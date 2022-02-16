 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Who did Nazi this coming?   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
    Nazi Germany, Soviet Union, definition of Jew, Jews, Germany, Duden dictionary, head of the Central Council of Jews, country's Jewish community  
posted to Main » on 17 Feb 2022 at 2:05 AM



Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"Jew" as a noun is ok.
"Jew" as a verb is still definitely out.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I was wondering the proper way to address individuals of the Jewish faith. I guess Germans had a challenging time with it, considering their history.

Considering our own history, our terms for African m-Americans have evolved over time, too.

/Haven't they?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So what now am I supposed to do with my food 20 times?
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: "Jew" as a noun is ok.
"Jew" as a verb is still definitely out.


Will we eventually reach a point where it is every part of speech like "f*ck"?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oh look, it's this pun again.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I've been suffering from this same problem. From now on I insist that I am referred to as He Ut.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I mean, I get what they were trying to go for, but yeesh.
 
austerity101
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Eh, this article seems like much ado about nothing. Duden recorded current usage of the term, which includes use as a pejorative, and the Jewish community said, "Hey, we get what you tried to do, but it's actually not helping," and Duden went, "Whoops, our bad. We'll fix it." that's just about the best possible way this story could have gone.
 
Inchoate [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I mean, in English that tracks with what I've heard from Jewish friends (that "Jew" is not automatically offensive and is often cheerfully used for self-identification, but has a harsher tone to it and one should be careful with it)
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Yikes. And...

"...the words Jew/Jewess ... are widely used as a matter of course and are not perceived as problematic."

Also yikes. "Using Jewess is fine too" is quite an overcorrection.

/or at least it would be in the English-speaking world; maybe just a matter of translation
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The Duden abides?
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: "Jew" as a noun is ok.
"Jew" as a verb is still definitely out.


Not if you Jew them up!
 
DarksideHalo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: "Jew" as a noun is ok.
"Jew" as a verb is still definitely out.


Once heard an old farmer at the local cafe say he "Jewed down" the price of a truck.
Was offended when I pointed out how WILDLY offensive that was.
... same place where Brazil nuts were frequently called something else.
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: I was wondering the proper way to address individuals of the Jewish faith. I guess Germans had a challenging time with it, considering their history.

Considering our own history, our terms for African m-Americans have evolved over time, too.

/Haven't they?


Yes.

For example, it's not racist to say "colored people," but not racist to say "people of color."

/But both art wrong because Americans don't know how to spell the word C O L O U R.
//Canadian
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
* hides Jew's harp *

I see nothing. Nothing!

/ Boing!
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Typo. I meant it's racist to say "colored people."
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

danielscissorhands: it's not racist to say "colored people,"


*farkied*
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Monkeyfark Ridiculous: danielscissorhands: it's not racist to say "colored people,"

*farkied*


Farkied?
 
KB202
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Inchoate: I mean, in English that tracks with what I've heard from Jewish friends (that "Jew" is not automatically offensive and is often cheerfully used for self-identification, but has a harsher tone to it and one should be careful with it)


I'd...use the whole word next time. --Annie
 
