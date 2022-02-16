 Skip to content
(Today)   I'm so tired of just spinning around, I think I'll smash something   (today.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That could have been a forever nap for somebody.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tell me you change your own brakes without telling me you change your own brakes.
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had that happen to me in Illinois. I tried to dodge it, and instead of my windshield, it hit the side of my car. It did blow my tire and bent the area so I couldn't put a full-size tire on. UPS was on strike and I couldn't get what I needed. So I went to Port Huron, my destination, on a donut. I'm from Colorado so it was longer just to go home.

/that video gave me flashbacks
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ozzy Man Reviews: Tires
Youtube R9jJVdntwmw
 
Gillmartin
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Rubber!
 
zez
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Why was the cop parked on the median?
 
lefty248
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I had 1 pass me on the freeway once.
 
MBooda
‘’ less than a minute ago  
He strikes again.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unrepentant Fool [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Gillmartin: Rubber!


Fark user imageView Full Size


/yep. It's finally coming true...
 
