packingheat [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As long as you were going to the trouble, wouldn't you cut them all?
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Cube Pub.

On an oval sign.

graphicdesignismypassion.png
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CUB THE PU!
 
Denjiro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Archie Goodwin: The Cube Pub.

On an oval sign.

graphicdesignismypassion.png


Could be worse I suppose...

static.demilked.comView Full Size
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pollyprepper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cube the Pube
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I don't see cut the pube, there's only one T
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
