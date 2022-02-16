 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Michael Bay movie breaks out on Long Island after a tanker truck carrying thousands of gallons of gasoline crashes into a building   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
8 Comments
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
So I take it that truck driver is going to skip the freedom convoy?
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
but did the truck turn into a giant robot in the middle of an epic shootout, then fly into space and destroy a giant asteroid heading for Earth, as the planet decends into another ice age caused by climate change?

/did I forget butterflies and time travel, along with modern day dinosaurs in a theme park, or was that someone else?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Pretty sure a gasoline tanker explosion is just Bay's morning constitutional.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: Pretty sure a gasoline tanker explosion is just Bay's morning constitutional.


Right after he faps to a barely legal porn
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Michael Bay movie? I guess it sucks then.
 
Jiggatron69
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If a vending machine starts to transform and seek the "seed", then I will know Im in a simulation
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The water's safe to drink though it might be 'a little yellow?'  Thanks - that's totally reassuring following a massive gas spill
 
