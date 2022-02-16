 Skip to content
(CityNews Toronto)   Ottawa police begin process of removing occupying truckers by asking politely in nicely worded letter   (toronto.citynews.ca) divider line
NINEv2
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Send in this guy
Fark user imageView Full Size

/GYBATYTFs
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Judge_Smalls_still_waiting.gif

Do it already!
 
sleze
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
They are getting a LOT of notice.  Sounds like it is time for some Kettling.  Any kids being used as human shields get taken to the Canadian version of CPS while their parents figure out how to get out of jail.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
That's how policing is supposed to work beating the shiat out of folks should be the last resort.
 
rhiannon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Wonder if some will try to get Trudeau to sign their copy.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: That's how policing is supposed to work beating the shiat out of folks should be the last resort.


You only say that because you are pro-pandemic.
If it was anybody else, you wouldn't be saying that.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

sleze: They are getting a LOT of notice.  Sounds like it is time for some Kettling.  Any kids being used as human shields get taken to the Canadian version of CPS while their parents figure out how to get out of jail.


I'm waiting for the second or third round of flyers to have free pizza coupons on them since the truckers didn't read the ones they were given today.

When the hell have the cops ever handed out flyers asking protestors to stop? The fark is going on there?
 
dark brew [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: That's how policing is supposed to work beating the shiat out of folks should be the last resort.


And yet so rarely do police exhibit such patience.Nice of the police to practically blow the truckers as they left
Coutts police honors, greets and hugs truckers who have blocked the US - Canada border for 18 consecutive days. pic.twitter.com/RL4F7l0JBh
- RadioGenova (@RadioGenova) February 15, 2022
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Is this the "tyranny" Fox News was talking about?
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It's cold in Ottawa. Use water cannons.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

dark brew: RTOGUY: That's how policing is supposed to work beating the shiat out of folks should be the last resort.

And yet so rarely do police exhibit such patience.Nice of the police to practically blow the truckers as they leftCoutts police honors, greets and hugs truckers who have blocked the US - Canada border for 18 consecutive days. pic.twitter.com/RL4F7l0JBh
- RadioGenova (@RadioGenova) February 15, 2022


And that's where they arrested like 5 guys for conspiracy to commit murder. If that's how the cops treat guys that were planning to shoot them then they're going to be giving the Ottawa convoy a full rim job before they go.
 
King Something [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: That's how policing is supposed to work beating the shiat out of folks should be the last resort.


If they'd started more or less right away - because of the crimes the 'protesters' were committing if nothing else - I'd agree with you.

In this case, they have almost completely failed to do their duty, and whatever they're doing now is because Ottawa threatened them.  The OPS needs a thorough review with an eye to weeding out the bad cops, but it probably should start with the PSB which has a fascist sympathizer among its members.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Begoggle: RTOGUY: That's how policing is supposed to work beating the shiat out of folks should be the last resort.

You only say that because you are pro-pandemic.
If it was anybody else, you wouldn't be saying that.


I'm not pro-pandemic I'm pro-reality if you're vaccinated the pandemic is over and if you're not vaccinated that's on you. I haven't supported the truckers at all and have said over and over again that I think it's a stupid protest but they've done very little in the way of damage. One or two guys with Confederate flags is hardly a white supremacist riot no matter how badly you wish it to be true.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: I'm not pro-pandemic I'm pro-reality


No... you consistently post right-wing talking points.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: I haven't supported the truckers at all and have said over and over again that I think it's a stupid protest but they've done very little in the way of damage.


I'm sure the auto workers appreciate the lost work these jackasses caused.

https://www.nbcnews.com/business/autos/trucker-protests-start-hurt-auto-plants-nationwide-rcna15717
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: I'm not pro-pandemic I'm pro-reality if you're vaccinated the pandemic is over


It would be great if that was correct, but no. That's not reality.
 
What in The
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"We are going to remove this unlawful protest. We will return our city to a state of normalcy," he said.

Sweet! Finally! Take back your town!

"No, I'm not going to be using force," Trudeau said. "The decisions made will be by police doing their jobs the right possible way."

WTF??? That's some awesome leadership there, Scrappy.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: RTOGUY: I haven't supported the truckers at all and have said over and over again that I think it's a stupid protest but they've done very little in the way of damage.

I'm sure the auto workers appreciate the lost work these jackasses caused.

https://www.nbcnews.com/business/autos/trucker-protests-start-hurt-auto-plants-nationwide-rcna15717


They'll run an extra shift and make it up.
 
