 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Uber will now let you see what a dick you've been   (cnn.com) divider line
23
    More: Giggity, Political spectrum, Left-wing politics, Right-wing politics, Agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights, French Revolution, goal of the new feature, one-star rating, Nielsen ratings  
•       •       •

1650 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Feb 2022 at 10:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nobody makes any money driving for Uber. Your car depreciation alone writes off any money you make.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/wasn't me
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't even look at my ratings. I don't give a f*ck what they think of me. I get in, keep quiet, and play on my phone. Just drive me to where I tell you. You don't need to be rating me. I'm the customer. I'm supposed to rate you.
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But I was told I'm not responsible for my behavior when I'm drunk!

You mean those exes I texted at 3 a.m. can hold that against me??!
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

erewhon the opinionated: Nobody makes any money driving for Uber. Your car depreciation alone writes off any money you make.


Cars don't depreciate in the current environment, the Subaru I bought 3 years ago is worth 10% more than when I bought it. That's subject to change once worldwide production gets ramped back up, but that will likely be another few years.
 
Barry McCockner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought he didn't know what I was doing back there until he told me to put my pants back on.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I puke in the back of your Subaru, I don't need you to tell me how it tastes. Be thankful for my presence, ride-whore.
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

erewhon the opinionated: Nobody makes any money driving for Uber. Your car depreciation alone writes off any money you make.


Yep. Uber and other "gig economy" jobs are terrible for workers, and my wife and I avoid them.

I literally used Uber one time, I was at a meeting at Airbnb HQ in San Fran in 2019 and had a tight schedule leaving. I had used public transportation to get in from the airport, and figured I'd snag a cab on the way back. But when I went to leave our meetings had run long and they told me I'd need to do Uber, because the cab industry had been pretty well slammed there and there was no way I'd get get an actual taxi in time to get home. So I signed up and called an Uber - then promptly deleted it, and will never use it again. Next time I'll just fly back a little later.

No job security, no pay security, shiat for benefits, lower wages. Gig economy jobs are great for the rich and awful for the working class - a step in the wrong direction. If there were more worker protections, a better social safety net, and etc. it might be another story, but that 'aint our America.
 
comrade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hate how the American rating system is just 1 * or 5 ***** and nothing in between. It should be a smiley face or frown.

Here's how I rate on Uber:

* ran over and killed my dog
** talked too much about bitcoin
***. Average ride. Vast majority of rides get this.
**** above average. You didn't talk to me.
***** you saw me having a heart attack in the back seat, drove me to the hospital, administered cpr and saved my life
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Never used it. The Taxi industry in my area is well entrenched. Uber is here but it's not dominant. Cabs have stands they can park in downtown and the major companies all created apps. It's not perfect but I'd rather fund the locals than some pukes who have never been here and don't give a fark about our community.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I'd be interested in seeing it sliced up by location. I stopped taking Uber in the UK at all and just switched to Gett due to drivers giving low rating. Years in the US with a 4.95, 2 weeks in the UK (Scotland), 4.68.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
They laughed when I asked for the name of their manager.
 
Fonaibung
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: No job security, no pay security, shiat for benefits, lower wages. Gig economy jobs are great for the rich and awful for the working class - a step in the wrong direction. If there were more worker protections, a better social safety net, and etc. it might be another story, but that 'aint our America.


The gig economy is a way of driving wages down to 0. Originally, VCs subsidized your DoorDash order; now, poor people are doing it.

It's a staggering indictment of the lack of opportunity in America.
 
Nullav
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Well, it sure confirms my suspicions about star ratings being useless.

4: 0
3: 3
2: 0

/On the other end of that, who knocks off one star for a driver? You either got where you were going safely, or you were set dressing in Crazy Taxi.
//4 out of 5 - was wearing a Cubs cap.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

erewhon the opinionated: Nobody makes any money driving for Uber. Your car depreciation alone writes off any money you make.


And that depreciation can be written off on your taxes, along with your gas, insurance and car payments, if you aren't an idiot
 
chitownmike
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Walker: I don't even look at my ratings. I don't give a f*ck what they think of me. I get in, keep quiet, and play on my phone. Just drive me to where I tell you. You don't need to be rating me. I'm the customer. I'm supposed to rate you.


Right, because how you have acted in the past shouldn't have anything to do with how you are treated
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: Gig economy jobs are great for the rich and awful for the working class - a step in the wrong direction.


They're basically a new twist on MLM's.  Promises of freedom to work when you want and the possibility of making a good payday.  The reality is you spend way more time working and the only person that makes money is the company.  But there's always a new batch of new people to fall for the scam.
 
farkitallletitend [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The precursor to your social credit score. Why are we giving all this control over us to anyone? Every moment of everyday you're to be judged and rated. Turn on Siri or Alexa and they're listening, recording and scoring your conversations, your grocery orders, how many times a month you do something unhealthy or healthy. People do this willingly and pay good money to these companies to have it done. All in return for nothing more than the electronic equivalent of a pat on the head. Who's a good boy. You are! We're turning into the human equivalent of Tamagotchi pets.
 
TheYeti
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: The precursor to your social credit score. Why are we giving all this control over us to anyone? Every moment of everyday you're to be judged and rated. Turn on Siri or Alexa and they're listening, recording and scoring your conversations, your grocery orders, how many times a month you do something unhealthy or healthy. People do this willingly and pay good money to these companies to have it done. All in return for nothing more than the electronic equivalent of a pat on the head. Who's a good boy. You are! We're turning into the human equivalent of Tamagotchi pets.


People love to be personally quantified.

"Hi there, do you have a minute to sign up to vote or help with this cause?"

fark you.

"Hi, would you like to take this 600 question quiz to find out which breed of hamster you resemble?"

BOSS, I'M NOT FEELING WELL TODAY, CAN'T MAKE IN IT.
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
4.95 after 73 rides over 5 years. I'm ok with it.

I usually just give the driver a quick "hey how are ya?". Most of them don't respond, so I just go on my phone and ride in silence. If they're feeling chatty, I'll talk with them.

I'm pretty sure I can recall the one three star ride I was given, and that was because we had to drag a very drunk friend into a car, who would not shut the fark up and kept giving very wrong directions, which were thankfully ignored. I left a generous tip that night.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I occasionally use Uber and Lyft as taxis are a joke and it beats a DUI.

I had to use Uber yesterday from a car repair shop, and the driver had been injured on the job as an electrician at a power plant. I figured all of them were union and he'd been taken care of.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
What do the top guys at uber make?
 
noitsnot
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
When I need to I only use the other one because everyone I have encountered who works for Uber is a huge toolbag and the founder also seems like a huge toolbag.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.