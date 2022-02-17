 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNBC)   Dear boomers: if you get a text from the fraud department asking for that one time pass code, it's totes legit   (cnbc.com) divider line
9
    More: Dumbass, Authentication, Security token, One-time password, Two-factor authentication, Password, CNBC contributor Q6 Cyber, Dr. Anders Apgar, Coinbase security prevention line  
•       •       •

195 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Feb 2022 at 1:05 AM (19 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SplittingAces [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Everyday boomers are holding so much crypto they're now the targets for scams? Who knew.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Always keep all of your crypto hot, you never know when you might need to shift it all to Dogecoin.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size

Original copy worth more than crypto, holds value better!
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Who needs a secure email account anyway
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
welcome to Coinbase security prevention line

Security prevention?  Well there's your problem.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Boomers love that word, hacked. You weren't hacked, you're just an old idiot.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Boomers love that word, hacked. You weren't hacked, you're just an old idiot.


The word "hacked" originally didn't mean anything nefarious.  It meant you did something very clever to get something to perform some useful function it wasn't designed to.  Like using toothpaste to mow your lawn.
 
silverfoxx1974
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The picture in the article looks as though he gets outsmarted often.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: welcome to Coinbase security prevention line

Security prevention?  Well there's your problem.


Finally someone tells the truth!
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.