(ABL13 Houston)   Fans of fight videos rejoice as alcohol service returns to Southwest Airlines   (abc13.com) divider line
    Amusing, Airline, Delta Air Lines, Southwest Airlines, Alcoholic beverage, Federal Aviation Administration, American Airlines, Los Angeles International Airport, Northwest Airlines  
276 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Feb 2022 at 9:35 AM



hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude, alcohol service keeps me from stabbing people in the face. I want booze in front of me before the wheels clear the runway to make those around me more interesting.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CSB: Years ago, I'm in Atlanta on a Friday heading home after a long work week.  If you've ever been through Hartsfield on a Friday afternoon/evening, in the SW (and old Air-Tran) terminal, it seems like *everyone* is traveling on business.  Usually, this means everyone is in a stellar mood regardless of the circumstances - work finished...heading home for the weekend.

So, I'm delayed to hell and back because of weather.  Around mid-evening, the weather clears and the schedules start opening up.  Half of everyone is bustling for their flights and everyone else has a little wait.......which they spend at the bar.  I had a couple of beers myself.

When my flight boarded, I have never seen so many happy drunk people get on an airplane.  It seemed every person on that plane was happy as hell.  The flight attendants, being keenly aware of the situation, had to politely tell multiple passengers that they were "out of alcoholic beverages" before the plane even left the gate.  When the attendant said this to someone near me, I told here that it was probably a good idea to "run out of alcohol" for this flight (using air-quotes).  She just laughed then gave me this wide-eyed surreptitious serious-smile that said, "we get this plane any more drunk, we in trouble!".
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

You're that guy aren't you.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

...and make me wittier and more attractive.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

That's when I start singing "Hiiiiigh-waaaaay to the SOBER ZONE!"
 
Mukster
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Yay! We'll see new episodes of this series!!!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fight or flight?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Very similar story. Traveling from Ft. Lauderdale to Tampa on a Friday afternoon on Southwest. 99% of the people on that flight were flying for business. Flight was delayed and there was a bar directly across from the gate. The SWA gate agents were handing out drink coupons for the bar and it was a giant party. When the flight finally boarded the bar emptied out and the party moved to the plane. It was only about a 30 minute flight but I'll never forget it.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

You're just figuring that out, now?
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Sweet Jesus this is the best news I've heard in 2 years.
 
MBooda
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Hey, whatever works.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
danvon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I think subby is forgetting the first (and second) rule of airline fight club.
 
Just another Heartland Weirdass
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

This but unironically.
 
vilesithknight [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Meh, I fly 2 or 3 times a year and flying is one of the only times I will refuse to drink. It's because over 20 years ago I was wasted on a flight over the Rockies and it got rough and I got so sick I showered the aisle with puke. But trust me, I've never been sober on a flight. I pop a couple of xanny's and enjoy a diet coke.
 
ElFugawz
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Nice, though the irate air passenger thing never seemed limited to the filthy masses in coach.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

I have stopped drinking on the airplane, too. I like the high, no pun intended, but I'm afraid if somebody acts up like I see in some of these videos I'll be too high to get my punches in.
 
MBooda
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Since flying Varig from Rio to Recife in 1983, I have stopped drinking coffee.

/I'll never find anything as good
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Nice to see those upstart rebels from Bumfights step up their game.
 
