 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Good news if you're about to take a cruise -- the CDC has relaxed its guidance from a loudly yelled "What? You're taking a cruise? You're gonna catch COVID you bloody idiot" to only a stern headshake, loud tsk-tsk, and softly muttered "moron"   (cnn.com) divider line
26
    More: Dumbass, Cruise ship, cruise travel, Ship, CDC's Level, risk category of its travel health notices, cruise ship travel, risk level, CDC's extended conditional sailing order  
•       •       •

283 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Feb 2022 at 5:05 PM (43 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought "stern headshake" was the guidance *before* covid?
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, the dumbasses wanna take that chance?  On them when they're trying to breathe through a ventilator because it was more important to take the cruise.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fine by me, as long as the torpedoes are armed and ready.

Gather all the plague rats together with a huge buffet included, then deep-six 'em.
 
TelemonianAjax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm much too smart to be taking a cruise from the US, I'm taking one in May on the Baltic Sea to a bunch of Scandinavian countries and a couple of places in Russia. Won't be a war zone all.
 
cranked [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"Bring out your dead!"

/*clang*
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Yeah. We're still losing more than a 9/11's worth of Americans a day. If you go from "very high" to "high," I'm still not doing it. If the fire risk at a state park went from "very high" to "high," I'm still not having a cookout there. I'm just less worried about lightning or some other asshole ensuring I don't make it out of the park before I'm overcome by smoke inhalation.

The agency still advises avoiding cruise travel if you are not up to date with your vaccines or if you are up to date but at increased risk for severe illness from Covid-19.

...so, no, I'm good. I'm vaccinated & boosted, but I know "juggling risk vs. return" when I farking see it...
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

TelemonianAjax: [Fark user image 425x283]


Second rat gets the cheese.
 
zobear
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
My in-laws went on a Caribbean cruise back in December. It was "okay" because it was a smaller ship with only 800 people and only 2/3rds full. They had to do daily tests. If they left the boat they had to stay with a group (no venturing off) and then get tested more. They had to eat in shifts and wear masks all the time. They had to be in their room when not eating or leaving/coming back on the boat.

Sounded like the stupidest vacation ever.

/FIL complained bc the temperature was always between 78F and 82F (it's the farking Carribbean!)
//They literally complain about every vacation they take.
///meh, it's their money.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Froman
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

blastoh: [Fark user image image 425x667]


Whenever that kind of thing comes out, I remind them that hoses contain lead and god knows what else.

In fact I'll bet that is responsible for a lot of rural America's craziness. Among that and other things, they've all been chronically poisoned.
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
whidbey
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Cruises are so Boomer Generation.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
They'll also give you a headshake at the ship's bow.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
For cruise travel, the CDC's primary criteria in evaluating the risk level is the number of new Covid-19 cases among crew and the case trajectory among crew over the past 14 days.

And, remember - the folks who report this info to the CDC have a vested interest in not reporting this info to the CDC. We don't even yet know which cruise ships have opted out of this program yet, as the deadline for deciding is in two days (2022-02-18).

If your cruise ship is listed as "orange", "red", or "gray" on this handy site, DON'T FARKING GET ON IT, PERIOD.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The risk is mainly that you'll be denied making port calls, your trip will suck, and you might be stuck on that ship a lot longer than you planned. If the trip is 7 days they have enough food and liquor for 7.1 days.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
When did the CDC start speaking British?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Russ1642: The risk is mainly that you'll be denied making port calls, your trip will suck, and you might be stuck on that ship a lot longer than you planned. If the trip is 7 days they have enough food and liquor for 7.1 days.


Sure, plus severe illness and death.

About 3,300 or so cases, with 88 dead so far.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
What kind of vapid idiot goes on a cruise in the first place?
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So you're going on a cruise?

Fucking Idiot
Youtube nC-JPKwDihE
 
whatsupchuck
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I was on a Medetteranean cruise last September. Everyone was vaxxed, masked and tested daily on a boat carrying less than half of its full occupancy. I take bigger risks going to the grocery store.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Ugh cruises.

One of the benefits from Covid was that the island was closed to cruise ships. There was a hope that we wouldn't reopen to them because the benefits they bring are so much less than with stay-over tourists.

But, I guess that isn't gonna happen.

Stupid cruise ships.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Russ1642: The risk is mainly that you'll be denied making port calls, your trip will suck, and you might be stuck on that ship a lot longer than you planned. If the trip is 7 days they have enough food and liquor for 7.1 days.

Sure, plus severe illness and death.

About 3,300 or so cases, with 88 dead so far.


Assuming you're fully vaccinated that risk is much lower. Although the people going on cruises now are probably not fully vaccinated or are old so that changes things.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Russ1642: FormlessOne: Russ1642: The risk is mainly that you'll be denied making port calls, your trip will suck, and you might be stuck on that ship a lot longer than you planned. If the trip is 7 days they have enough food and liquor for 7.1 days.

Sure, plus severe illness and death.

About 3,300 or so cases, with 88 dead so far.

Assuming you're fully vaccinated that risk is much lower. Although the people going on cruises now are probably not fully vaccinated or are old so that changes things.


Of the 112 ships reported at present by the CDC site, 108 are listed as "highly vaccinated." Assuming the 4 ships that aren't "highly vaccinated" are excluded, that still means that more than a third of the "highly vaccinated" ships are still under CDC investigation, being at the "orange" level of self-reporting.

Why gamble?
 
Madaynun [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I'm sick of hearing "Like a Virgin" Ads
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.