(MEL Magazine)   The Marine Corps once tried to be rad and considered giving troops skateboards to use for combat in urban environments. It was a 90s thing   (melmagazine.com) divider line
17
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Cowabunga, dude!
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: [th.bing.com image 308x410]


Came for this.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read once that the US Army was experimenting with box holes, it was a box infantrymen would pull behind themselves, then after digging a fox hole put the box in the hole and then all the comforts of home

And I can't find anything on Google, is it bad that I want that story to be true?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


How about rollerblades?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Charlie don't skate?
 
toast28
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I remember sweeping the basketball court and still hitting the smallest rock and we'd go flying off the board. Seems like it would go badly carrying a load weapon also
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: [Fark user image 425x278]

How about rollerblades?


Clockwork Orange County?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Electric mountain bikes with solar charging would be a much better idea, well equipped with internet, coms, cameras.
 
NeuroticRocker
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
What's bootcamp like?

"You call that a heelflip, maggot?"
"Sir, right on, sir!"
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The modern equivalent?
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
There's still Segways and scooters.  Plus, mobility scooters for the wounded.
 
patrick767
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I was looking for this:

Fark user imageView Full Size


And discovered Nicole Kidman's best work!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mwhahaha
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Pretty sure they wouldn't have used a Russian gun with that skateboard.
 
quo vadimus
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
No they didn't.

They gave someone's brother a farkton of money, and pretended to be considering it as an excuse to give someone's brother a farkton of money.
 
