 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Zoom Zoom Click   (twitter.com) divider line
21
    More: Asinine, shot  
•       •       •

1026 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Feb 2022 at 12:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
IP [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Uzzah
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't see purple girl on the guy's screen.  The video's creator, not the guy with the phone, is the one who is guilty of objectifying her.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's Pete Booty-Judge
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Uzzah: I don't see purple girl on the guy's screen.  The video's creator, not the guy with the phone, is the one who is guilty of objectifying her.


This
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Congratulations, you found something dumb on Twitter.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
enhance_clicketyclick_enhance.gif
 
billygeek [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
reveal101
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Unpopular opinion: While this was inarguably creepy, it's a public environment where photography is allowed, and there is no reasonable expectation of privacy. She's dressed for attention, and he isn't physically bothering her. I'd almost suggest that this was essentially consensual.

But I'm just asking the question here, is there a line where simps shouldn't operate in public, and where would that be?
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Uzzah: I don't see purple girl on the guy's screen.  The video's creator, not the guy with the phone, is the one who is guilty of objectifying her.

This


She's on his screen, but does not appear to be the focus of his pic.

(And even if she were, there's no context here to suggest whether there'd be anything wrong with that.)
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

reveal101: Unpopular opinion: While this was inarguably creepy, it's a public environment where photography is allowed, and there is no reasonable expectation of privacy. She's dressed for attention, and he isn't physically bothering her. I'd almost suggest that this was essentially consensual.

But I'm just asking the question here, is there a line where simps shouldn't operate in public, and where would that be?


There's no reason here to call the man a "simp" (eyeroll) or his actions "creepy." So the question seems irrelevant.
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Taking pictures of someone without consent is creepy in some settings (like your server don't take your server's picture without asking). It's less creepy if you don't get their face/identifying feature.
Now in this case I'd say it's still kinda gross and creepy but as long as he keeps it to himself and doesn't share it anywhere or with anyone I say no harm no foul. Because honestly almost everyone is someone else's spank bank material and is it less creepy if they just remember and imagine rather than having a picture? Really?
 
Frowzy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Uzzah: I don't see purple girl on the guy's screen.  The video's creator, not the guy with the phone, is the one who is guilty of objectifying her.


If you "zoom and enhance" at the moment he's taking the pic you can see about half of her on the right edge of the screen, clearly not the intended subject.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Burchill
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

talkyournonsense: Taking pictures of someone without consent is creepy in some settings (like your server don't take your server's picture without asking). It's less creepy if you don't get their face/identifying feature.
Now in this case I'd say it's still kinda gross and creepy but as long as he keeps it to himself and doesn't share it anywhere or with anyone I say no harm no foul. Because honestly almost everyone is someone else's spank bank material and is it less creepy if they just remember and imagine rather than having a picture? Really?


He's not even zooming in on her.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Anybody know exactly what was going on there?
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Frowzy: Uzzah: I don't see purple girl on the guy's screen.  The video's creator, not the guy with the phone, is the one who is guilty of objectifying her.

If you "zoom and enhance" at the moment he's taking the pic you can see about half of her on the right edge of the screen, clearly not the intended subject.
[Fark user image image 390x413]


Geez.  What's wrong with that dude?
 
kevinatilusa
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: Anybody know exactly what was going on there?


Looks like some sort of degree awarding or other ceremony at a University.  For all we know the man is videotaping his kid.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: Anybody know exactly what was going on there?


media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
tokinGLX
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
[MV] 마마무(MAMAMOO) - HIP
Youtube KhTeiaCezwM


"click me, click me, zoom like youre possessed
close up, close up, close up"
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It's actually more of a periwinkle.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/atomic wedgie, activate!
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.