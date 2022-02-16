 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Denmark's lifting of COVID restrictions seen as warning. With pic that indicates said warning will be completely ignored   (yahoo.com) divider line
55
    More: Awkward, Denmark, COVID-19 restrictions, COVID-19 cases, Scripps immunologist Kristian Andersen, open society, Dr. Eric Topol, United States, indoor mask mandates  
•       •       •

1522 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Feb 2022 at 5:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



55 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doesn't matter. Most of America has given up the fight. Gotta remember our culture; when the going gets tough, we get going the fark outta there.

Wish it wasn't the case
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
s.yimg.comView Full Size


Hot chicks making out with each other?

pics.me.meView Full Size
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Topol's argument was clear: By ending mitigation measures prematurely, Denmark Insert Red State name here has brought a resurgence of infection, hospitalization and death upon itself
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is covid?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Helps to have an 81+% full vaccination rate, though.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh, we never had any restrictions.
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If like before Denmark opens and then scales back based on cases. Then opens when low again. The problem is that everyone sees that and just thinks open up wooooooo as their own plan with no other ideas for what to do when cases rise
 
lordjupiter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even worse, DK only has the population of a mid-level US state which is less than NYC, and a population density that's basically super rural.

So yeah.  Don't spike the ball at the 5yd line.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fine. (shrug)

We lost the "debate" last spring. And the result was a lot of dead people, mostly unvaccinated.

So ... please proceed. Sorry, hospital people. Again.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Young ladies who are waxed incite men to get vaxxed?

/I'm okay with that
 
comrade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
""Hospital burden in regards to COVID-19 is still low compared to former waves, and mortality is low," Søren Neermark, an official at the Danish Health Authority, went on to explain."

They have to come up with a better way to express the stats. With everyone vaccinated or previously infected the "new infections" stat is meaningless.

Here in Switzerland we drop all mandates tomorrow except for masks on public transport. The omicron wave was huge but never affected the hospitals. I think it is a bit premature since we're still coming off the peak and so I'll keep wearing my mask in stores for a few more weeks but yeah, here at least, it's time to start opening up again.
 
lordjupiter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also more and more studies are coming out showing T-cell response based on prior infection and vaccination is effective vs Omicron and other mutations in preventing serious illness and death, even if antibodies from vaccination/infection don't prevent breakthroughs.

Which is exactly what we saw with Omicron surging.  Vaxxed people get the virus but don't get seriously ill unless there are other complicating factors, usually 75+ and some other condition.

Bottom line: get vaxxed and boosted and try not to spread it to the vulnerable.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Go quiver in your end-of-the-world shelter if that's your thing. The rest of us will assess our personal risk and act accordingly.
 
fastfxr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it's just the unvaccinated dying, I'm okay with it. Tired of arguing with them.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Statens Serum Institut put out a response :

https://en.ssi.dk/covid-19/typical-misinformation-regarding-danish-covid-numbers
 
Null Pointer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fastfxr: If it's just the unvaccinated dying, I'm okay with it. Tired of arguing with them.


Yep. Feel the same.

Had covid early in Jan and I'm vaxxed and boosted.

Had a cold early Feb.

I was waaaay more miserable with the cold than covid.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: [s.yimg.com image 705x470]

Hot chicks making out with each other?

[pics.me.me image 484x1500]


If it was an instantaneous death, I'd sacrifice myself in a heartbeat.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Go to the club and watch a bunch of drunk Danish chicks make out with each other and catch Covid

Fark user imageView Full Size



Totally worth it.
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You don't have to go out among the un-warshed masses.
 
marleymaniac
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No more masks!? Let me get my clutching pearls and fainting couch.
 
patrick767
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lordjupiter: Even worse, DK only has the population of a mid-level US state which is less than NYC, and a population density that's basically super rural.

So yeah.  Don't spike the ball at the 5yd line.


I'll have you know that around these parts we spiked the ball at the 40 yd line.
 
Just another Heartland Weirdass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get over it.
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But my racist uncle told me that their superior Viking genes would protect them!
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

lordjupiter: Even worse, DK only has the population of a mid-level US state which is less than NYC, and a population density that's basically super rural.

So yeah.  Don't spike the ball at the 5yd line.


What does population have to do with anything?

Urbanisation, perhaps.
 
Just another Heartland Weirdass
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: Fine. (shrug)

We lost the "debate" last spring. And the result was a lot of dead people, mostly unvaccinated.

