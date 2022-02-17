 Skip to content
(Twitch.tv)   4PM Eastern - It's the Fark News Livestream with Drew, Christine, Dill, Lucky & special guest Andray. Russia Avocado Wiggly Wings edition   (twitch.tv) divider line
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
We're snowed in here, hope you all have better luck with your weather!

/ yes, the dishes await
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Cafe Threads: We're snowed in here, hope you all have better luck with your weather!

/ yes, the dishes await


36 and dense fog in my corner of Oregon.
 
leeto2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Cafe Threads: We're snowed in here, hope you all have better luck with your weather!

/ yes, the dishes await

36 and dense fog in my corner of Oregon.


overcast and cold.  Really tired of gray and cold.  Gray and wet, fine.  Gray and cold..not so much.
 
Drew [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Torrential rain here good times
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
84 and clear here... I mean, not my fault, but...
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I blame lack of movie nights and/ or quiplash
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Vegas is beautiful this time of year

Yall should be jelly
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: We're snowed in here, hope you all have better luck with your weather!


75°F in Maryland.  Just came inside from raking.
 
