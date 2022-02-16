 Skip to content
"That which does not kill us, makes us stronger." - Friedrich Nietzsche. And here to either kill us or strengthen us are Nietzsche's 10 rules for writing with style. This is your Fark Writer's Thread, Speaking Zarathustra edition
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm going to make a shameful admission here which is different from my normal shameful admissions of how little writing I've done in the previous week; for some reason when I stumbled across this page, I mistook Nietzsche for Kafka in my head and I spent a good ten minutes trying to work up a joke based on The Metamorphosis. Also, I didn't get any writing done this week, but it wasn't because I was turned into a giant cockroach. And of course, Kafka would have had about thirty thousand rules and regulations for writing that would have been heartlessly bureaucratic and alienating, but that's different.

Anyway, since this is Fark and reading TFA is generally frowned upon, here are Nietzsche's ten rules for writing with style:

1. Of prime necessity is life: a style should live.
2. Style should be suited to the specific person with whom you wish to communicate. (The law of mutual relation.)
3. First, one must determine precisely "what-and-what do I wish to say and present," before you may write. Writing must be mimicry.
4. Since the writer lacks many of the speaker's means, he must in general have for his model a very expressive kind of presentation of necessity, the written copy will appear much paler.
5. The richness of life reveals itself through a richness of gestures. One must learn to feel everything - the length and retarding of sentences, interpunctuations, the choice of words, the pausing, the sequence of arguments - like gestures.
6. Be careful with periods! Only those people who also have long duration of breath while speaking are entitled to periods. With most people, the period is a matter of affectation.
7. Style ought to prove that one believes in an idea; not only that one thinks it but also feels it.
8. The more abstract a truth which one wishes to teach, the more one must first entice the senses.
9. Strategy on the part of the good writer of prose consists of choosing his means for stepping close to poetry but never stepping into it.
10. It is not good manners or clever to deprive one's reader of the most obvious objections. It is very good manners and very clever to leave it to one's reader alone to pronounce the ultimate quintessence of our wisdom.

Manners aside, I'm probably unlikely to have many readers pronounce the ultimate quintessence of my wisdom, but that's not really what I'm going for when I write horror. Most of the rest of these are interesting, though.

Fark Fiction Anthology Update!

We're still on track to open for submissions for this year on March 1st! Stay tuned for the official announcement! Also, we're still collecting ideas for titles and themes for this year. Suggestions always welcomed!

Writing Question of the Week!

What do you consider the most important rules of style?
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Perkoff Prize - deadline March 15.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"That which does not kill us, makes us

I dunno, paralyzed, brain damaged, cancer ridden, mentally disabled, loss of limbs, a shiatload of stuff.
 
Man On Pink Corner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eh, I wouldn't exactly call myself a student of this plebe.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
That which does not kill me, has made its last mistake.
 
crumblecat
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Nietzsche obviously knew nothing about medical matters.
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
You know how people say
"What doesn't kill you makes you stronger"?
Well I've seen them nearly killed
And that just couldn't be more wronger
And the women are supposed
To only like the giant-dongers
So the gravy I pass
To them

-- Brad Neely
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size

6. Be careful with periods! Only those people who also have long duration of breath while speaking are entitled to periods. With most people, the period is a matter of affectation.
 
ms_lara_croft [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I haven't thought much about style, at least not consciously. I figure as long as I avoid purple prose - the type that makes you aware you are reading a story and not actually lost in it - the better. I need to think about this question more.

I'm looking forward to subbing for the next Fark fiction anthology. I am stuck between two stories. Gotta pick one to submit!

Speaking of Nietzsche... :)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Oh, blow it out your ass, Howard.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
nietzschefamilycircus.comView Full Size

8. The more abstract a truth which one wishes to teach, the more one must first entice the senses.
 
Pert
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'm currently reading a highly praised novel. Shortlisted for some prize whose shorted lists are thought a badge of honor. It is mind-numbingly workmanlike. I don't know what style is, but what I want from a piece of fiction is a voice that does two things: it must be the voice of a person I want to spend a week with and it must surprise me from time to time. I am dyslexic so I read slowly. A novel of 500 pages means that I'm going to be hearing that voice in my head for well over a week. So it better be companionable. And as for surprise, I'm easy. The voice must relate things that I don't see or that I wouldn't see in the same situation. So I figure a writer has to be smarter than I am by an order of magnitude. Almost a separate species. The writer has to be someone I can learn from.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'm currently in the middle of an interesting project.  I'm transcribing the typescript of my Mom's journal of her travels in Europe during the Second World War.  I'm not sure where I should publish it. I'll definitely give copies to my nieces.

There's lots of wacko stuff in int, such as my obviously Jewish Mother traveling across France with a Nazi as her traveling companion.  Then after the war began and she's trying to get form France back tot h US, it reads like a very bad version of "Casablanca".  During that time she gets a bad cold and is going to all the pharmacies for cold medicine, but the only thing they will sell her is cocaine.

You know how when you watch a movie and you know something the protagonist doesn't, and you want to warn them about the monster in the closet?  I'm at the point in the journal where it's the day before the war starts, and Mom writes "Gee, there sure were a lot of soldiers on the train today.  That's odd."
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

