 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Russia reduces military forces by adding 7,000 troops to the border   (cnn.com) divider line
21
    More: Followup  
•       •       •

172 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Feb 2022 at 8:37 AM (24 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Russia lied? Oh, I shall have to stumble to my fainting couch!
 
Headso
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
CNN wants people to care about this.
 
zeroman987
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Headso: CNN wants people to care about this.


Shut up vlad lad
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Maybe the US should just say "fine, Ukraine can't join NATO" and just be as truthful about that as Russia is about, well, damn near everything.
 
Headso
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

zeroman987: Headso: CNN wants people to care about this.

Shut up vlad lad


chicken hawk
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: Maybe the US should just say "fine, Ukraine can't join NATO" and just be as truthful about that as Russia is about, well, damn near everything.


I completely agree.

All the while we're saying it, the paperwork is being filled out for Ukraine acceptance.

Then just claim that nobody wanted Ukraine in NATO but that it just happened anyway and shrug.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Headso: chicken hawk


Honest question: do you think Putin should be allowed to invade and occupy Ukraine?
 
DVD
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Yeah, the last time Russia "withdrew" troops around Georgia in 2008, it withdrew them into an invasion of Georgia.  But hey Putin, keep blowing the military budget around Ukraine.  Beijing doesn't mind this diversion of attention and effort at all.  Simply keep all eyes on the west and the east will just take care of itself.  I'm sure Putin's already purged the Russian military of warning voices from within too.
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Headso: zeroman987: Headso: CNN wants people to care about this.

Shut up vlad lad

chicken hawk


You should understand what a word means before you try using it as an insult.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Reports of tanks and artillery massing near Kharkiv and blood supplies being shipped to the front would indicate this is true.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Hoblit: TommyDeuce: Maybe the US should just say "fine, Ukraine can't join NATO" and just be as truthful about that as Russia is about, well, damn near everything.

I completely agree.

All the while we're saying it, the paperwork is being filled out for Ukraine acceptance.

Then just claim that nobody wanted Ukraine in NATO but that it just happened anyway and shrug.


Best part would be how Putin and Lavrov would be squealing like stuck pigs about the US acting the same way they pretty much always do.
 
Tannhauser
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Ukrainian pre-school gets shelled, confirmed by CNN.

Kremlin spokeman Dimitry Peskov: Ukraine shouldn't have so many troops on their borders. It's provocative.

Me, an intellectual: Da fuq?

https://www.cnn.com/europe/live-news/ukraine-russia-news-02-17-22-intl/h_513e0facf2286d6cf54dab1480d20bae
 
Felgraf
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: Maybe the US should just say "fine, Ukraine can't join NATO" and just be as truthful about that as Russia is about, well, damn near everything.


The thing is Germany has already said that they're probably not up for Ukraine joining NATO, and Ukraine themselves have said "all 30 NATO member would have to agree to let us in, which isn't super likely". 

Putin wants some sort of magical contract, apparently.
 
Headso
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: Headso: chicken hawk

Honest question: do you think Putin should be allowed to invade and occupy Ukraine?


Allowed by who, the United States World Police? I think this shouldn't even be a blip on American news, invade don't invade, either way it should be dealt with by the regional powers. The reason it is in the news is to try to gin up support for some kind of intervention by the same rubes they tricked into all previous military interventions.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Is this replacing all the Russian soldiers hacking their lungs out due to Covid?
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Headso: FlashHarry: Headso: chicken hawk

Honest question: do you think Putin should be allowed to invade and occupy Ukraine?

Allowed by who, the United States World Police? I think this shouldn't even be a blip on American news, invade don't invade, either way it should be dealt with by the regional powers. The reason it is in the news is to try to gin up support for some kind of intervention by the same rubes they tricked into all previous military interventions.


I don't know, maybe just taking a stand against the idea of nations using force to steal land, or entire counties?
After all, Finland and Norway are in Russia's 'region'.  So is Alaska, for that matter.
 
Esroc
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Why is bringing Ukraine back into the fold so important to Russia? Gimme the short and sweet. I don't want to read an entire thesis on post-soviet politics to find out.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Geez. That's equal to almost 100 of ours, right?
 
Zenith
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: Headso: chicken hawk

Honest question: do you think Putin should be allowed to invade and occupy Ukraine?


no answer so he's a Chicken Chicken
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Headso: FlashHarry: Headso: chicken hawk

Honest question: do you think Putin should be allowed to invade and occupy Ukraine?

Allowed by who, the United States World Police? I think this shouldn't even be a blip on American news, invade don't invade, either way it should be dealt with by the regional powers. The reason it is in the news is to try to gin up support for some kind of intervention by the same rubes they tricked into all previous military interventions.


That's nice, dear. Run along now while the adults speak.
 
turboke
‘’ less than a minute ago  
In Russia, military forces reduce you.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.