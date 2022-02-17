 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(LAD Bible)   Bangkok to become Krung Thep Maha Nakhon, is really Krung Thep Mahanakhon Amon Rattanakosin Mahinthara Ayuthaya Mahadilok Phop Noppharat Ratchathani Burirom Udomratchaniwet Mahasathan Amon Piman Awatan Sathit Sakkathattiya Witsanukam Prasit   (ladbible.com) divider line
44
    More: Interesting, Bangkok, name of the capital Bangkok, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon, official name change, Office of the Royal Society, Thailand, local name, government agency  
•       •       •

816 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Feb 2022 at 9:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



44 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess they were tired of all the "bang kok" jokes.

So they renamed it "Slamdong".
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For some strange reason I doubt that this will really catch on
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"One night in Krung Thep Maha Nakhon" isn't as catchy.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: "One night in Krung Thep Maha Nakhon" isn't as catchy.


One night in Krung Thep Mahanakhon Amon Rattanakosin Mahinthara Ayuthaya Mahadilok Phop Noppharat Ratchathani Burirom Udomratchaniwet Mahasathan Amon Piman Awatan Sathit Sakkathattiya Witsanukam Prasit is even less catchy.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One night in Krung Thep Maha Nakhon and the words your tongue twister.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why did Constantinople Bangkok get the works?
That's nobody's business but the Turks Thais
 
theresnothinglft
‘’ 1 hour ago  
you sure their leader didn't just fall down a flight of stairs mid naming it?
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
..and then there's Johann Gambolputty de von Ausfern-schplenden-schlitter-crasscrenbon-fried-digger-dingle-dangle-dongle-dungle-burstein-von-knacker-thrasher-apple-banger-horowitz-ticolensic-grander-knotty-spelltinkle-grandlich-grumblemeyer-spelterwasser-kurstlich-himbleeisen-bahnwagen-gutenabend-bitte-ein-nürnburger-bratwustle-gerspurten-mitzweimache-luber-hundsfut-gumberaber-shönendanker-kalbsfleisch-mittler-aucher von Hautkopft of Ulm

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yYMRjnM6j6w
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It will always be Bangkok to me.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Foolkiller [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.insider.comView Full Size
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
,,let's also not forget

Lwaxana Troi  Daughter of the Fifth House, Holder of the Sacred Chalice of Rixx, Heir to the Holy Rings of Betazed.
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby just forgot the 'porn' at the end.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man - I had a Krung Thep Maha Nakhon this morning, I tell ya!
My doctor said it was a bad case of "Krung Thep Mahanakhon Amon Rattanakosin Mahinthara Ayuthaya Mahadilok Phop Noppharat Ratchathani Burirom Udomratchaniwet Mahasathan Amon Piman Awatan Sathit Sakkathattiya Witsanukam Prasit" - but I think he just pulled that name out of his ass.
 
Thudfark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Phuket
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oldfarthenry: Man - I had a Krung Thep Maha Nakhon this morning, I tell ya!
My doctor said it was a bad case of "Krung Thep Mahanakhon Amon Rattanakosin Mahinthara Ayuthaya Mahadilok Phop Noppharat Ratchathani Burirom Udomratchaniwet Mahasathan Amon Piman Awatan Sathit Sakkathattiya Witsanukam Prasit" - but I think he just pulled that name out of his ass.


....and forward rest of your calls this afternoon?
 
GalFisk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The people of El Pueblo de Nuestra Senora La Reina de Los Angeles de Porciuncula suspect that this too might get shortened a bit.
 
IAtetheChupacabra
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hopefully he didn't pull it out of YOUR ass
 
sandbar67
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: "One night in Krung Thep Maha Nakhon" isn't as catchy.

One night in Krung Thep Mahanakhon Amon Rattanakosin Mahinthara Ayuthaya Mahadilok Phop Noppharat Ratchathani Burirom Udomratchaniwet Mahasathan Amon Piman Awatan Sathit Sakkathattiya Witsanukam Prasit is even less catchy.


