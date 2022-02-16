 Skip to content
"House robbery" taken a bit too literally
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Simpsons: I'm taking this thing to Mexico!
Youtube HydpVlJh1C0
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look for a guy with a truck that looks like this, only with an actual trailer attached:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess somebody figured "Hey, free camping cabin!", and grabbed themselves a lowboy and some buddies with some lifting gear and swiped the thing while no one was bothering to pay attention to them.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Porch Pirate EXTREEEEEEEME!
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.cbc.caView Full Size
 
jjwars1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should I not have taken that? Afterall, they said mi casa su casa.
 
KB202
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Was it insured?
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
How could they even hide such a thing. Not to mention who would buy it without looking at some paperwork. Not to mention cops etc are going to be on the lookout for such ads.
 
jtown
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Something something Steve's Road House.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Normal_View [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
> A cabin habitable prefab shed has been stolen

FTFE
 
Snort
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
You say stolen.

I bet it was repossessed.
 
Normal_View [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

jaivirtualcard: How could they even hide such a thing. Not to mention who would buy it without looking at some paperwork. Not to mention cops etc are going to be on the lookout for such ads.


Easy, and you should already know this from some of the 'wide loads' you may have passed on the freeway. It's actually really commonly done with very large pieces of equipment that are not meant to be outside:

Build a plywood shell around it, and then fasten a tarp over that shell in case it rains. Put all of that on a flatbed. Drive it away. Park it where want, and offload it. Remove the tarp and break down the shell. Voila.

This is a prefab structure. It's an elaborate version of the sheds you see sitting outside Home Depot. There are probably many of them, that all look alike. If you take it some place where it can't be seen from the road, then who's to even suspect where it might be. Unless someone talks, then it's just another one, and who can say where it comes from? I don't believe they have serial numbers or any other unique identifiers.
 
