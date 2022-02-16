 Skip to content
(CNN)   Today on "CNN Explains Things for Morons": Why Ice Skaters Don't Get Dizzy. Stay tuned for tomorrow's exciting segment, Magnets: How Do They Work?   (cnn.com) divider line
Jubeebee [TotalFark]
5 hours ago  
Today on "CNN Explains Things for Morons"

I thought that was just called "CNN."
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
3 hours ago  
CNN Explains Things for Morons

They're trying to steal some viewers from Fox.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
2 hours ago  
TOMMY ROE(VIDEO CLIP)- "DIZZY" (LYRICS)
Youtube kZV9Z8RweaU
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
I get dizzy all the time when skating

It might have to do with the pre game beers

But this is obviously fake news
 
Wobambo [recently expired TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Wizards. In their ears.
 
Porous Horace
1 hour ago  
Because the ice is colder than the surrounding air. Duh.
 
wildcardjack
1 hour ago  
The ones who don't learn to counter the feeling don't get that far. No tricks.
 
chewynathan2
1 hour ago  
If I could skate like that I would only be dizzy from the ped's, or maybe the food in china.
 
Mega Steve
1 hour ago  
They spin the opposite way a few times before they start. Duh!
 
WillofJ2
1 hour ago  
Drugs
 
jaivirtualcard
1 hour ago  
Aliens
 
WillofJ2
1 hour ago  
Magic
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
It's because of the direction of the spin.  You'll notice that they spin the other direction in the southern hemisphere.  Like the toilets.
 
WTP 2
1 hour ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: It's because of the direction of the spin.  You'll notice that they spin the other direction in the southern hemisphere.  Like the toilets.


no one skates in the southern hemisphere, it is too hot,
i went there last December and it felt like the middle of summer.
 
kindms
1 hour ago  
according to gymnasts the twisties are real. CNN is fake news
 
WillofJ2
1 hour ago  

kindms: according to gymnasts the twisties are real. CNN is fake news


Just learned Google twistys may be a bad idea
 
Moniker o' Shame
1 hour ago  
Jacob Trouba hit Jujhar Khaira
Youtube -i6xxKo53X8

No time to be dizzy.
 
foxy_canuck
1 hour ago  

Mega Steve: They spin the opposite way a few times before they start. Duh!


I know that's a joke but I spent a lot of time as a lindy hop performer and instructor, and the dizziness is quite hard to overcome...  One of the most effective techniques I found was to throw in a turn in the opposite direction at the end of a move to 'unwind'...  It's a bit silly how well it works.  Seriously, try it.  Spin around a bunch, then pause and spin once the other way...  You'll feel significantly less dizzy.  Also film it and share it here 🤣.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
55 minutes ago  
Why is that moronic, moron-mitter?

If I spin on my feet at a fraction of the RPMs of a skater, I get dizzy. At work occasionally I do a job that requires constantly picking up things, turning 180 degrees, and putting the things on a shelf, repeat, etc...

The first day I tried it, I learned very quickly not to spin. I had to turn clockwise to place the item and counterclockwise to pick up the next. Otherwise I get dizzy.
 
moothemagiccow
54 minutes ago  
I'm far more interested in the stupid question "how do performance enhancing drugs even help a farking ice skater?" It ain't like a damn race. Back in my day if you wanted to cheat at skating you had to get your boyfriend to bludgeon the competition.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
54 minutes ago  

Moniker o' Shame: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/-i6xxKo53X8?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]
No time to be dizzy.


Ooof. Ouch.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
51 minutes ago  
"How Dogs Can Eat Anything"
 
jaivirtualcard
51 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: I'm far more interested in the stupid question "how do performance enhancing drugs even help a farking ice skater?" It ain't like a damn race. Back in my day if you wanted to cheat at skating you had to get your boyfriend to bludgeon the competition.


Core strength maybe?
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
49 minutes ago  

foxy_canuck: Mega Steve: They spin the opposite way a few times before they start. Duh!

I know that's a joke but I spent a lot of time as a lindy hop performer and instructor, and the dizziness is quite hard to overcome...  One of the most effective techniques I found was to throw in a turn in the opposite direction at the end of a move to 'unwind'...  It's a bit silly how well it works.  Seriously, try it.  Spin around a bunch, then pause and spin once the other way...  You'll feel significantly less dizzy.  Also film it and share it here 🤣.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
48 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: I'm far more interested in the stupid question "how do performance enhancing drugs even help a farking ice skater?" It ain't like a damn race. Back in my day if you wanted to cheat at skating you had to get your boyfriend to bludgeon the competition.


You ever ice skate... on weed, man?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
46 minutes ago  
Wait until they do the report on airliner crashes and Wolf Blitzer's erection.
 
MythDragon
46 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
44 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: moothemagiccow: I'm far more interested in the stupid question "how do performance enhancing drugs even help a farking ice skater?" It ain't like a damn race. Back in my day if you wanted to cheat at skating you had to get your boyfriend to bludgeon the competition.
Core strength maybe?


They were heart drugs.  Help with endurance, make your blood flow better or something.  Because you know, a 15-year old is getting pretty clogged up and might need some help.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
32 minutes ago  
j.gifs.comView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
27 minutes ago  

kindms: according to gymnasts the twisties are real. CNN is fake news


theaustralianfoodshop.comView Full Size

damn right
 
Dodo David [recently expired TotalFark]
24 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Why is that moronic, moron-mitter?


I agree that Subby's headline is inappropriate, because CNN is explaining something that isn't common knowledge.
 
jaivirtualcard
23 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: [j.gifs.com image 360x270]


Ok that made me dizzy. No really.
 
jaivirtualcard
21 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: jaivirtualcard: moothemagiccow: I'm far more interested in the stupid question "how do performance enhancing drugs even help a farking ice skater?" It ain't like a damn race. Back in my day if you wanted to cheat at skating you had to get your boyfriend to bludgeon the competition.
Core strength maybe?

They were heart drugs.  Help with endurance, make your blood flow better or something.  Because you know, a 15-year old is getting pretty clogged up and might need some help.


Less about clogged up. More about pumping more than normal. Just like how fanning a flame makes it stronger.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
15 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: They were heart drugs. Help with endurance, make your blood flow better or something. Because you know, a 15-year old is getting pretty clogged up and might need some help.


But she was only exposed to the drugs by contact with her grampy. Until they changed to story to she needs the drugs for herself.

I feel bad for her. At age 15, the doping was not her idea. She was most likely told, "everyone does this".

And regardless, quadruple jump. Twice in one routine. At age 15.
 
maram500
13 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: [j.gifs.com image 360x270]


I get that that gif is an optical illusion, but every time I see it, the model is spinning clockwise to me. I cannot see it any other way.
 
Uzzah
10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


It's all miracles up in this biatch!
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
5 minutes ago  

maram500: cryinoutloud: [j.gifs.com image 360x270]

I get that that gif is an optical illusion, but every time I see it, the model is spinning clockwise to me. I cannot see it any other way.


Wait, you can see it as counter-clockwise?

*stare*think*stare*think*stare*

There is is! Neat!
 
jaivirtualcard
2 minutes ago  

jaytkay: maram500: cryinoutloud: [j.gifs.com image 360x270]

I get that that gif is an optical illusion, but every time I see it, the model is spinning clockwise to me. I cannot see it any other way.

Wait, you can see it as counter-clockwise?

*stare*think*stare*think*stare*

There is is! Neat!


What do you see here.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lack of warmth
less than a minute ago  

MythDragon: [i.imgflip.com image 360x270] [View Full Size image _x_]


I found out from my mom, that was a real game.  They called it tornado.
 
