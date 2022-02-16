 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Trash art   (twitter.com) divider line
    More: Cool, shot  
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Expecting this

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wow! Perspective is everything.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That must take an enormous amount of time.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: Wow! Perspective is everything.


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

edmo: That must take an enormous amount of time.


And absolute obsession to the tiniest detail, likely having to be worked in from a non-viewing angle.  Oof.  Goes in the, "That's amazing!  I have no farking idea why you'd do that but well done, you." category
 
Gilligann
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
They look like they were art for the ship Adam Savage was on as they tried to land on Venus in The Expanse.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
OK Go - The Writing's On the Wall
Youtube oL3qDpubXU8
 
