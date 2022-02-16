 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WJAC TV Johnstown)   When Incest goes wrong   (wjactv.com) divider line
43
    More: Creepy, Baseball, Baseball bat, Police, baseball bat, Man, relationship, sister  
•       •       •

2119 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Feb 2022 at 4:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



43 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm gonna go with "wronger" here subby - there really isn't a "right".
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TommyDeuce: I'm gonna go with "wronger" here subby - there really isn't a "right".


Wincest? Or do we not count the Lannisters?
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This was wrong in so many ways.  Fark that was brutal to read.
 
ryebread [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: "Guzman said on Feb. 3, he used a baseball bat and an electric hand-held massager..."

I think I've seen this video.

FTFA: "...in the killing."

Nevermind.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TommyDeuce: I'm gonna go with "wronger" here subby - there really isn't a "right".


Not according to educational site Pornhub
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought this was gonna be about Ben Shapiro's sister's cans.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm shocked this guy has anger issues

wjactv.comView Full Size


/to say nothing about the sister stuff
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Considering these things usually start off wrongly, like getting trapped in the sofa, the dryer, or other white goods, it's not surprising.
 
delysid25
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is incest the plural of Incel?
 
BoothbyTCD
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd be interested in hearing subby's definition of 'incest going right'.

/I hear banjos
 
frankb00th
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whither_apophis: I'm shocked this guy has anger issues

[wjactv.com image 648x364]

/to say nothing about the sister stuff


Yeah...never release this person.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well if those two crazy kids can't make it work what is the hope for the rest of us?
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is there a non-brutal way of killing someone with a baseball bat?  Asking for a friend.
 
Rectum damn near killed em
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too far, it's supposed to be "damn near"!
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  

frankb00th: whither_apophis: I'm shocked this guy has anger issues

[wjactv.com image 648x364]

/to say nothing about the sister stuff

Yeah...never release this person.


Release by captive bolt gun. This isn't someone with a remote chance of being rehabilitated and returned to society.
 
alienated
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

BoothbyTCD: I'd be interested in hearing subby's definition of 'incest going right'.

/I hear banjos


The Roosevelts .
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Duggars relieved to have some much wronger to look down on.
 
Rattlehead
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"Guzman said on Feb. 3, he used a baseball bat and an electric hand-held massager in the killing."

Damn, he killed her with a vibrator.
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The implication that incest can go not wrong...
Subby's got issues.
 
Kid Lester
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Only on Jac TV!
 
Butternut Squanch
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
W-what are you doing, step-Subby? But...but I poop from there........

/how can it be "wrong", when it feels so "right".....
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Butternut Squanch: W-what are you doing, step-Subby? But...but I poop from there........


Not Right Now You Don't.
 
Butternut Squanch
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

aungen: Is incest the plural of Incel?


It's the superlative form, the best form....

Incite, Incel, Incest.

/Incest is best...keep it in The Family.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Although shouldn't it be Step-Buddha?
 
boozehat
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
For some reason this reminds me of Paul Revere.

I did it like this
I did it like that
I did it with a wiffleball bat

Or maybe her orgasm from the vibrator was so intense she died and he used the baseball bat to cover up her unfortunate demise?
 
anuran
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

BoothbyTCD: I'd be interested in hearing subby's definition of 'incest going right'.

/I hear banjos


Uhh, if you're a fig wasp? An oyster? Got nothin'
 
anuran
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Laobaojun: The implication that incest can go not wrong...
Subby's got issues.


Subscriptions
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It's like a modern day Romeo and Juliet with a baseball bat.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

aungen: Is incest the plural of Incel?


No, but it is the superlative form of incel, thoe.
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: I thought this was gonna be about Ben Shapiro's sister's cans.


You made me look.

She could feed a whole football team. Gadzooks.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Butternut Squanch: aungen: Is incest the plural of Incel?

It's the superlative form, the best form....

Incite, Incel, Incest.

/Incest is best...keep it in The Family.


Damn. Should read whole thread before I comment
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
A case study of the Westermarck No Effect.
 
jtown
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: I'm gonna go with "wronger" here subby - there really isn't a "right".


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
whitroth
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Reason #1 that incest might not be a good idea:
wallpaperhi.comView Full Size
 
gbv23
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
DaAlien
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Surprised the woman in question wasn't named 'Ivanka'.
 
neongoats
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Is this a finish the sentence headline?

When Incest goes wrong.... you get an America.
 
dryknife
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Foul ball.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It goes incest, incester, incestiest in scale of wrongness.
 
fat boy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Relationship had a certain vibe to it until he took her clubbin.
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
She's only your girlfriend while you're dating, but she's your sister forever.
 
John Dillerman
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Somacandra: Butternut Squanch: W-what are you doing, step-Subby? But...but I poop from there........

Not Right Now You Don't.


"Oh yes I do!" Queue Brazzers logo
 
Displayed 43 of 43 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.