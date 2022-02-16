 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Russia: "Those new field hospitals popping up near the Ukraine border? it's nothing, really"   (twitter.com) divider line
37
    More: News, shot  
•       •       •

453 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Feb 2022 at 2:20 PM (21 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



37 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For all the covid, er, intestinal worm cases, comrade!
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OdradekRex: For all the covid, er, intestinal worm cases, comrade!


Might actually BE because of omicron infections.  Might.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Putin is all-in on this performance art, eh?
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: Putin is all-in on this performance art, eh?


"It's not a lie if you believe it."  - Geo. Costanza
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
We're doing a reboot of the MASH tv series, what's the problem?!
 
Peach_Fuz
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Wait so Fark is pretty much all for socialism but we don't want to let Russia help Ukraine have more socialism?

/Maybe I'm getting my isms confused
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
A couple of weeks back it was said by the experts that there was no indication of a pending Russian attack due to the lack of field hospitals being deployed.  There goes that observation.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: We're doing a reboot of the MASH tv series, what's the problem?!


Cool, how do I order an incubator again?
 
IRS.Agent.009
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
must not be very confident in his troops if he thinks they'll need these field hospitals
 
Bolebuns
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Here is to hoping that they need them.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: DarkSoulNoHope: We're doing a reboot of the MASH tv series, what's the problem?!

Cool, how do I order an incubator again?


Form 85 stroke B but cross out "machine gun" and write "incubator"
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Funny what happens when NATO says they will protect a country that is not a member of NATO.    Time to shiat or get off the pot, guys.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Putin has himself backed into a corner of his own making. One he could still escape if he wasn't busy waggling his dick around.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'm other news, in addition to Zelensky making fun of us for scaremongering, Russia's asking our media for invasion dates, so they can plan vacations.

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.opindia.com/2022/02/russia-mocks-western-media-outlets-over-speculations-of-ukraine-invasion/amp/

Our media and MIC (as if one isn't almost part of the other) really, really want this.  But it isn't going to happen.

Unless it's imminent!  Again!
 
NobleHam
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It's nice of them to set up hospitals there in case a lot of Ukrainians living near the border start being injured in mysterious accidents in the near future.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

runwiz: A couple of weeks back it was said by the experts that there was no indication of a pending Russian attack due to the lack of field hospitals being deployed.  There goes that observation.


Or in other words, Putin saw that commentary and said, "aww shiat, they're not falling for it, we need to do better."
 
boozehat
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: The Irresponsible Captain: DarkSoulNoHope: We're doing a reboot of the MASH tv series, what's the problem?!

Cool, how do I order an incubator again?

Form 85 stroke B but cross out "machine gun" nugand write "incubator"


(just watched that episode a few days ago.)
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I wonder if the Ukraine held onto any of those Nukes they said they got rid of?
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Naido: I'm other news, in addition to Zelensky making fun of us for scaremongering, Russia's asking our media for invasion dates, so they can plan vacations.

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.opindia.com/2022/02/russia-mocks-western-media-outlets-over-speculations-of-ukraine-invasion/amp/

Our media and MIC (as if one isn't almost part of the other) really, really want this.  But it isn't going to happen.

Unless it's imminent!  Again!


My bet is, Putin isn't going to try and invade unless he can sponsor a coup that manages to take control of an outhouse long enough to "invite" them in. That way he has a one-atom-thick fig leaf to pretend it's not an invasion.

33% we find out it was all hysteria (but man that's a lot of resources Russia doesn't have to waste wasted then)
33% we find out that our intel really did prevent an invasion (in 50 years)
33% the lunatic actually invades
 
freidog
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Ivan sprained an ankle during training, precautions nothing more, you understand?
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
FAKE NEWS! IS ONLY PRODUCTION OF FAVORITE RUSSIAN SITCOM!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Putin has himself backed into a corner of his own making. One he could still escape if he wasn't busy waggling his dick around.


Protecting strength is all he has. The people of Russia largely (like 60-70% best guesses) support him in a general fashion. Russia does have its share of nationalists. But if he shows weakness to Europe, what else does he have to lean on? The economy?

Plus, if he goes to war with NATO, it's going to be hard to sell them oil and gas, which is the only thing propping up the economy as it is.

Putin is in what the scholars call a real shiat pickle.
 
imashark
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

NobleHam: runwiz: A couple of weeks back it was said by the experts that there was no indication of a pending Russian attack due to the lack of field hospitals being deployed.  There goes that observation.

