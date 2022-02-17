 Skip to content
(Daily Star) Boobies Strange clouds that look like flying 'boobs' stun Brits as Storm Dudley hits (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
If every spherical object you see reminds you of boobs then sure... I guess.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
🎵Thanks for the mammaries🎵
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Should have been Storm E. Daniels maybe
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Bunch of lumpy Scottish tits.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Well I guess that ads another meaning to teets up.
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
British hot I guess
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Marcos P
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
That looks like the sky in Paper Beast

Zipf
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Should have been Storm E. Daniels maybe


/username and all that
 
turboke
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
My EIP is cloud hosted so receiving BIE would be titception.
 
Turcicus
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I mean, they ain't called mammatus clouds for nuthin'.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I watched those rolling overhead at @ 25000 feet for a full hour.
At night.  Back lit by silent lightening.
.
77 degrees F out.

Just rolling by ....
 
dennysgod
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: If every spherical object you see reminds you of boobs then sure... I guess.


oldfarthenry
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
♫ It's raining tits - Hallelujah! It's raining tits - desperate men! ♫
 
jso2897
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Turcicus: I mean, they ain't called mammatus clouds for nuthin'.


"Mammatus" is a delightful word, and we really need to manufacture more occasions for it's use.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I don't honestly know what I expected boob clouds to look like, but I'm disappointed in them now.
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I dunno,
Some of them kinda looked like dicks to me.
/shrug.
 
EBN-OZN [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

jso2897: Turcicus: I mean, they ain't called mammatus clouds for nuthin'.

"Mammatus" is a delightful word, and we really need to manufacture more occasions for it's use.


Somebody will submit it as the Merriam-Webster word of the day.
 
