankles is a good indication that it's not a trained service animal.)
 
SirGunslinger
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
What a corrupt farking meathouse looks like.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