Or in other words, Putin saw that commentary and said, "aww shiat, they're not falling for it, we need to do better."


Can I ask: if this is Putin just posturing, and Russia is setting up field hospitals "to add to the realism" - how long is it before the Ukraine/EU pulls a George W Bush and preemptively attacks them?

IE, someone uses their posturing as an "imminent threat" war pretext?
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

IRS.Agent.009: must not be very confident in his troops if he thinks they'll need these field hospitals


It's probably a brilliant signaling move to a military strategists, but yeah it just looks like Putin going to bravely send wave after wave of his own soldiers against the Ukraine until they reach their kill limit.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Naido: I'm other news, in addition to Zelensky making fun of us for scaremongering, Russia's asking our media for invasion dates, so they can plan vacations.

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.opindia.com/2022/02/russia-mocks-western-media-outlets-over-speculations-of-ukraine-invasion/amp/

Our media and MIC (as if one isn't almost part of the other) really, really want this.  But it isn't going to happen.

Unless it's imminent!  Again!


Russian Media is now saying they're opening a criminal investigation into mass graves in the Donbas.

This is still on, just delayed until casus belli
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Peach_Fuz: Wait so Fark is pretty much all for socialism but we don't want to let Russia help Ukraine have more socialism?

/Maybe I'm getting my isms confused


No, you're just ignorant.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

NobleHam: runwiz: A couple of weeks back it was said by the experts that there was no indication of a pending Russian attack due to the lack of field hospitals being deployed.  There goes that observation.

Or in other words, Putin saw that commentary and said, "aww shiat, they're not falling for it, we need to do better."


What's his goal? NATO is not going to limit its expansion. Why doesn't Russia just join NATO?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Is MASH cosplay convention.  Is very popular with Russian people.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OmnomnomCookies
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Man, Putin is going through a lot of trouble to recover Hunter Biden's laptop. If Trump was president, this wouldn't happen.  Everyone knows Trump was toughest on Russia and wouldn't do anything to assist Russia. No giving away intel with satellite photos, no quid pro quo, no ditching those in need of defense. Yes, I'm being Syrias.
 
maniacbastard
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I hate to say it, but I hope that the field hospitals are a faction of what is really needed. The only way to get rid of Putin is death by proxy. If enough Russians get brutally killed maybe Russians will wake up and get rid of that dwarf asshole.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

boozehat: cameroncrazy1984: The Irresponsible Captain: DarkSoulNoHope: We're doing a reboot of the MASH tv series, what's the problem?!

Cool, how do I order an incubator again?

Form 85 stroke B but cross out "machine gun" nugand write "incubator"

(just watched that episode a few days ago.)


We both had the right episode, but wrong reference.

Captain Sloan: [referring to a generic Army requisition form] Oh, just use one of those standard S-1798s and write in "pizza" where it says "machine gun."
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: The Irresponsible Captain: Putin has himself backed into a corner of his own making. One he could still escape if he wasn't busy waggling his dick around.

Protecting strength is all he has. The people of Russia largely (like 60-70% best guesses) support him in a general fashion. Russia does have its share of nationalists. But if he shows weakness to Europe, what else does he have to lean on? The economy?

Plus, if he goes to war with NATO, it's going to be hard to sell them oil and gas, which is the only thing propping up the economy as it is.

Putin is in what the scholars call a real shiat pickle.


He's got no one to blame but himself for it.
 
MBooda
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Repeat, but then so has every thread on this general subject been so far this year.
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: The Irresponsible Captain: DarkSoulNoHope: We're doing a reboot of the MASH tv series, what's the problem?!

Cool, how do I order an incubator again?

Form 85 stroke B but cross out "machine gun" and write "incubator"


I want to order something from Adam's Ribs. Should I get the cole slaw?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: boozehat: cameroncrazy1984: The Irresponsible Captain: DarkSoulNoHope: We're doing a reboot of the MASH tv series, what's the problem?!

Cool, how do I order an incubator again?

Form 85 stroke B but cross out "machine gun" nugand write "incubator"

(just watched that episode a few days ago.)

We both had the right episode, but wrong reference.

Captain Sloan: [referring to a generic Army requisition form] Oh, just use one of those standard S-1798s and write in "pizza" where it says "machine gun."


Yup, you can't get an incubator.
 
Displayed 37 of 37 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.