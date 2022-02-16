 Skip to content
(National Post)   Canadian border agents turn away contraband truckload of Mike Lindell   (nationalpost.com) divider line
    More: Amusing, Canada, United States, Joe Biden, Windsor, Ontario, Conspiracy theory, Border, Donald Trump, CBC Television  
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Lindell was turned back


Rats!  Foiled again!  Damn Canadians outsmarted us.  They figured out that if they let him into Canada, we wouldn't take him back.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Mike: "I'm gonna send my awesome pillows up to those awesome insurrectionists."
Canada: "ummmm, no"
Mike: "Tyranny, herr durr"
Canada: "ummmm, no, really."
 
Last of the Crazy People [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Lindell was turned back because he was not fully vaccinated...


How stupid can you be? I mean c'mon, this is what the whole farking thing is about. You farking know they're now enforcing all covid rules without exception.

I mean how has this guy not wandered off and been eaten by wolves? He's from Minnesota right?

Also, if he gave money to the convoy fund, he should know well enough that Canadian LEOs are watching him. Dumb as fark.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: Lindell was turned back


Rats!  Foiled again!  Damn Canadians outsmarted us.  They figured out that if they let him into Canada, we wouldn't take him back.


foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now what will the convoy burn for warmth?
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was just trying to give the kids Bible pillows, what's wrong with that?

/book definitely puts ME to sleep
//thousands of kids dying of starvation and disease in the world every day, and this motherfarker still breathes
///three for all His mysterious ways
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Neondistraction
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gordon Bennett: Sin_City_Superhero: Lindell was turned back


Rats!  Foiled again!  Damn Canadians outsmarted us.  They figured out that if they let him into Canada, we wouldn't take him back.

I tell you what, Canada:  You take Mike Pillow, and you're officially forgiven for Bryan Adams AND Just Bieber.

/not nickelback, though
// some crimes cannot be forgiven
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Last of the Crazy People: Lindell was turned back because he was not fully vaccinated...


How stupid can you be? I mean c'mon, this is what the whole farking thing is about. You farking know they're now enforcing all covid rules without exception.

I mean how has this guy not wandered off and been eaten by wolves? He's from Minnesota right?

Also, if he gave money to the convoy fund, he should know well enough that Canadian LEOs are watching him. Dumb as fark.


He and his ilk are truly delusional. They think laws are for other people.
 
robodog
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Last of the Crazy People: Lindell was turned back because he was not fully vaccinated...


How stupid can you be? I mean c'mon, this is what the whole farking thing is about. You farking know they're now enforcing all covid rules without exception.

I mean how has this guy not wandered off and been eaten by wolves? He's from Minnesota right?

Also, if he gave money to the convoy fund, he should know well enough that Canadian LEOs are watching him. Dumb as fark.


He knows, he was counting on it. He didn't really want to go up there and visit the protesters, he wanted a story about how he was refused while trying to go do it but was turned back because he wouldn't get the jab. It's all part of the long con on the rubes.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Remember, for those of you playing the home game, only neolibs are for open borders
 
mrparks
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Ugh the grifters just insert themselves everywhere.

Don't help them.
 
Only You Can See This
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
WTF is up with underscoring the words "You'll" and "Own"?  Are they implying you can only rent other pillows?

Also, can you only use the pillows if you lay on your Right side?
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Now what will the convoy burn for warmth?


Goodwill?
 
