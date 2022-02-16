 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Lehigh Valley Live)   Man killed in hit and run identified, autopsy planned to determine cause and manner of death. Subby believes it will probably have a lot to do with getting hit by an Acura TSX   (lehighvalleylive.com) divider line
7
    More: Sad, Internet privacy, Lehigh County, Pennsylvania, Autopsy, Lehigh Valley, Privacy policy, Privacy, white Acura TSX, Coroner  
•       •       •

330 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Feb 2022 at 9:12 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They'll still do the autopsy. Acuracy is important.
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cyberspacedout: They'll still do the autopsy. Acuracy is important.


Acura-cy.

C... what I did there?

I'll be here all week!
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cyberspacedout: They'll still do the autopsy. Acuracy is important.


i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably will arrest him for a crime, even though he's dead.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
TSX, TSX, TSX bad Acura bad!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Well, they're dying there in Allentown.
Acuras run pedestrians down.
 
Get Rich or Try Dyin'
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

indy_kid: cyberspacedout: They'll still do the autopsy. Acuracy is important.

Acura-cy.

C... what I did there?

I'll be here all week!


auto-psy

What the person killed didn't see?
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.