Fark NotNewsletter: A banner week of foolishness
Posted by DisseminationMonkey at 2022-02-16 5:55:37 PM (14 comments) | Permalink
A message from Drew Curtis:
________________________
Hey everyone, hope your week went well.
Thanks to everyone who dropped in on the Fark 25 Book TotalFark discussion last week. I really appreciated your comments and helping me remember things I'd forgotten. Can't believe 1999 was almost 25 years ago. I guess that means My Chemical Romance is almost classic rock now. I'm sure they'll start playing it at Kroger while I'm shopping any day now.
As you all probably know, especially since you're reading this, Putin's been kicking up some fuss in Ukraine. I've been keeping a close eye on this since if war actually happens it's likely to kick traffic up through the roof. I do a few weekly radio spots around the country and they've all been asking what do I think will happen. I can't tell, honestly. I think an invasion's pretty likely - but as for when, it might be a bit longer. Six day forecast in Ukraine is rain, which sucks for tanks, which Russia has a lot of. I hope nothing happens, but I don't see how this de-escalates. I'm definitely not looking forward to $8-$10 gallon gas prices and triple airfares. Anyhow we'll see. Fark submitters have been fantastic, finding every iota of information about what's currently known. I'm not greenlighting all of them, but if you have TotalFark, you can see them all in real time.
In more fun news, Florida's had a banner week of foolishness. We'll be hitting that on the 4 p.m. Thursday Fark News Livestream with Christine, Dill, Lucky Yates, and special guest Andray - longtime Toronto Farker I first met a billion years ago at the first Toronto Fark party. Come learn what two things you can legally drop from a moving car in California, and how Justin Bieber saved Tim Hortons. And some other stuff.
End Drew transmission
Top Comments
Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week
Funny:
maddan was confused about a video of a skier suffering a crotchal injury at the 2006 Winter Olympics
Clarence Brown noticed something about a UK delivery driver who drank alcohol, rolled a smoke, and had a Facetime call while driving
ralphjr brought in an expert to explain how a picture of a naked dude got hidden in the latte art in a pizza restaurant's ad
Warthog learned something from the skier who took a gate to the groin
EdgeRunner let us know which 10 bands should play Super Bowl halftime shows
Al Roker's Forecast looked on the bright side when a beachfront home collapsed into the ocean
AlgaeRancher considered a bill that would force drunk drivers to pay child support if they killed a parent or guardian
EvilEgg bragged about having a sexy evening
noitsnot knew what went wrong when a snowboarder got stuck hanging upside down
jackmalice reacted to news of Jodie Whittaker's pregnancy
Smart:
harleyquinnical asked a question about anti-vaxxers in Texas
Martian_Astronomer had thoughts about a restaurant whose entire staff was poached by a competitor
austerity101 told us about a friend who tried to save Taliesin Myrddin Namkai-Meche after the Portland train stabbing attack in 2017
optikeye figured that the new Tennessee license plates possibly being illegible to some license plate readers isn't the real problem
hobnail explained why someone might intend for their tattoo of the Virgin Mary to resemble a part of female anatomy
koder discussed the tradition of kids hacking into their schools' computer networks
Spectrum shared a personal story illustrating the need to trust your instincts when you know something is wrong with your health
kobrakai told us all we need to know about diss tracks
Professor Science let us know when we can expect a JET tokamak machine to be turned into a bomb that's used to blow up the planet
Sin_City_Superhero pointed out something that's been true about air travel the past few years
CSB Sunday Morning: Adventures in dating
Smart: The Red Zone went through a lot of trouble to get a good fishing buddy
Funny: Hankie Fest discovered that was indeed a roll of quarters in his pocket
Politics Funny:
OdradekRex wanted to put up helpful signs for the midterm elections
Jake Havechek had a reason for repeating Fark's headline about Marjorie Taylor Greene's complaints about "Nancy Pelosi's Gazpacho Police"
Pocket Ninja explained why it was stupid of Sarah Palin to try to "object" on the witness stand
wademh issued a warning about in-person voting
gunther_bumpass responded to the observation that Trump allegedly flushed documents down the toilet in a house that has 28 fireplaces
Politics Smart:
AirForceVet had an idea for what to do with Trump's Sharpie-enhanced map
wademh gave context to Gov. Youngkin's Twitter attack on a high school student
shastacola let us know how anti-vaxxers in Detroit have reacted to the anti-vaxxer trucker protest over the border in Canada
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence had plenty to say to anyone who's considering moving to Texas
hugram wrote on behalf of Clarence Thomas
Top Contest Entries
Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week
Photoshops:
One contest, "Join Samantha Bee in this Photoshop challenge already in progress," took the top seven votes. Check out the top-voted entries here, including 'shops by RedZoneTuba, chewd, Redwing, samsquatch, Herb Utsmelz, Terrapin Bound and DarnoKonrad
samsquatch found a former first lady adding to her collection
Yammering_Splat_Vector welcomed some visitors
kabloink made use of solar power
Redwing made this lamp more appropriate for winter
derfiticulum restored this defaced painting
Fartist Friday: Internet meme matchups
UngaBeat arranged the battle of fire and sand
This week's Fartist Friday theme, brought to you by E-brake: This week's contest theme is a celebration of this week's big holiday: we're talking of course about National Ferris Wheel Day. Create for us a scene showing a Ferris wheel being used in an unexpected way. For example, Thag Simmons inventing the (Ferris) wheel, or perhaps a new use as a pirate ship's navigating tool. All art mediums allowed including Photoshop, MS Paint or Draw, Etch-A-Sketch, pen & paper, etc., and all contest entries must be created especially for this contest.
