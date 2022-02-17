 Skip to content
(I Heart Radio)   On "National Random Act of Kindness Day", an Australian man helps his Tinder match deliver her baby on their date   (wild955.iheart.com) divider line
    Hero, Childbirth, 25-year-old Max Silvy, 25-year-old Australian man, 20-year-old Alyssa Hodges, pregnant woman, half months, Pregnancy  
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Clever lad, getting her out of her panties on the first date.
 
jayphat
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: Clever lad, getting her out of her panties on the first date.


*4th
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: Clever lad, getting her out of her panties on the first date.


While I can't say if he did or didn't, the delivery was on their 4th date according to the article.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
One date and you get a baby, man things are weird in Australia.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: Clever lad, getting her out of her panties on the first date.


I have been present at a birth.  It's not like it's a horror movie or anything like some guys joke, but I can say if you're a fan of women's genitals it may take you a while to get over seeing them stretched like that.  And the kid's head coming out is just weird.   To me it looked more like an old-style Hollywood practical effect than actual human tissue.

I did in fact get over it though, and while it's Fark and you can't assume I'm being honest... I have continued to have sex with that very same woman for well over a decade after that experience.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ReapTheChaos: TommyDeuce: Clever lad, getting her out of her panties on the first date.

While I can't say if he did or didn't, the delivery was on their 4th date according to the article.


They had one date every three months?
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That's the very definition of a very lazy man:  married a pregnant woman.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: TommyDeuce: Clever lad, getting her out of her panties on the first date.

I have been present at a birth.  It's not like it's a horror movie or anything like some guys joke, but I can say if you're a fan of women's genitals it may take you a while to get over seeing them stretched like that.  And the kid's head coming out is just weird.   To me it looked more like an old-style Hollywood practical effect than actual human tissue.

I did in fact get over it though, and while it's Fark and you can't assume I'm being honest... I have continued to have sex with that very same woman for well over a decade after that experience.


Good on you. I was asked before if I wanted to watch and I noped out of there. I was paying those doctors a lot, they can have the nightmare.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Habitual Cynic: That's the very definition of a very lazy man:  married a pregnant woman.


It's like skipping the meal and going straight to doing the dishes.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: TommyDeuce: Clever lad, getting her out of her panties on the first date.

I have been present at a birth.  It's not like it's a horror movie or anything like some guys joke, but I can say if you're a fan of women's genitals it may take you a while to get over seeing them stretched like that.  And the kid's head coming out is just weird.   To me it looked more like an old-style Hollywood practical effect than actual human tissue.

I did in fact get over it though, and while it's Fark and you can't assume I'm being honest... I have continued to have sex with that very same woman for well over a decade after that experience.


Fark handle definitely applies.
 
ElFugawz
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Good thing she didn't date that dingo
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: TommyDeuce: Clever lad, getting her out of her panties on the first date.

I have been present at a birth.  It's not like it's a horror movie or anything like some guys joke, but I can say if you're a fan of women's genitals it may take you a while to get over seeing them stretched like that.  And the kid's head coming out is just weird.   To me it looked more like an old-style Hollywood practical effect than actual human tissue.

I did in fact get over it though, and while it's Fark and you can't assume I'm being honest... I have continued to have sex with that very same woman for well over a decade after that experience.


As the father of two, who was in the room for both deliveries, yeah, I know.

/Second one popped out fast enough the doctor got to catch her.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Was it another one of Nick Cannons kids?
 
GloomCookie613
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Russ1642: ReapTheChaos: TommyDeuce: Clever lad, getting her out of her panties on the first date.

While I can't say if he did or didn't, the delivery was on their 4th date according to the article.

They had one date every three months?


It says the guy travels for work. Nothing wrong with going slowly
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

groppet: One date and you get a baby, man things are weird in Australia.


I see you've played 'Datey-Birthy' before.
 
