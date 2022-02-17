 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Introducing the "where's my trash can?" meteorological scale   (twitter.com) divider line
16
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Original: Original Tweet:


They need to combine this with FEMA's Waffle House Index somehow.
 
Flashfyr3
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
This is, much like Fahrenheit, a measuring method that is superior to metric for day-to-day use.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I can relate.
As I pick up the neighbors trash from my yard.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
PatioChairTippedOver.jpg
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Lewis Grizzard had said that color weather radar was just a prop. The stations have a weather dog. They send the dog outside before the weather segment. If the dog comes back inside and is wet, it's going to rain. If the dog doesn't come back at all, it's probably going to be windy.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Original: Original Tweet:

They need to combine this with FEMA's Waffle House Index somehow.


When your trash can is seeking shelter at the Waffle House, and they're not letting it in, that's when you know it's REAL BAD.
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Alabama folks in and around Birmingham are more likely to use the James Spann Weather Severity Index.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Sheseala
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Obligatory 
Last Week Tonight - And Now This: The Weather Channel's Graphics Department Is Insane
Youtube 0B1s5T436IQ
 
Russ1642
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bad Dad Why
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
They missed an opportunity to color code each step away with the wind speed expected. Just a coordination of shade would have helped.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Sheseala: Obligatory 
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/0B1s5T436IQ?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


That made me laugh. I havn't watched them in years since cutting the cord.
 
EdwardTellerhands
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
