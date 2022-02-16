 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   WHAT? You mean there really ARENT hot babes in my area wanting to date me?   (yahoo.com) divider line
55
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well define 'Hot'
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A "heads up" for you all who may be regular Home Depot customers.

Over the last month I became a victim of a clever scam while out shopping. Simply going out to get supplies has turned out to be quite traumatic. Don't be naive enough to think it couldn't happen to you. Here's how the scam works:

Two seriously good-looking 18 or 19-year-old girls come over to your car as you are packing your shopping into the trunk. They both start wiping your windshield with a rag and Windex, with their breasts almost falling out of their skimpy T-shirts. It is impossible not to look.

When you thank them and offer them a tip, they say "No" and instead ask you for a ride to another Home Depot. You agree and they get in the back seat. On the way, they start having sex with each other. Then one of them climbs over into the front seat and performs oral sex on you, while the other one steals your wallet.

I had my wallet stolen January 4th, 9th, 10th, twice on the 15th, 17th, 20th, 28th, three times just yesterday, and very likely again this upcoming weekend as soon as I can buy some more wallets.

Again - beware!!
 
Pavia_Resistance [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The hot babes in your area don't want to date you subby. They told me so themselves. Sorry, there was no easy way to tell you this.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm afraid it's not just your area, subs.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, you just need to get a new paint job, and some shiny chrome on your Hoveround. Maybe a new mumu and a bath, too.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not into what you might think of as conventionally 'hot' so that's okay.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
files.explosm.netView Full Size
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are there any legit persons ever requesting a gift card? Can't we just automatically arrest people for intent to defraud based on that alone?
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What?!? There aren't 15 supermodels in my town with population of 12?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
THE HELL YOU SAY?????????
 
muphasta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a distant cousin who is in her 70s who is falling for this crap.
She will not listen to anyone telling her that the guy is scamming her. He flew to Florida from Jamaica, rented a car to drive up and see her, got w/in 150 miles and the car broke down. She sent money to fix a RENTAL car, which he then drove back to Florida because he was worried it wouldn't make it the last 150 miles to her house.
She's been sending $5k a month to this guy. She lost her house, was evicted from her trailer, and now is living w/various people from her church who she tries to convince to send him money as well.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Go to the supermarket on Sundays when the MILFs are shopping.
 
muphasta
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I dunno. Maybe my dating description need s some work:

Ugly, old, bald, ugly, fat, weak, ugly, and I smell. My worst trait is that I have no sense of humor. Did I mention my looks?
Wanted 18-29 year old. Not fat, no tattoos and no piercings.
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, you're from Anonymous Proxy, too!  Wanna chat?
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I've seen the real-life version of that.

I lived in American Samoa and got "MEET HOT GIRLS IN PAGO PAGO TONIGHT!"

And 100% of the photos were of white women.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The bottom line is most consumers are not reporting fraud when it happens and romance scams may be particularly unlikely to be reported because there can be a lot of embarrassment around it,"

There's also the fact that the cops just shrug their shoulders and ask what you expect them to do about it.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

What's your bank account balance?  That one detail could skew the whole listing.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I recently watched the Gunsmoke episode where two old coots each sent "travel money" to a mail order babe to come visit them in Dodge City.  Shockingly, she doesn't show up on the stagecoach.  Apparently this scam's been around for a while.
 
medius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

last year I learned this guy was a performer.

he sells better than many wrestlers. 

/In learning about the man behind the meme, I became the meme.
 
Jimmy's getting angry
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Or your story at all, Jan.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I was hoping to find a sugar mommy. With all that I have to offer.
:)
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
My dad spends a lot of time chatting with people online through FB and dating sites. I've done my best to educate him about the scams and he's inherently cheap but I still worry. I'd be a lot more happy if he would just spend his money on hookers and blow rather than have it scammed away from him.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

anfrind: Hey, you're from Anonymous Proxy, too!  Wanna chat?


I'm behind seven proxies, actually.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It gets pretty easy to identify them.

Also, don't send strangers from Tinder money or click links they send you!
 
jtown
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The targeted ads I get are for GILFs in my area that are DTF.  Just to verify, I went to pornhub.  "ONLY 40+"  "OLD-PUSSY FINDER"  And something about butt-chugging apple cider vinegar to fix ED.  The anatomical accuracy of the animation seems questionable.
 
Dwedit
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Slaxl
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
There are, stubby, but only in your area, for real. All the others are scams.

Click here for real babes in your area. Welcome to you.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

But I'm helping this deposed Nigerian Price get his fortune out of his county.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
algman
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
They obviously aren't including marriage in the romance scams category, or the amount lost would be in the trillions.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
Sees what you did there.
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Are they anywhere near all the "unsold pick up trucks for next to nothing"?
 
invictus2
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

/ the worst thing is that because, of online porn consolidation is that ads are similar on varying sites. Could be worse you could have the ad where a cure for ed is sticking a pinky in the peehole.
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Could be worse.

LAPD: Man pretends to be woman in dating app to lure other men home, then sexually assaults them
 
farkitallletitend [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Hot babes absolutely want to date you. Just need a Venmo account.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Any homeschooled women with big white choppers?
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Meh, there aren't even any reasonably attractive women in my area who want to date me.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Which just leads to the question, how stupid are people not to meet someone they met online in a public place?
 
jtown
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Go on...
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Any homeschooled women with big white choppers?


Brutal thread, dude.  Brutal thread

/link in profile :-)
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The first time I ever saw a thing that detected where your server was was actually a random Farker who made a jack-o-lantern (as it was near Halloween) that said "(SERVER CITY) SUCKS" somewhere around 2005. Whoo boy, the amount of butthurt from people who were defensive of their city in that thread was epic.

/I knew something was amiss and certainly didn't get emotional, because my location was a good 30 minutes from where it said I was.
//Forgot who did it, but I think he kept the jack-o-lantern on his profile.
//There was also a lot of "Yeah, this place does suck."
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Kirk Cameron Destroys Computer Porn (Office Space style)
Youtube oFKJ82pj7Nc
 
medius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

I remember that.  

Joke was on him, though. My city at the time] really did suck. (Durham, NC.)
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
 ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Creidiki
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That's why I'm corresponding with 22 y.o. Slavic supermodel who has always dreamed of meeting and marrying an overweight middle aged man.
 
