 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Metro)   Cobra called in to assist British residents during Storms Eunice and Dudley as GI Joe is useless as a croissant vibrator   (metro.co.uk) divider line
13
    More: Followup, England, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom, northern England, Met Office, rare red alert, Devon, emergency Cobra meeting  
•       •       •

408 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Feb 2022 at 9:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nobody would ever use a croissant as a vibrator, subby. That would require extensive electrical modifications that just don't make any sense when easier options are readily available.

But perhaps you meant to suggest using a croissant as a dildo? In that case, then you're right in one regard. A freshly baked croissant would make a pretty useless dildo.

However, if you leave that croissant out on the counter for a few days, that's a different calculation entirely. You're always going to have to worry about flaking, of course, but that potential could actually open up new and tasty doors for you and your partner.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Nobody would ever use a croissant as a vibrator, subby. That would require extensive electrical modifications that just don't make any sense when easier options are readily available.

But perhaps you meant to suggest using a croissant as a dildo? In that case, then you're right in one regard. A freshly baked croissant would make a pretty useless dildo.

However, if you leave that croissant out on the counter for a few days, that's a different calculation entirely. You're always going to have to worry about flaking, of course, but that potential could actually open up new and tasty doors for you and your partner.


Maybe it's a device that vibrates croissants?
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GI Joe is useless as a croissant vibrator

Buttery males.
 
IRS.Agent.009
‘’ 1 hour ago  
these storm names are utterly useless
 
Hendawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're the disease.  I'm the cure...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RolfBlitzer: GI Joe is useless as a croissant vibrator

Buttery males.


Don't give him the stick.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pocket Ninja:However, if you leave that croissant out on the counter for a few days, that's a different calculation entirely. You're always going to have to worry about flaking, of course, but that potential could actually open up new and tasty doors for you and your partner.

It would explain the smile on Scarlett's face.
 
Breaker Moran [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who left the cake out in the rain?
 
FarkingReading
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I realize it's the angle but the people in this photo look doomed.
 
Cyrene Valantion
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I still find it deeply amusing that the name of the emergency committee meetings in the Uk being Cobra makes it sound like it's deliberately over the top, when it's actually just an acronym of "cabinet office board room A".

(Which is the bullet proof one at 10 Downing Street, thanks to the IRA)
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Hendawg: You're the disease.  I'm the cure...
[Fark user image 425x239]


He won't deal with psychos though.
 
Only You Can See This
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Should be a pretty breezy morning for me, 60-70 mph winds.  Luckily, I have a case of beer, 46 bottles of wine, three bottles of vodka, one bottle of Highland Park and lots of ice.  Should be okay until lunchtime.
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Who wants a body massage?

/Pork sandwiches!!!
//Stop all the downloading
///Last one there is a penis pump
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.