So ... please proceed. Sorry, hospital people. Again.


Cooler heads prevailed.  Again.
 
Tomfoolery Rules Over Logical Living
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

anfrind: But my racist uncle told me that their superior Viking genes would protect them!


The same people who rant about the superiority of Western Civilization, who don't realize that the Vikings were pretty much the antithesis of it, and instead were the descendants of people the Romans called Barbarians?  I feel shocked Cotton.
 
DerAppie
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

lordjupiter: DK only has the population of a mid-level US state which is less than NYC


Why do you think that matters?
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

jjorsett: The rest of us will assess our personal risk and act accordingly.


If one thing the right-wing has taught me is how bad they are at risk assessment by refusing to get vaccinated.
 
azsteved
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Why am i not there?!
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Vtimlin: What is covid?


It's a little spiky death ball, but that's not important right now.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

comrade: ""Hospital burden in regards to COVID-19 is still low compared to former waves, and mortality is low," Søren Neermark, an official at the Danish Health Authority, went on to explain."

They have to come up with a better way to express the stats. With everyone vaccinated or previously infected the "new infections" stat is meaningless.

Here in Switzerland we drop all mandates tomorrow except for masks on public transport. The omicron wave was huge but never affected the hospitals. I think it is a bit premature since we're still coming off the peak and so I'll keep wearing my mask in stores for a few more weeks but yeah, here at least, it's time to start opening up again.


People are getting reinfected with the Ba.2. variant, so using the same stats isn't that bad idea.

https://en.ssi.dk/covid-19/typical-misinformation-regarding-danish-covid-numbers

Regardless, the Danish Serum Institute has created a website to deal with misinformation and lies spread about Denmark.

---

But it doesn't really matter. People spreading lies about the consequences about lifting the restrictions in a society, aren't dangerous. Sure they're spreading lies about Denmark, because they have an agenda. But it's the opposite of anti-vaxxers.
 
munko
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"The world is looking to Denmark as a guide to removing all restrictions
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Helps to have an 81+% full vaccination rate, though.


I found this elsewhere

Vaccination
Denmark has administered at least 13,152,635 doses of COVID vaccines so far. Assuming every person needs 2 doses, that's enough to have vaccinated about 113% of the country's population.
 
hammettman
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The horse paste is already out of the tube.  Try getting it back in now.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

TheManofPA: If like before Denmark opens and then scales back based on cases. Then opens when low again. The problem is that everyone sees that and just thinks open up wooooooo as their own plan with no other ideas for what to do when cases rise


It won't.

Infection rate is flat since the opening of society, and the death rate is falling, approaching normal. Normal being the expected deathrate, when there was no pandemic at all.

The infection rate is expected to fall over the coming weeks.


Denmark is still treating Covid as a thing, with a boosters every 4 months.

I suppose some wild variant could come out, that would require society to close down again. But Ba.2. isn't it.

The article is btw. incorrect about Ba.2., that one was dominant in Denmark 14 days prior to the re-opening. I feel like everyone managed to farking catch it, myself I got it 14 days before my booster. :/ Wasn't bad though.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

lordjupiter: Also more and more studies are coming out showing T-cell response based on prior infection and vaccination is effective vs Omicron and other mutations in preventing serious illness and death, even if antibodies from vaccination/infection don't prevent breakthroughs.

Which is exactly what we saw with Omicron surging.  Vaxxed people get the virus but don't get seriously ill unless there are other complicating factors, usually 75+ and some other condition.

Bottom line: get vaxxed and boosted and try not to spread it to the vulnerable.


Something like 95% of the population above 75 is fully vaccinated or boosted. So indeed, it looks like Denmark by current numbers are very close to have a pre-covid death rate now. People still get a fever from Omnicron though, for some they feel tired like a month after.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

anfrind: But my racist uncle told me that their superior Viking genes would protect them!


Its the vaccinations that's protecting us.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: Normal being the expected deathrate, when there was no pandemic at all.


Everyone is finally figuring out that people are dying WITH covid, not BECAUSE OF covid.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Ketchuponsteak: Normal being the expected deathrate, when there was no pandemic at all.

Everyone is finally figuring out that people are dying WITH covid, not BECAUSE OF covid.