New Rising Sun [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"20-year-old Alyssa Hodges and 25-year-old Max Silvy were only on their 4th date when Alyssa went into labor....Max travels a lot for work...To help Alyssa get on her feet after giving birth, Max even took a week off of work to be with her. They're now planning to move in together. "


This does not seem like a recipe for success or happiness on multiple fronts.
 
GloomCookie613
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Russ1642: ReapTheChaos: TommyDeuce: Clever lad, getting her out of her panties on the first date.

While I can't say if he did or didn't, the delivery was on their 4th date according to the article.

They had one date every three months?


And they met when she was already 6months along.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: TommyDeuce: Clever lad, getting her out of her panties on the first date.

I have been present at a birth.  It's not like it's a horror movie or anything like some guys joke, but I can say if you're a fan of women's genitals it may take you a while to get over seeing them stretched like that.  And the kid's head coming out is just weird.   To me it looked more like an old-style Hollywood practical effect than actual human tissue.

I did in fact get over it though, and while it's Fark and you can't assume I'm being honest... I have continued to have sex with that very same woman for well over a decade after that experience.


I was right there at all my kid's births. It is one of the single most fascinating things I've ever witnessed, watching a person being born. Maybe I should have been an OB or something.
 
TiberiusGracchus44
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
So....she puts out?
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Habitual Cynic: That's the very definition of a very lazy man:  married a pregnant woman.


It's too late for you, but as a general rule I would advise fathers to be present at the first birth at least, just to be there to comfort their partner.  First childbirth can be a scary thing, anything that helps reduce that is good.  Like prenatal classes... which I thought were stupid and offered nothing I couldn't read up on, but having my wife hear about the process from one end to the other directly from a trained nurse who had gone through childbirth herself really helped her.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Pretty deceptive click bait headline. They met and had their fist date 2 1/2 months before giving birth, which happened while she was driving to pick him up from the airport for their 4th date. The reason they've only had three dates before this was because he had been traveling for work.

A more accurate headline would be "Woman gives birth with boyfriend she met on Tinder 3 months earlier" but that wouldn't generate as may clicks.
 
farkingbubbler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
She's a cutie.
Fark user imageView Full Size

And he's got dibs.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Three actual dates and now they're moving in together as a family? Good luck with that. Braver than me.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: "20-year-old Alyssa Hodges and 25-year-old Max Silvy were only on their 4th date when Alyssa went into labor....Max travels a lot for work...To help Alyssa get on her feet after giving birth, Max even took a week off of work to be with her. They're now planning to move in together. "


This does not seem like a recipe for success or happiness on multiple fronts.


I mean, it's their life, but it's not something I'd suggest. Wait until everything is settled, and that means her hormones and her life revolving around babby. That'll take about a year. Yes... a farking year. That's a great time for them to actually date and spend time getting to know one another in person, with both adjusting to new babby.
 
bubbaloo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
This is one of the backstories of the Independence Day film.
 
danvon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: TommyDeuce: Clever lad, getting her out of her panties on the first date.

I have been present at a birth.  It's not like it's a horror movie or anything like some guys joke, but I can say if you're a fan of women's genitals it may take you a while to get over seeing them stretched like that.  And the kid's head coming out is just weird.   To me it looked more like an old-style Hollywood practical effect than actual human tissue.

I did in fact get over it though, and while it's Fark and you can't assume I'm being honest... I have continued to have sex with that very same woman for well over a decade after that experience.


I was going along fine until the episiotomy. I didn't faint, get woozy, or become nauseated. But the vision, and the sound haunts me.
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Dating a pregnant woman is like putting gas in a wrecked car.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Four dates and they're moving in together, he didn't even sleep with her probably. Dude is that lesbian joke.

New Rising Sun: This does not seem like a recipe for success or happiness on multiple fronts.


This. She got knocked up with the fark-off guy and he gets roped in as the dad. He travels a lot for work. Good luck down the road when you come home early.
 
