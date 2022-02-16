 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Zillow)   Welcome to the jungle   (zillow.com) divider line
38
    More: Florida, Standardized test, High school, trademarks REALTOR, GreatSchools Ratings, Zillow Group, trademarks MLS, real estate brokerage licenses, Listing Service  
•       •       •

898 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Feb 2022 at 9:38 PM (43 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



38 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"I guess what we are looking for is a home that looks like a casino in Borneo.  ...and,it has to be built in a swamp.  We really need this house to literally be underwater within the next five-to-ten years."

Realtor: "Say no more, fam!"
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Isnt this where they filmed Jumanji?
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Is that new Casa Bonita? Neato.
 
New Rising Sun [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"Welcome to Entrelagos, an extraordinary estate located on a private peninsula between Lake Sheen and Lake Tibet on the prestigious Butler Chain of Lakes in Windermere Florida."

Apparently $25M does not buy creativity.
 
deliciousflavor
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
under water in 10 years
 
Lumber Jack Off
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
That library is pretty cool. I'd love to have something like that - but just... you know as part of a regular house.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Guaranteed, that kitchen has never been used a day its life.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Close enough to Disney to hear the fireworks!
 
patowen
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
$25M - If you can afford that you can afford Guns & Roses to play at the housewarming too
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: "Welcome to Entrelagos, an extraordinary estate located on a private peninsula between Lake Sheen and Lake Tibet on the prestigious Butler Chain of Lakes in Windermere Florida."

Apparently $25M does not buy creativity.


Apparently it doesn't buy much of a kitchen either.WTF?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TomDooley
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Why we need a wealth and inheritance tax.
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
For 25 million I'd rather buy a Village in Borneo and hire the entire village as staff and live in an actual jungle than Orlando Florida.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: New Rising Sun: "Welcome to Entrelagos, an extraordinary estate located on a private peninsula between Lake Sheen and Lake Tibet on the prestigious Butler Chain of Lakes in Windermere Florida."

Apparently $25M does not buy creativity.

Apparently it doesn't buy much of a kitchen either.WTF?

[Fark user image image 425x318]


I think that's second kitchen, for... you know.
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Do you know where you are? You're in Florida, baby! You're gonna die...probably by way of something Florida Man did! Or maybe an alligator! YEEEEEAAAAAAAHHHHHH!
 
Trocadero
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

hlehmann: Guaranteed, that kitchen has never been used a day its life.


For $25 M, you hire the help.

TwowheelinTim: Apparently it doesn't buy much of a kitchen either.WTF?

Fark user image


Nevermind, the help quit the third or fourth time they had to run across the entire kitchen to put a meal together.

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
maxis_mydog
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Meh. Only a 5 car garage. Where would I park the extra Bentley?
 
spiralscratch
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: New Rising Sun: "Welcome to Entrelagos, an extraordinary estate located on a private peninsula between Lake Sheen and Lake Tibet on the prestigious Butler Chain of Lakes in Windermere Florida."

Apparently $25M does not buy creativity.

Apparently it doesn't buy much of a kitchen either.WTF?

[Fark user image 425x318]


To paraphrase Calvin Fischoeder, kitchens are for the help, not the owners.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Love the library, where I could read my Jane Austin novels -where veranda is spelled verandah.

Maybe verandah is the common spelling in Floriduh

/spell check for Realtors should be a thing
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The sex room looks nice at least.
 
Miss Cellania
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Twelve bedrooms and 15 bathrooms. That's not a home, that's a resort lodge.
 
wxboy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

deliciousflavor: under water in 10 years


Only if the lake levels rise. Google Earth says it's at an elevation of over 100'.
 
MBooda
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
You Could Be Mine, with some Patience.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Also, somebody has a reboot script for Analyze This where the Don is carteles narcos instead of mafia, and they are desperate to film a bunch of scenes here. The not-Billy Crystal character will get lost trying to find their way out and hijinks will ensue.
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: "Welcome to Entrelagos, an extraordinary estate located on a private peninsula between Lake Sheen and Lake Tibet on the prestigious Butler Chain of Lakes in Windermere Florida."

Apparently $25M does not buy creativity.


Could be worse, imagine if it was between Charlie Sheen and Tibet.
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Miss Cellania: Twelve bedrooms and 15 bathrooms. That's not a home, that's a resort lodge.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SPARC Pile [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

wxboy: deliciousflavor: under water in 10 years

Only if the lake levels rise. Google Earth says it's at an elevation of over 100'.


Liquefaction of the ground is more likely as the lake levels rise and make the earth more swampy. My money is on a sinkhole forming.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Why do I have a feeling this house has hosted tons of orgies?
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
25 million for something that will be literally underwater in 5 years? Yeah no.
 
JohnBigBootay
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

wxboy: deliciousflavor: under water in 10 years

Only if the lake levels rise. Google Earth says it's at an elevation of over 100'.


They're fine. I'm sure the water in a lake that close to salt water will just stay right where it is and the roads will be fine when sea level rises or there's a hurricane.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Well, i am a reclusive, billionaire drug lord, so, I'll take it.
 
gyorg
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Kinda want
 
SPARC Pile [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Why do I have a feeling this house has hosted tons of orgies?


Does Florida allow for commercial porn shoots?
Asking for a friend with $25M
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
That combo washing machine in the servant's shiatter looks high quality.
 
Krazikarl [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

JohnBigBootay: wxboy: deliciousflavor: under water in 10 years

Only if the lake levels rise. Google Earth says it's at an elevation of over 100'.

They're fine. I'm sure the water in a lake that close to salt water will just stay right where it is and the roads will be fine when sea level rises or there's a hurricane.


That house is over an hour by car from the ocean.  It is pretty much right in the middle of the Florida.  Orlando is not a coastal city.
 
wxboy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

JohnBigBootay: wxboy: deliciousflavor: under water in 10 years

Only if the lake levels rise. Google Earth says it's at an elevation of over 100'.

They're fine. I'm sure the water in a lake that close to salt water will just stay right where it is and the roads will be fine when sea level rises or there's a hurricane.


It's Orlando. They're 50 miles from the ocean.

A sinkhole is the most likely natural demise for this house. But that sort of thing doesn't depend on climate change; just natural processes or depletion of the groundwater table.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

SPARC Pile: Mrtraveler01: Why do I have a feeling this house has hosted tons of orgies?

Does Florida allow for commercial porn shoots?
Asking for a friend with $25M


I've seen I've read about from other people that have seen movies where the porn stars say they prefer to shoot in Miami vs Los Angeles.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Damn. Once again, a nice house and I come up short a million or so.
 
Mock26
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Hope whoever buys it has enough money left over to pay for mosquito fumigation around the property.
 
Displayed 38 of 38 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.