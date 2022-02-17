 Skip to content
(WSBTV)   Placing flowers on a grave? That'll land you in the slammer   (wsbtv.com) divider line
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Okay, it sounds like a total dick move by her family, but it leaves me wondering about their side of the story.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: Okay, it sounds like a total dick move by her family, but it leaves me wondering about their side of the story.


He took their babby.
That is their side.
They go to pay respects, his picture is there.

Suspicion of littering.
Wow
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: Okay, it sounds like a total dick move by her family, but it leaves me wondering about their side of the story.


The father (Tom Ford) is a conservative pastor from Alabama.  The soon-to-be son-in-law was from a different church (also a preacher) (and her father didn't approve)*.  Winchester Hagans also put up the flowers and flower boxes multiple times because they continued to be torn down and removed (presumably by Tom Ford).  Tons of articles on this story, and the linked one has the least details.

https://www.wrbl.com/news/trial-date-set-for-man-arrested-for-placing-flowers-at-late-fiancees-auburn-grave/
https://www.the-sun.com/news/4706604/alabama-man-arrested-fiancee-grave-littering/
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10502617/AL-man-arrested-littering-leaving-flowers-fianc-s-grave-father-signed-warrant.html *according to comments
 
MythDragon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Point of order...is the diseased *still* his fiancée?  A fiancée is someone you are engaged to be married with.  Unless he is in to some weird Tim Burton shiat, I would think the corpse would be more of an ex-fiancee.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Point of order...is the diseased *still* his fiancée?  A fiancée is someone you are engaged to be married with.  Unless he is in to some weird Tim Burton shiat, I would think the corpse would be more of an ex-fiancee.


Well, they never broke it off....
 
Norfolking Chance
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
How is that level of littering an arrestable offence? Just hand him a fine with an option to challenge it in court.
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Munden: EvilEgg: Okay, it sounds like a total dick move by her family, but it leaves me wondering about their side of the story.

The father (Tom Ford) is a conservative pastor from Alabama.  The soon-to-be son-in-law was from a different church (also a preacher) (and her father didn't approve)*.  Winchester Hagans also put up the flowers and flower boxes multiple times because they continued to be torn down and removed (presumably by Tom Ford).  Tons of articles on this story, and the linked one has the least details.

https://www.wrbl.com/news/trial-date-set-for-man-arrested-for-placing-flowers-at-late-fiancees-auburn-grave/
https://www.the-sun.com/news/4706604/alabama-man-arrested-fiancee-grave-littering/
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10502617/AL-man-arrested-littering-leaving-flowers-fianc-s-grave-father-signed-warrant.html *according to comments


"Christian" conservatives continue to be anything but Christ-like
 
ubermensch
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
What a shipshow. Everyone is horrible. Maybe leave the flower box? Maybe stop putting up flower boxes after the 7th one got taken down?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
He said "kid, I'm gonna put you in a cell
I want your wallet and your belt"
I said, "Obie, I can understand your wantin' my wallet, so I don't have any 
Money to spend in the cell, but what do you want my belt for?" and he said
"Kid, we don't want any hangin's
I said, "Obie, did you think I was gonna 
Hang myself for litterin'?"
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Replace the headstone with a granite flower and move on with your life.
 
buster_v
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Well, the father and the (also grown-as man) fiance beefing for the rest of their lives is what the woman would have wanted.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Uh, and then what?  Was that the end of the article?
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
You can get anything you want...
 
omg bbq
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Munden: EvilEgg: Okay, it sounds like a total dick move by her family, but it leaves me wondering about their side of the story.

The father (Tom Ford) is a conservative pastor from Alabama.  The soon-to-be son-in-law was from a different church (also a preacher) (and her father didn't approve)*.  Winchester Hagans also put up the flowers and flower boxes multiple times because they continued to be torn down and removed (presumably by Tom Ford).  Tons of articles on this story, and the linked one has the least details.

https://www.wrbl.com/news/trial-date-set-for-man-arrested-for-placing-flowers-at-late-fiancees-auburn-grave/
https://www.the-sun.com/news/4706604/alabama-man-arrested-fiancee-grave-littering/
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10502617/AL-man-arrested-littering-leaving-flowers-fianc-s-grave-father-signed-warrant.html *according to comments


I read the article: holy christ that's farking awful what kind of asshole would...

"They are both preachers at competing churches"

Me: fark ''em both.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
FTA: "Last month, Hagans was arrested, handcuffed and taken to jail last month on suspicion of littering charges."

I wish the author would provide some information on when this all happened.  I feel like it might have been last month but I'm not sure...
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: He said "kid, I'm gonna put you in a cell
I want your wallet and your belt"
I said, "Obie, I can understand your wantin' my wallet, so I don't have any 
Money to spend in the cell, but what do you want my belt for?" and he said
"Kid, we don't want any hangin's
I said, "Obie, did you think I was gonna 
Hang myself for litterin'?"


Nevermind.  I see it's been covered.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
If he plays his cards right he could get a hefty settlement over this bullshiat.
 
