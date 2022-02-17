 Skip to content
(ABC 15 News)   Not News: Accident on highway involving tractor trailer. News: Vehicle operator was killed in accident. Fark: Vehicle was an airplane   (wpde.com) divider line
11
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I imagine there are more then just skid marks on the highway from the trucker.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


We are all just toys in Calvin's demented toybox.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
So it went from a Beechcraft Barron to a Beechcraft Blow'd Up!
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I've owned a Baron... and I couldn't recognize what was left...
 
Clutch2013
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: [Fark user image image 800x551]

We are all just toys in Calvin's demented toybox.


There's my uncomfortable chuckle of the day.
 
farkitallletitend [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Oh fuel. I thought up you said jewel so I played some for you.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: I've owned a Baron... and I couldn't recognize what was left...


Fark user imageView Full Size


I think that's the tail in the middle of the picture
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Must have flown in to the trucker's blind spot.  If you don't see his mirrors, he can't see you.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That airplane thinks he owns the road.  Well, this truckload of meth and illegal aliens is gonna get through.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Just another typical I85...

/ What's that?
// Not Atlanta?
/// Carry on
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Oh great! Convoy truckers are going kamikaze.
 
