(Daily Mail)   The plane in Spain falls mainly on the plain   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
OneDayWhat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's an unfortunate tail number.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
TFA is a hot mess...
 
rv4-farker
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
How did this get a greenlight? While unfortunate and sad, crashes like this aren't particularly unusual.
 
Dedmon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
This poorly written article also says "span" instead of "spun."
"Span" as a past tense of spin hasn't been used sense the early 1900s and is now considered archaic.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The past tense of "spin" is "spun", not "span".

What a weirdly worded headline.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"British man, 26, is killed after his plane span out of control and crashed down in to fields during training flight in Spain"

His plan "span" out of control?  I don't think that is the correct past tense...  of any verb.
 
Aquapope
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The plane "span out of control".  Span?
 
