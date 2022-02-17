 Skip to content
(The Hollywood Reporter)   LeVar Burton: Butterfly in the sky / I can go twice as high / Take a look / in a banned book a Reading Rainbow   (hollywoodreporter.com) divider line
    More: Hero, Public library, Library, Penguin, Book, LeVar Burton, Librarian, Burton's old Reading Rainbow set-up, Trevor Noah  
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Fano: [i.pinimg.com image 600x853]


*Shaking my meaty fist*

So I will have to be post this instead:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I keep my collection of subversive literature on a USB stick under my pillow.
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But don't take MY word for it...
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only book I refuse to have a copy of is Mein Kampf and that is because it is a crime against literature. It's unreadable. I refuse to believe that anyone, ever, has read that piece of garbage.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I clicked on the comments button, it said there were four comments, but I only see two.  Did two comments get banned?  Is fark being "edgy"?  Is MY comment gonna get banned!?
 
kukukupo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess he could pick most Dr. Suess books.

/We live in a clown world
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Banning books is an indication that people are scared of thoughts that don't align with their world views or desires. Those people will stomp out freedoms if they get into a position where they can do so.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: When I clicked on the comments button, it said there were four comments, but I only see two.  Did two comments get banned?  Is fark being "edgy"?  Is MY comment gonna get banned!?


The other two were about time travel.  You'll understand in a minute.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

cowsaregoodeating: Banning books is an indication that people are scared of thoughts that don't align with their world views or desires. Those people will stomp out freedoms if they get into a position where they can do so.

[Fark user image 625x434]


Totally cool for kids to play with this book then, right?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nullav
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Hm. Could probably turn this whole banning campaign inside out if we got enough conspiracy theory types looped in.

/These books... They're what they don't want you to read.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: When I clicked on the comments button, it said there were four comments, but I only see two.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TTFK
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: The only book I refuse to have a copy of is Mein Kampf and that is because it is a crime against literature. It's unreadable. I refuse to believe that anyone, ever, has read that piece of garbage.


Please turn in your League of Farkers membership card for failure to complete studies of the required religious texts to fit in here.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
THERE ARE FOUR COMMENTS!

And on that note, I'm getting up and making breakfast.
 
Nullav
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: cowsaregoodeating: Banning books is an indication that people are scared of thoughts that don't align with their world views or desires. Those people will stomp out freedoms if they get into a position where they can do so.

[Fark user image 625x434]

Totally cool for kids to play with this book then, right?

[Fark user image 600x478]


That's not a book at that point; it's a box. The 2A crowd can defend that thing if they want, but I can't see a 1A argument in favor of it.

/At least until SCOTUS rules that gunshots are protected speech.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

433: Diocletian's Last Cabbage: When I clicked on the comments button, it said there were four comments, but I only see two.  Did two comments get banned?  Is fark being "edgy"?  Is MY comment gonna get banned!?

The other two were about time travel.  You'll understand in a minute.


It's just a jump to the left.....

/ AND THEN A STEP TO THE RIGHT
 
Close2TheEdge [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: The only book I refuse to have a copy of is Mein Kampf and that is because it is a crime against literature. It's unreadable. I refuse to believe that anyone, ever, has read that piece of garbage.


It's worse than Battlefield Earth.  And that's really saying something.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: cowsaregoodeating: Banning books is an indication that people are scared of thoughts that don't align with their world views or desires. Those people will stomp out freedoms if they get into a position where they can do so.

[Fark user image 625x434]

Totally cool for kids to play with this book then, right?

[Fark user image 600x478]


The fact that you think a book is an object to play with instead of being read says a lot about you.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Close2TheEdge: iheartscotch: The only book I refuse to have a copy of is Mein Kampf and that is because it is a crime against literature. It's unreadable. I refuse to believe that anyone, ever, has read that piece of garbage.

It's worse than Battlefield Earth.  And that's really saying something.


I've read better worded Tax Codes.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: cowsaregoodeating: Banning books is an indication that people are scared of thoughts that don't align with their world views or desires. Those people will stomp out freedoms if they get into a position where they can do so.

[Fark user image 625x434]

Totally cool for kids to play with this book then, right?

[Fark user image image 600x478]


I keep mine in to kill a mocking bird bc Harper lee is totally would've been a nun w a gun.