??? It's got a nice beat and you can dance to it
 
Breaker Moran [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does anyone walk in Krung Thep Maha Nakhon?
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The capital is already officially known in the Thai language as Krung Thep Maha Nakhon, which literally means 'great city of angels',

Ah, Los Angeles.  Or Great Los Angeles, I suppose.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Oooh Eee Oooh Aa Aa Tingtang Wallawalla Bing Bang?
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Day_Old_Dutchie: ,,let's also not forget

Lwaxana Troi  Daughter of the Fifth House, Holder of the Sacred Chalice of Rixx, Heir to the Holy Rings of Betazed.


That's just a moldy old cup.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: I guess they were tired of all the "bang kok" jokes.

So they renamed it "Slamdong".


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"One night in Krung Tep...Krung Thep..

... One night in Amsterdam."
 
EL EM
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So if you have a date in Bangkok she'll be waiting in Krung Thep.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Don Martin is somehow to blame for this.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: I guess they were tired of all the "bang kok" jokes.

So they renamed it "Slamdong".


What about Uranus?
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

IAtetheChupacabra: Hopefully he didn't pull it out of YOUR ass


The American tourist that woke up in the bathtub of a sketchy Bangkok hotel.
The real story.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

SBinRR: The capital is already officially known in the Thai language as Krung Thep Maha Nakhon, which literally means 'great city of angels',

Ah, Los Angeles.  Or Great Los Angeles, I suppose.


Where every day is a Superbowl victory parade day.
 
a far candle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Since I didn't see it in the article, the full name translates to

The city of angels, the great city, the residence of the Emerald Buddha, the impregnable city (of Ayutthaya) of God Indra, the grand capital of the world endowed with nine precious gems, the happy city, abounding in an enormous Royal Palace that resembles the heavenly abode where reigns the reincarnated god, a city given by Indra and built by Vishnukarn.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
They're changing it to slampussy
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Whatever, still need to do a package check
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Oh, so it's

กรุงเทพมหานคร อมร รัตนโกสินทร์ มหินทรา อยุธยา มหาดิลก ภพ นพรัตน์ ราชธานี บุรีรมย์ อุดมราชนิเวศน์ มหาสถาน อมร พิมาน อวตาร สาธิต สักกะทัตติยา วิษณุคัม ประสิทธิ์.
 
ko_kyi
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
But it will go by some one syllable nickname
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
That's what they get for putting Fiona Apple in charge of the naming committee.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"Man who go sideways through airport turnstile is going to Krung Thep Maha Nakhon."

No, I don't quite see it.
 
indylaw
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Cool. Now change it so it's not a repressive dictatorship where you can be imprisoned for life for criticizing the King.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Not according to the 6th grade playground

Say, Harry.  What's the capitol of Thailand?
"Bangkok"
Crotch punch

Say, Harry.  What's the last name of those people in "The Beverley Hillbillies?
"Uh, Clampet?"
Monkey Steals the fruit

Say, Harry. How's you like a nice punch in the Y?
"Punch in the Y?"
Punched in the Y
 
donutjim [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Confucious Say: "Man who go through airport turnstile sideways going to Krung Thep Maha Nakhon"
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
FTFA:
"We just don't adapt very well to change, do we?"

Yeah, no shiat.. April 25, 2007 ...  I'm still not over that fark up of a change.

I fully stand with the Bangkoks who resist this change. In solidarity, we, who have not gotten over the monstrosity that occurred on April 25, 2007 should call ourselves Farkkoks.  I think the Bangkoks would  appreciate that.

I am a Farkkok!!!  Who else is with me?!?!?!!!!!1
 
Camus' Ghost
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
If anything, it'll be shortened to "the KTM."
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The new national anthem will be performed by Otis Day and the Nights.
/ Shama Lama
// Rama rama rama ding dong
/// Yeah
 
dryknife
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I love LA
 
Displayed 44 of 44 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.