Just like how it wasn't a car crash that killed that person, it was the loss of blood that was a result of the car crash?
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Ketchuponsteak: Normal being the expected deathrate, when there was no pandemic at all.

Everyone is finally figuring out that people are dying WITH covid, not BECAUSE OF covid.



Who claimed that? I didn't. That's anti-vax propaganda.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

marleymaniac: No more masks!? Let me get my clutching pearls and fainting couch.


I still wear a mask at the supermarket, or when nurses visit me (I am currently wheelchair bound because of an accident), just out of politeness.

The nurses still do as well, and its still required in airports and hospitals (for staff and visitors). Patients doesn't have to wear a mask, since they get a PCR test when admitted.
 
PunGent
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
SanityIsAFullTimeJob:

Oh, look, it's the POS who lied about Canadian truckers.  Don't care what your link is, not clicking it, Nazi apologist.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Ketchuponsteak: Normal being the expected deathrate, when there was no pandemic at all.

Everyone is finally figuring out that people are dying WITH covid, not BECAUSE OF covid.


Damn kid, people can see you. Also...Mopar? The WalMart of vehicles???
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

edmo: Billy Liar: Helps to have an 81+% full vaccination rate, though.

I found this elsewhere

Vaccination
Denmark has administered at least 13,152,635 doses of COVID vaccines so far. Assuming every person needs 2 doses, that's enough to have vaccinated about 113% of the country's population.


That's because of boosters. Above the age of 75, the vaccination rate is approaching 95%+

That, and Omnicron, is why the death rate is approaching normal pre-pandemic levels. People still get that Ba.2. variant though. I don't know anyone who hasn't, and that's all fully vaccinated, and with boosters. Nothing serious though.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

PunGent: SanityIsAFullTimeJob:

Oh, look, it's the POS who lied about Canadian truckers.  Don't care what your link is, not clicking it, Nazi apologist.


https://en.ssi.dk/covid-19/typical-misinformation-regarding-danish-covid-numbers

Click it.

SSI, is the Danish States Serum institute. Its correcting misinformation about the current Covid situation in Denmark, and is also valid information if a nation with different circumstances thinks it can open up, just because Denmark can.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Combustion: Also...Mopar? The WalMart of vehicles???


I switched to Chevrolet about 4 years ago, but I can't change the username.
 
whidbey
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'm ok with whatever the CDC recommends.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

munko: "The world is looking to Denmark as a guide to removing all restrictions


That might be unwise if the circumstances aren't similar.

If a nation doesn't have the same vaccination rate, especially amongst vulnerable groups, blindly opening up would lead to different results. (the results in the article are incorrect btw., there's no excessive infection rate, and the death rate is approaching normal pre-pandemic numbers).
 
dbaggins
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

edmo: Billy Liar: Helps to have an 81+% full vaccination rate, though.

I found this elsewhere

Vaccination
Denmark has administered at least 13,152,635 doses of COVID vaccines so far. Assuming every person needs 2 doses, that's enough to have vaccinated about 113% of the country's population.


You need 3 doses to be fully vaccinated.
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: edmo: Billy Liar: Helps to have an 81+% full vaccination rate, though.

I found this elsewhere

Vaccination
Denmark has administered at least 13,152,635 doses of COVID vaccines so far. Assuming every person needs 2 doses, that's enough to have vaccinated about 113% of the country's population.

That's because of boosters. Above the age of 75, the vaccination rate is approaching 95%+

That, and Omnicron, is why the death rate is approaching normal pre-pandemic levels. People still get that Ba.2. variant though. I don't know anyone who hasn't, and that's all fully vaccinated, and with boosters. Nothing serious though.


There are a lot of indications that even mild COVID infections might leave lasting internal damage for many people. We linked a few days ago on Fark to some preliminary research starting to quantify the longer term risks for COVID infections, and even among people with very mild cases the risk of heart attack and stroke was 76% higher a year later than for the uninfected.

There's going to need to be a lot more study to really nail down and quantify the long-term health implications of COVID infection. But it's very likely that the risk is non-zero and many of the folks who are dropping things which help them avoid infection - such as masking up and social distancing - are going to have to deal with those consequences at some point whether they like to or not.

For me and my wife the vaccine is our safety net - doing what we can to avoid getting infected in the first place is our primary defense. I don't want to lose my wife to a heart attack 2 years from now because I just HAD to see Spiderman in the theater.
 
Displayed 50 of 55 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.