Oh. Wait...I get it.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

cowsaregoodeating: Banning books is an indication that people are scared of thoughts that don't align with their world views or desires. Those people will stomp out freedoms if they get into a position where they can do so.

[Fark user image 625x434]


There's a name for those people: Conservatives.  They're a cancer upon decent people everywhere.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: I keep my collection of subversive literature on a USB stick under my pillow.


I guess explicit slash fic would be considered subversive.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I bought Maus just because it caused a stink in Tennessee. Started reading it too.  I wouldn't have been exposed to it without the banning people.  Good job guys.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: The only book I refuse to have a copy of is Mein Kampf and that is because it is a crime against literature. It's unreadable. I refuse to believe that anyone, ever, has read that piece of garbage.


Had to read it in a political theory class once, can't say I enjoyed it, but a lot of political theory books are pretty unreadable as literature.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: I bought Maus just because it caused a stink in Tennessee. Started reading it too.  I wouldn't have been exposed to it without the banning people.  Good job guys.


I've heard very good things about Maus. It's on my list.

/ my list is about 400 mb plain text

// I read a lot
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

NobleHam: iheartscotch: The only book I refuse to have a copy of is Mein Kampf and that is because it is a crime against literature. It's unreadable. I refuse to believe that anyone, ever, has read that piece of garbage.

Had to read it in a political theory class once, can't say I enjoyed it, but a lot of political theory books are pretty unreadable as literature.


Your teacher REALLY must not have liked you.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: THERE ARE FOUR COMMENTS!

And on that note, I'm getting up and making breakfast.


Make me some too please, I don't have anything here I want to actually eat but I'm hungry.


I'm so tired of having to eat, when do we get the Bachelor Chow from Futurama or meals in a pill?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Andric [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: When I clicked on the comments button, it said there were four comments, but I only see two.  Did two comments get banned?  Is fark being "edgy"?  Is MY comment gonna get banned!?


The counter just shows the total number of comments, regardless of your ignore list, which i assume has a couple of entries on it.

/ope
 
animal color
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The GQP doesn't play the long game, realize what play is, or understand the meaning of the the words "long" or "game."

Banning books and academic subjects is about the stupidest possible way to change the subject.

Can anyone name a banned book that stayed banned? Ever in history? Can anyone name a book that doesn't have greater impact now than it did before it was banned?

It'll be the same for CRT. Mommy and Daddy may be uncomfortable that Junior might've been exposed to the idea of structural racism, but Junior is gonna want to know what all the fuss was about, and why Mommy and Daddy are such farking racists.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: NobleHam: iheartscotch: The only book I refuse to have a copy of is Mein Kampf and that is because it is a crime against literature. It's unreadable. I refuse to believe that anyone, ever, has read that piece of garbage.

Had to read it in a political theory class once, can't say I enjoyed it, but a lot of political theory books are pretty unreadable as literature.

Your teacher REALLY must not have liked you.


I think she just wanted us to read controversial things. I also recall reading The Communist Manifesto and Velayat-e Faqih in that class, among others.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

cowsaregoodeating: Tom Marvolo Bombadil: cowsaregoodeating: Banning books is an indication that people are scared of thoughts that don't align with their world views or desires. Those people will stomp out freedoms if they get into a position where they can do so.

[Fark user image 625x434]

Totally cool for kids to play with this book then, right?

[Fark user image 600x478]

The fact that you think a book is an object to play with instead of being read says a lot about you.


Sounds like someone was deprived of pop-up books while growing up!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Heh I just finished watching an episode of CSI:New Orleans that LeVar was on as Rufus Nero - a Naval Intelligence operative.
 
Kubo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Just read it.
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

NobleHam: a lot of political theory books are pretty unreadable as literature.


Holy fark if I have the read the Leviathanagain....

I had one class where we spent two hours on the first two paragraphs
 
Cheron
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Young Persons Guide to Reading:

1 - When you find a box of books in the back of the basement featuring young women who go to a castle or big city for the weekend don't start reading at page one. Look for the dog-eared pages and read those. Those are the pages you want to read.

2- If they say don't read it, read it. They are hiding the good bits
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
These nutcases are some of the wacko's to look out for:  https://ccdfusa.com/
They have been starting trouble here locally, forcing our schoolboard to follow their doctrine.
Beware!
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Can we get Drew's book banned? It seems to be fantastic for sales, this banning thing.
 
