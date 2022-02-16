 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Boing Boing)   An anti-porch-pirate door can be yours for the low low price of $1,895   (boingboing.net) divider line
33
    More: Stupid, Affiliate marketing, Amazon Web Services, Amazon.com, porch package theft, app development, Boing, security cameras, MB Sentinel  
•       •       •

436 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Feb 2022 at 12:50 AM (34 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



33 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Spectrum [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Ok, so the code is on the package. Which means if the delivery guy doesn't know what's going on and leaves the package on the porch, then the pirates now have the code to your house.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
How about a very large hinged crate on your porch that locks when you close it?

AMAZON - PUT DELIVERY IN BOX, CLOSE LID

and have cameras pointing at it?
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

gopher321: How about a very large hinged crate on your porch that locks when you close it?

AMAZON - PUT DELIVERY IN BOX, CLOSE LID

and have cameras pointing at it?


Doesn't even really need to lock, I've got a rubbermaid utility box type thing next to the side door that the delivery and mail people instinctively put deliveries in or at least nestle them up against it away from the view from the street.  If someone were to be casing my place and watching for deliveries I've got bigger problems.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I like the exposed fasteners for the keypad. Removing those should give you convenient access to the lock cylanoid. Also, no backstop and the opening is large enough for most people to climb through? This is just another device that keeps honest people honest.
 
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
So the solution to porch pirates is putting an access hatch into your house?  Where strangers have to be provided the combination to open it?
 
Circle Girl [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Am I the only one who thinks 'porch pirate' is too cutesy?  What's wrong with 'thief'?  😒
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Box Gobbler?
GTFO
 
Spectrum [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

bearded clamorer: Box Gobbler?
GTFO


User name checks out.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Our street dead ends and isn't very convenient, so as far as I know, we're extremely low on package theft.

We do also advertise all the cameras we have around the house.

/Zero desire for this
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Circle Girl: Am I the only one who thinks 'porch pirate' is too cutesy?  What's wrong with 'thief'?  😒


Seriously! I also hate the word pilfer, just say stealing for cripes sake.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Xcott: So the solution to porch pirates is putting an access hatch into your house?  Where strangers have to be provided the combination to open it?


Seriously - that thing is big enough to accommodate even larger-sized thieves.  Conveniently located in your garage, so they can jimmy your door in absolute privacy.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

lindalouwho: Circle Girl: Am I the only one who thinks 'porch pirate' is too cutesy?  What's wrong with 'thief'?  😒

Seriously! I also hate the word pilfer, just say stealing for cripes sake.


I agree, but alliteration is a huge influence. It sticks more in peoples' minds.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
the Box Gobbler.

Already taken:

* Package Sucker
* Delivery Hole
* Entrance Only
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
In other news I'm introducing my new porch pirate protection product:

The Porch Badger™
It's a badger on your farking porch
 
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Circle Girl: Am I the only one who thinks 'porch pirate' is too cutesy?  What's wrong with 'thief'?  😒


I like "porch pirate" because my front porch reminds me of the forecastle of a ship.  I like to go out there in foul weather, lean on the railing and yarr that it do be a fine day for a squall.  It cheapens the experience if the guy jumping onto the porch to steal something is a "thief."
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That is dumb
Just establish a crapport (coining this) with your neighbors as the accusatory type who calls cops and points fingers. They will aim their own security cameras at your house out of fear.
Package goes missing, call cops, they review all cameras on the block and shout "enhance" a few times, case solved. Every One gets donuts.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's a pretty neat idea. Instead of the rollers, there should be a box inside, but otherwise it seems pretty good
 
ekdikeo4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
> sells a $1,900 "package only wall insert" called the Box Gobbler

I am going to sue for infringement on my high school nickname.
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I ordered one of these. The shipping code says it arrived three days ago, but I never got it.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
No farking way I'm giving the sketchy Amazon drivers access to the inside of my house.
 
jimmyjackfunk
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

bearded clamorer: Box Gobbler?
GTFO


Seven comments in before anyone pointed this out. Are all the old farkers dying off and these whipper-snappers are too good now to grab the low hanging fruit?
 
Name_Omitted
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Yeah.  I ordered one.  Website said it was delivered, but I ain't seen it.
 
maram500
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
My apartment complex isn't the greatest, I'll say that much. It isn't run-down or anything, but it isn't like brand-new construction. (And the washers and dryers are overpriced to all hell.)

But porch pirates do not exist here. I've seen my neighbors get packages dropped off at 9am, and when these people come home at 6, 7, 8pm, those packages are still at their doors.

Still not gambling with my own packages though. If I know I have a package incoming, I do my best to stay at home.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Circle Girl: Am I the only one who thinks 'porch pirate' is too cutesy?  What's wrong with 'thief'?  😒


I'll go with Porch Pirate if they bother to dress up in pirate gear and proclaim "Yaaaar!  I be a porch pirate."
Otherwise I agree with you.
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Notabunny: That's a pretty neat idea. Instead of the rollers, there should be a box inside, but otherwise it seems pretty good


I'd say it's a neat idea that they took out of the oven about 1/3 of the way through cooking.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Xcott: I like "porch pirate" because my front porch reminds me of the forecastle of a ship.  I like to go out there in foul weather, lean on the railing and yarr that it do be a fine day for a squall.  It cheapens the experience if the guy jumping onto the porch to steal something is a "thief."


Also, you get to make them walk the plank, or you can keelhaul them.
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
But what if, you could when ever you wanted, go to a secure facility to collect the item you are purchasing, without ordering before hand, at your convenience then take it home with you then?

This avoiding the potential for front door robbery?

You could even avoid paying with a credit card and just transfer simple cash instead!
 
MIRV888
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I just have really visible cameras from my dvr.
Works great.
Thieves decide there are other fish in the sea and avoid my side of the block entirely.
Never understood the whole hidden camera thing.
 
Not_Todd
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
At our apartment building, if the delivery guy puts a box in front of our door it will be okay. If they leave it under the mail slots in the front foyer (as most of them do), it will 98% certain disappear as they can be seen by anybody slowly driving by.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Xcott: So the solution to porch pirates is putting an access hatch into your house?  Where strangers have to be provided the combination to open it?


Basically a small enclosed porch would work... put a number pad on the outer door.  They drop stuff off and now it's locked on your porch.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Representative of the unwashed masses: But what if, you could when ever you wanted, go to a secure facility to collect the item you are purchasing, without ordering before hand, at your convenience then take it home with you then?

This avoiding the potential for front door robbery?

You could even avoid paying with a credit card and just transfer simple cash instead!


But then you have to go there.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Jeeeezus fark. Almost $2000?

Raise everyone's property tax by $50 and hire some bicycle cops.

Worried the cops will be dicks? Hire women of colour bicycle cops.

Problem solved.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Xcott: So the solution to porch pirates is putting an access hatch into your house?  Where strangers have to be provided the combination to open it?

Seriously - that thing is big enough to accommodate even larger-sized thieves.  Conveniently located in your garage, so they can jimmy your door in absolute privacy.


But they didn't show the hidden feature. If it detects a human body the hydraulic ram closes the door on it.
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.