Farktography: Straight Out of Camera 3
BecauseISaidSo photographed a beautiful waterfall and bridge in Watkins Glen, New York
Fark Headlines of the Week
A selection of some of the top headlines from last week
Q: What's a nun wear to the casino? A: a gambling habit
I am Grout
Amazon wants Reacher round two
Oh look, it's our old friend, Possible Government Shutdown. Hadn't seen him in a while
FBI investigating meeting between the leaders of the proud Boys and Oath Keepers that occurred on Jan. 5 in a DC parking garage. The only way these guys could have been more obvious is if they had set up a booth to sell "Coup-Con 2021" shirts
Gazpacho Police? Oh, that's cold
Add Tyson to the list of companies who reported record profits due to all the "inflation" last year
Paging Dr. Red Green to the OR, Dr. Red Green to the OR, stat
If you're depressed or anxious, but concerned about micro-dosing psychedelics, doctors say you may do just as well with their new medicine, "Placebo"
Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)
Another fun time on the Quiz last week, although I'm still baffled by the Academy's failure to recognize the cinematic greatness of Spider-Man while recognizing nearly everyone involved in Spider-Man throughout the years with nominations for other projects. On the Quiz itself, unfortunately no one made the 1000 Club, which is a good thing because Amazon isn't delivering my Tahitian vanilla beans until next week so the ice cream was gonna be kinda bland anyhow. abmoraz came out on top with a score of 939, followed by runwiz in second with 921 and Denjiro in third with 916. Tax Boy made fourth with 914, and spudbeach was right behind with 913.
The hardest question on last week's Hard Quiz was about which traditional Valentine's Day gift had actually gone down in price since last year. Only 35% of quiztakers knew that it was gold that had actually dropped in value since last year. I'm guessing that many investors were looking at the economic recovery and going into stocks after the uncertainty of the pandemic, or alternatively dropping loads of cash for NFTs of monkeys making faces at the camera.
The easiest question on last week's Hard Quiz was about which billionaire's yacht was trapped inside a historic bridge in The Netherlands. 92% of quiztakers knew that it was Jeff Bezos who had commissioned a ridiculous 130-ft. triple mast ship that the builders had the bright idea of constructing within an inlet that they wouldn't be able to sail it out of without disassembling a national historic site built in 1927. It's kind of the equivalent of building a ship in a bottle and then breaking the bottle. TBH it could stay there trapped for all I care because it takes 8 days to get me my Tahitian vanilla beans - and that's with Prime.
The hardest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about which band was soliciting their fans' help for artwork for their new reissue, such as tour ticket stubs or photos. Only 58% of quiztakers recognized the 1996 album "Load" as the work of Metallica, possibly because many of their fans never acknowledged the existence of the album. Personally, I think the best memento of 1990s Metallica would be USB sticks loaded with MP3s downloaded from Napster.
The easiest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about which actor got his own category at the Razzies this year. 92% of quiztakers knew that Bruxe Willis was nominated eight times for the category of "Worst Performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 Film. Personally, I'm hoping he shows up for the Razzies just so he can give an "It was an honor to be nominated" speech seven different times.
If you missed out on the Quiz, you should check out last week's Fark Weird News Quiz now that you know a few of the answers. Congratulations once again to the winners, and we'll do it all again this week.
