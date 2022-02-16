 Skip to content
(Abc.net.au)   While everyone's attention is drawn to Ukraine, the sharks have begun a new campaign to kill us all   (abc.net.au) divider line
    More: Scary, City of Randwick, La Perouse, New South Wales, Sydney, shark attack, Sydney's Little Bay beach, Randwick Mayor DylanParker, Department of Primary Industries, Ambulance crews  
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  
Or as it's known in Australia, Wednesday.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


I'm not afraid!
 
MBooda
1 hour ago  

aleister_greynight: Or as it's known in Australia, Wednesday.


Yeah, it was long ago this sort of story jumped the...
 
hammettman
1 hour ago  
Sounds pretty bad when the EMTs show up and immediately rule out doing anything but look for remains and the one eyewitness is vomiting.
 
Iamos [OhFark]
1 hour ago  

aleister_greynight: Or as it's known in Australia, Wednesday.

It was the first fatal shark attack at a Sydney beach in almost 60 years.


Sure, but not in Sydney which is what has people shaken. This appears to be a normally quiet beach with family swimmers, not the surfer vending machine the great whites usually get their snacks from.
 
tedthebellhopp
1 hour ago  

Iamos: aleister_greynight: Or as it's known in Australia, Wednesday.

It was the first fatal shark attack at a Sydney beach in almost 60 years.

Sure, but not in Sydney which is what has people shaken. This appears to be a normally quiet beach with family swimmers, not the surfer vending machine the great whites usually get their snacks from.


Depends of if they were swimming between the red flags or not.
 
Claude Ballse
1 hour ago  

aleister_greynight: Or as it's known in Australia, Wednesday.


Only thing I know about Australia is that everything wants to kill you, roving motorcycle and rat rod gangs are everywhere in a never ending quest for fuel & potable water, and men are all named Bruce.

Save for P. Sherman as 32 Wallaby Lane.
 
Whatthefark
1 hour ago  

Claude Ballse: aleister_greynight: Or as it's known in Australia, Wednesday.

Only thing I know about Australia is that everything wants to kill you, roving motorcycle and rat rod gangs are everywhere in a never ending quest for fuel & potable water, and men are all named Bruce.

Save for P. Sherman as 32 Wallaby Lane.


Don't forget outrageously oversize knives and cooking shrimp on the BBQ.
 
Evil Mackerel
1 hour ago  
I'm just going to leave this here.

Ask The Leyland Brothers Episode 3

NSFW-ish
 
Target Builder
1 hour ago  
abc.net.auView Full Size


I think it's safe to say humans are kicking ass in the Human-Shark war.
 
chawco
1 hour ago  
Looks like it's just another week ending in "k"
 
Claude Ballse
1 hour ago  

Whatthefark: Claude Ballse: aleister_greynight: Or as it's known in Australia, Wednesday.

Only thing I know about Australia is that everything wants to kill you, roving motorcycle and rat rod gangs are everywhere in a never ending quest for fuel & potable water, and men are all named Bruce.

Save for P. Sherman as 32 Wallaby Lane.

Don't forget outrageously oversize knives and cooking shrimp on the BBQ.


You should write a travel guide. I'd buy it.

I wonder if Outback Steakhouse tastes better down under?
 
Tor_Eckman
1 hour ago  
Oh thank goodness.  I live in the shark attack capital of the world and it's nice to see some other place getting in on the action for a change.
 
sefert [BareFark]
1 hour ago  
https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x5xi02k

That is all.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
stockhead.com.auView Full Size

The next step?
 
Claude Ballse
1 hour ago  

Target Builder: [abc.net.au image 850x433]

I think it's safe to say humans are kicking ass in the Human-Shark war.


If you can get the Japanese to eat it or the Chinese to make medicine out if it, it'll be eradicated.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


nice. time for a shark party.
 
MBooda
56 minutes ago  
knock knock
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
doctorguilty
52 minutes ago  
This never gets old:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuartp9
30 minutes ago  

Iamos: This appears to be a normally quiet beach with family swimmers


static.wixstatic.comView Full Size
 
fanbladesaresharp
28 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Whatthefark: Claude Ballse: aleister_greynight: Or as it's known in Australia, Wednesday.

Only thing I know about Australia is that everything wants to kill you, roving motorcycle and rat rod gangs are everywhere in a never ending quest for fuel & potable water, and men are all named Bruce.

Save for P. Sherman as 32 Wallaby Lane.

Don't forget outrageously oversize knives and cooking shrimp on the BBQ.

You should write a travel guide. I'd buy it.

I wonder if Outback Steakhouse tastes better down under?


I have a couple friends down under. One came to the states for a visit and I took her to an Outback just for her unbiased opinion. She described Outbacks as nothing better than a Taco Bell is to Mexican food.
 
Null Pointer
22 minutes ago  
If you are curious or morbid or morbidly curious, you can find a video of the human invading the sharks domain shark attack on reddit.
 
fanbladesaresharp
17 minutes ago  
San Jose Sharks have zero chance at making the playoffs so this is how they react?
 
vevolis
9 minutes ago  
That's fine. I'd rather my fate be decided by a Shark instead of a fellow human. We're simply awful.
 
