 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KSL Salt Lake City)   Want people to film you as you state your views on COVID-19 vaccines? Cool, no worries, mate. Just don't try opening aircraft's emergency exit while in flight to draw that attention   (ksl.com) divider line
14
    More: Scary, Electric charge, U.S. state, Salt Lake City, Michael Brandon Demarre, Flight attendant, City, emergency exit, United States  
•       •       •

311 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Feb 2022 at 4:25 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
32 years old.  Hope he never needs to take another flight for the rest of his life.  I have a feeling he's about to get his name on a list...
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whatever happened to people who just wanted to tell you about Jesus or Krishna? Why are we so full up on crazy these days?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So...he has a DUI but did not appear to be intoxicated on the flight?  Wow.

Also:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Whatever happened to people who just wanted to tell you about Jesus or Krishna? Why are we so full up on crazy these days?


A black man got elected president. Thos utterly broke a lot of people and we're still seeing this unfold now, and this is the shape it's currently taking.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fun fact, emergency exists on 737 and 757 are about 757 square inches.

At 30,000 ft, that is about 7 psi of differential pressure so all you have to do is bypass the arming system and pull with 2.5 tons and presto the door is open.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next time, let him open it and push him out.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Whatever happened to people who just wanted to tell you about Jesus or Krishna? Why are we so full up on crazy these days?


It all started with MTV's Real World and Road Rules.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was wondering how those 2 things were connected, but as the article points out, he was inciting a panic to get people to record his rant, but not actually intending to open the door (and as DON.MAC points out above, good farking luck opening it if you actually wanted to).

So... charge him with inciting a panic, and give him a year or two to think about whether that was really worth it for the views or not.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The flight attendant should have smacked this one over the head with a pot of coffee too.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: The flight attendant should have smacked this one over the head with a pot of coffee too.


Something tells me that's not the head he thinks with, so aim between the legs instead.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

trerro: Boo_Guy: The flight attendant should have smacked this one over the head with a pot of coffee too.

Something tells me that's not the head he thinks with, so aim between the legs instead.


Glass breaks a lot better on a skull than whatever mush is in his pantaloons.

Now if they still had hot coffee in that pot then tossing it at his junk would be a good call.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

DON.MAC: Fun fact, emergency exists on 737 and 757 are about 757 square inches.

At 30,000 ft, that is about 7 psi of differential pressure so all you have to do is bypass the arming system and pull with 2.5 tons and presto the door is open.


No wuckin' furries...
 
CurmudgeonInDevelopment
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

DON.MAC: Fun fact, emergency exists on 737 and 757 are about 757 square inches.

At 30,000 ft, that is about 7 psi of differential pressure so all you have to do is bypass the arming system and pull with 2.5 tons and presto the door is open.


Maybe the bro lifts, bro.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Anytime someone does this kind of shiat they're basically asking, "Excuse me, is there anyone here who is tired of covidiot dickheads and would like a free shot at kicking the farking shiat out of one??"

/seat preference? yeah is there a covidiot attention whore on this flight? can I cash in some of my frequent around and find out miles to sit nearby?
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.